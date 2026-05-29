NEW YORK — Activision is set to delist Call of Duty: Warzone from Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on June 4, 2026, marking the latest phase in the industry's gradual shift away from last-generation hardware as focus intensifies on current consoles and emerging technologies.

The free-to-play battle royale title, which launched in 2020 and helped redefine the genre, will no longer be available for new downloads on those platforms after that date. Existing owners will retain access until the end of Season 06 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, after which support is expected to conclude. The in-game store for Warzone on Xbox One and PS4 will be removed on June 25.

This move affects two other Xbox One titles scheduled for delisting on June 1: Horizon Chase Turbo and Rec Room. Neither game received dedicated next-generation optimizations, though they remain playable on Xbox Series X and Series S through backward compatibility.

Activision confirmed the Warzone changes in a statement: "Call of Duty: Warzone on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will be available to play through the end of Season 06 for Call of Duty: Black Ops 7. New downloads will no longer be available on these platforms starting June 4. However, the game can still be installed and played until the end of Season 06 if it is owned in your platform's library."

The delistings reflect a broader industry trend of sunsetting support for older hardware as development costs rise and player bases migrate to newer systems. Microsoft and Sony have progressively reduced resources for Xbox One and PS4 titles, encouraging users to upgrade for improved performance, faster load times and enhanced features.

Impact on Players and Community

For millions of players who have spent years building progress in Warzone on last-generation consoles, the announcement brings mixed emotions. While existing owners can continue playing for several more weeks, the inability to download the game on new devices or after resets creates a clear deadline.

Activision has encouraged affected players to migrate to Xbox Series X/S or PlayStation 5, where Warzone will continue receiving full support, including future seasonal content and updates. Cross-progression features allow most accounts to transfer seamlessly to current-generation consoles.

The decision aligns with similar moves by other publishers. Many major titles have already ended support for eighth-generation consoles, citing technical limitations and the high cost of maintaining multiple versions. Warzone's massive scale, with frequent updates and cross-platform play, made continued support for older hardware increasingly challenging.

Community reactions have been divided. Some long-time players expressed disappointment over losing access without a next-gen console, while others welcomed the focus on improved experiences. Social media discussions highlighted nostalgia for Warzone's early days alongside acceptance that technology evolves rapidly.

Broader Industry Shift

The delistings come as the gaming industry fully embraces ninth-generation consoles and prepares for potential new hardware cycles. Microsoft has emphasized backward compatibility as a key feature of Xbox Series consoles, allowing many older titles to remain playable, but publishers are under no obligation to continue active development or distribution.

Activision's parent company, Microsoft, has invested heavily in cloud gaming and subscription services like Game Pass. While Warzone remains free-to-play on supported platforms, the company's focus has shifted toward ecosystem integration and long-term player retention on current hardware.

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This pattern is not unique to Activision. Several major franchises have phased out last-generation support in recent years, including high-profile titles from EA, Ubisoft and Take-Two Interactive. The move often coincides with major content updates or new game releases that require more advanced hardware capabilities.

Call of Duty Franchise Evolution

Warzone has been a cornerstone of the Call of Duty franchise since its launch, attracting tens of millions of players with its battle royale format and frequent crossovers. The game's integration with mainline titles like Black Ops 7 ensures continued relevance, but technical demands have grown with each seasonal update.

The upcoming Modern Warfare 4, announced recently, will skip Xbox One and PS4 entirely, launching only on current-generation consoles and PC. This decision further signals Activision's commitment to prioritizing performance and new features over broad backward compatibility.

Industry analysts note that while delistings can frustrate some users, they often precede renewed investment in supported platforms. Warzone's continued availability on Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5 and PC ensures the majority of the player base remains unaffected.

What Players Can Expect

For those still on Xbox One or PS4, the coming weeks offer a final opportunity to experience Warzone before support ends. Activision has not detailed whether existing installations will continue functioning after the official cutoff, but historical precedent suggests access may be restricted once the deadline passes.

Players planning to upgrade should ensure their accounts are linked properly to preserve progress. Cross-progression and cloud saves make the transition relatively smooth for most users.

The delistings of Horizon Chase Turbo and Rec Room on June 1 follow a similar pattern. Both titles enjoyed popularity on Xbox One but never received dedicated Series X/S versions. Their removal highlights the challenges smaller developers face in maintaining multiple platform versions.

As the June deadlines approach, affected players are advised to check their libraries and consider next steps. Microsoft's backward compatibility program will keep many older titles playable on new hardware, but active online features like Warzone's battle royale matchmaking require ongoing publisher support.

The gaming industry's transition away from older consoles reflects both technological advancement and economic realities. While bittersweet for some longtime fans, these changes enable richer experiences and continued innovation on modern platforms.

Activision has not commented on potential future updates for Warzone beyond the current season, but the company's focus remains on delivering high-quality content to its core audience on supported systems.

For now, the spotlight remains on the final weeks of Warzone availability on last-generation consoles and the broader implications for digital game preservation and platform support strategies across the industry.