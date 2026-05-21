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NEW YORK — The New York Times Connections Sports Edition puzzle No. 605 for Thursday, May 21, 2026, featured 16 sports-related words grouped into four categories centered on college game elements, pitching mound synonyms, Alpine skiing disciplines and Charlotte-based teams.

The puzzle, available through The Athletic, challenged players to sort the words into four groups of four. It carried a difficulty rating consistent with recent editions in the sports-themed variant.

The yellow category, typically the easiest, was "Seen at a college sporting event": BAND, CHEERLEADERS, DANCE TEAM, STUDENT SECTION.

The green category was "Pitching mound": BUMP, HILL, MOUNT, RUBBER.

The blue category was "Alpine skiing disciplines": COMBINED, DOWNHILL, SLALOM, SUPER-G.

The purple category, often the hardest, was "Charlotte ____": 49ERS, FC, HORNETS, NORTH.

Connections Sports Edition, a collaboration between The New York Times and The Athletic, adapts the original Connections format with a sports focus. Players identify connections drawing from athletics, teams, rules and sports culture. The game resets daily at midnight local time and allows four mistakes.

Hints for puzzle 605 included "Spotted at a game" for the yellow group, "Charlie Brown's baseball home" for the green group, "Snow sport" for the blue group and "Queen City teams" for the purple group.

Yesterday's puzzle on May 20, No. 604, included categories such as actions on a field goal attempt, U.S. Olympic host cities, Triple-A baseball teams and words ending in an NFL quarterback's name.

The sports edition launched from beta and remains accessible via The Athletic's platform or app, separate from the main NYT Games app. It targets fans with knowledge spanning multiple sports.

Players shared solve grids on social media, with many noting the college atmosphere group as accessible due to familiar game-day elements. The skiing disciplines required specific winter sports knowledge, while the Charlotte reference drew on NFL, MLS, NBA and college teams.

The pitching mound synonyms tested baseball terminology familiarity, with "rubber" as the official term for the pitcher's plate. Alpine skiing categories highlighted Olympic and World Cup events.

Community discussions highlighted the puzzle's mix of mainstream and niche sports references. International players sometimes found U.S.-centric elements like college game traditions more challenging.

The New York Times and The Athletic publish companion content with progressive hints. For May 21, hints guided solvers toward game-day visuals, baseball infrastructure, snow sports and regional team nicknames.

Connections Sports Edition builds on the popularity of the original game while incorporating trivia from football, baseball, basketball, skiing and other disciplines. No word repeats across puzzles, with editors curating balanced difficulty.

Strategies include scanning for obvious clusters like team names or event-specific terms. Players often start with yellow groups before tackling purple. Non-theme words serve as distractors to increase challenge.

Tomorrow's puzzle, No. 606 for May 22, will present a new grid at midnight. The Athletic offers a Coach section for additional hints and player discussions.

The game supports engagement across devices through web and app access. Features include color-coded feedback and shareable results using emoji grids.

As of midday May 21, online forums discussed solve paths for puzzle 605, with users comparing times and noting near-misses involving overlapping sports terms. Many completed it within the allowed mistakes after identifying the college and skiing groups.

Educational value includes reinforcing sports knowledge, geography of host cities and terminology across leagues. The puzzle format promotes logical grouping and elimination strategies.

Connections Sports Edition continues to grow as part of The Athletic's puzzle offerings alongside the main Connections. Puzzle 605 exemplified the blend of accessible and specialized categories that defines the series.