NEW YORK — Word game fans logging into The New York Times Games on Wednesday morning faced Connections No. 1,039, a brain-teasing grid that cleverly mixed academic ceremonies with royal chess icons and everyday drudgery.

The April 15, 2026, edition challenged players to group 16 words into four themed categories of four words each, with difficulty scaling from straightforward yellow to mind-bending purple. Many reported solid solves in four to six mistakes, praising the puzzle's blend of familiar graduation imagery and niche chess knowledge.

The yellow category, typically the easiest, celebrated graduation gear: CAP, DIPLOMA, GOWN, TASSEL. These items instantly clicked for players recalling high school or college ceremonies, where caps with swinging tassels top flowing gowns beside rolled diplomas.

Green followed with tedious undertaking: CHORE, GRIND, HASSLE, TRIAL. This group captured life's daily burdens — the repetitive chore, the soul-crushing grind, the annoying hassle and the exhausting trial that tests patience.

Blue dove into synonyms for oversimplistic: FACILE, FLIP, SHALLOW, TRITE. These words describe ideas or remarks lacking depth — facile solutions that sound clever but fall flat, flip comments, shallow analysis or trite clichés that fail to impress.

The toughest purple category required a chessboard leap: shapes of chess pieces — CASTLE, CROWN, HORSE, MITER. Here, CASTLE represents the rook, CROWN evokes the king's headpiece, HORSE stands for the knight, and MITER nods to the bishop's distinctive hat-like shape. Many players needed hints or a quick search for "miter" before connecting the dots.

The full word list presented was: CAP, DIPLOMA, GOWN, TASSEL, CHORE, GRIND, HASSLE, TRIAL, FACILE, FLIP, SHALLOW, TRITE, CASTLE, CROWN, HORSE, MITER. Red herrings abounded, such as mistaking GOWN or CROWN for fairy-tale themes or linking HORSE and CASTLE to medieval stories rather than chess.

Connections, created by Josh Wardle-inspired designer Wyna Liu and published daily by The New York Times, requires sorting 16 words into four groups sharing hidden connections. Feedback appears as colored tiles: yellow for the simplest, then green, blue and purple for the most challenging. Players get four mistakes before the game reveals answers.

On Wednesday, community reaction on Reddit's r/NYTConnections mixed triumph and frustration. One solver posted a near-perfect grid but admitted struggling with the purple group until realizing MITER referred to the bishop's ceremonial headwear. Another joked about nearly submitting a "Cinderella" category after seeing CROWN, GOWN and HORSE together, only to lose a life when it registered "one away."

Forbes and TheGamer noted the puzzle's moderate difficulty, with the chess category tripping up even seasoned players unfamiliar with piece iconography. Mashable and ComingSoon highlighted how the graduation and tedious undertaking groups felt accessible, while oversimplistic words rewarded vocabulary depth.

Strategy tips circulated quickly. Experienced connectors advised scanning for obvious clusters first — graduation regalia often jumps out — then tackling synonyms before venturing into abstract or cultural references. Avoiding premature guesses on visually similar words like CAP and CROWN helped preserve mistakes.

The game continues gaining popularity as part of the NYT Games suite alongside Wordle, Spelling Bee, Strands and the Mini Crossword. Millions play daily, tracking streaks and sharing scores on social media. Wednesday's edition reinforced Connections' appeal: it rewards general knowledge, lateral thinking and occasional niche expertise without requiring obscure trivia.

Players in Seoul and across global time zones reported similar experiences, with some finishing before morning coffee and others pondering during commutes. The puzzle's themes sparked lighthearted discussion — from reminiscing about tassel-turning ceremonies to debating whether "grind" better described work or a tedious hike.

For those who missed perfect scores, consolation came from the puzzle's clever construction. The graduation set offered an uplifting start, while the chess shapes delivered an "aha" moment for many. Purple categories frequently test cultural or specialized knowledge, and Wednesday's proved no exception.

NYT Connections Companion articles provide official hints and post-solve conversation, encouraging players to scroll only after attempting the grid. Sites like TheGamer and Forbes offer additional breakdowns, including step-by-step reasoning for tricky groups.

Looking ahead, fans anticipate more inventive categories in future puzzles. Wednesday's mix of celebratory academics, mundane struggles, superficial descriptors and strategic game icons exemplified the game's range.

Whether nailed in zero mistakes or requiring all four lives, the real win lies in daily mental exercise and community camaraderie. Connections fosters vocabulary growth, pattern recognition and appreciation for language's playful side.

For tomorrow's puzzle, keep fresh eyes and consider multiple meanings. Sometimes the knight is simply a horse, and the bishop wears a miter.

As one Reddit user summed up after cracking No. 1,039: "Graduation was easy, chores felt familiar, shallow words were straightforward, but those chess pieces had me in check until the end."

The New York Times Games platform remains free for daily Connections, with subscriptions unlocking archives and ad-free play across its expanding puzzle collection. With its balance of challenge and satisfaction, Connections shows no signs of slowing in 2026.