One month after its March 19, 2026 launch, Pearl Abyss' open-world action-adventure Crimson Desert continues to captivate players with its vast continent, fluid combat and deep exploration systems. New Greymanes stepping into the shoes of Kliff and his allies often struggle with inventory woes, stamina drain and hidden mechanics in the early hours. Here are 10 powerful tips and tricks that can transform your journey across the war-torn land of Pywel and help you progress faster without major spoilers.

1. Ring Every Bell You See The quickest way to reveal huge swaths of the map is by climbing bell towers in each major settlement and ringing the large bells. Doing so triggers a cinematic panoramic view that clears fog of war and marks points of interest, vendors and hidden chests. Prioritize the three bells in the starting town of Hernand — they unlock fast travel anchors and make navigation far less frustrating in the massive open world. Many veterans call this the single most important early-game action.

2. Prioritize Stamina Upgrades with Abyss Artifacts Abyss Artifacts serve as the game's primary progression currency for core stats. Spend your first few on stamina rather than health or spirit. Stamina governs blocking, dodging, sprinting, climbing and gliding, making it essential for both combat and traversal. Early boss fights and cliff scaling become significantly easier once stamina reaches level 2 or 3. Health comes second, while spirit can wait until you unlock more offensive abilities.

3. Complete Side Quests and Requests for Inventory Space Inventory management is Crimson Desert's biggest early headache. Small bags sold by vendors add precious slots, but the real gains come from side quests and notice-board commissions. Many reward medium or large bags that permanently expand capacity. Talk to every NPC in Hernand and surrounding areas — mundane tasks like gathering herbs or delivering messages often yield storage upgrades. Sell or discard completed quest items immediately to free space.

4. Master Observation Skills for Free Abilities Don't spend every Abyss Artifact on the skill tree. Wander near NPCs practicing martial arts or training with weapons and activate the Observation mechanic. This grants abilities such as Forward Slash, Counter and Charged Shot at no cost. Check your Journal's Guides section if you forget how any learned skill works. This system rewards exploration and saves valuable resources for stat upgrades.

5. Refine and Combine Gear at the Blacksmith Looted weapons and armor improve dramatically through refining. Visit grindstones for weapons and anvils for armor. If you find two identical items of the same level, combine them at the smithy to create a higher-level piece. Focus on upgrading your main weapon and chest armor first. Early duplicates like Glenmore swords from bandits make excellent fodder for quick power spikes.

6. Use Force Palm Creatively for Traversal and Combat The Force Palm ability, unlocked early, does far more than heal or stun. In the air, it can be activated up to three times for massive vertical boosts — perfect for scaling cliffs without burning stamina on normal jumps. It also moves objects to solve puzzles and briefly stuns groups of enemies. Experiment with it during exploration; many "unreachable" ledges become accessible with well-timed Force Palm jumps.

7. Befriend Animals for Automatic Loot Collection Raise trust with dogs or cats you encounter to level 100 and they become loyal pets that automatically gather nearby loot while you fight or explore. This passive income of resources and crafting materials proves invaluable in the resource-heavy mid-game. Similarly, heal injured horses with Force Palm or at stables to maintain fast mounts for long-distance travel.

8. Hold Attack Buttons for Smooth Combos and Use Targeted Aiming Combat feels punishing if you button-mash. Hold the light or heavy attack button to trigger automatic combos that flow naturally. Activate targeted aiming (usually LB/L1) to lock onto enemies and raise your guard for blocking or parrying. A perfectly timed dodge restores stamina instead of consuming it — crucial during multi-enemy encounters or tough bosses. Bring plenty of food for on-the-fly healing.

9. Unlock Fast Travel Efficiently Traditional glowing circles serve as standard fast travel points, but solved puzzles and certain skydiving spots from the Abyss also become permanent anchors. Ring bells and complete main story chapters to gain movement abilities like enhanced gliding and flight for Damiane. These make backtracking far less tedious in the enormous world of Pywel. Early investment in stamina further improves aerial mobility.

10. Upgrade Your Greymane Camp and Summon Allies Invest time and resources into expanding your base camp. Upgraded facilities allow comrades to undertake missions that reward loot, materials and even temporary assistance in clearing outposts or fortresses. You can summon playable characters like Damiane or Oongka to fight alongside you in most encounters (though not major bosses). This companion system adds depth to combat and helps manage difficulty spikes.

Additional community-tested advice includes: hide headgear in the menu for better visuals, turn down particle effects in accessibility options for clearer fights, and use the lantern or Blinding Flash ability to spot Sealed Abyss Artifacts and interactive objects from afar. Hunt deer and goats early for bones to craft jewelry upgrades that boost damage.

Since launch, Pearl Abyss has rolled out patches addressing player feedback. Version 1.03.00 added new skills for all characters, weapon display options, font size adjustments and improved teleporting while mounted or climbing. Future updates through June 2026 will introduce boss rematches, difficulty settings, specialized storage and more quality-of-life features, ensuring the game continues evolving.

Crimson Desert rewards patience and curiosity. The first 8-10 hours can feel overwhelming due to systems depth and inventory pressure, but mastering these foundational tricks unlocks the title's true potential. Whether you prefer methodical exploration or aggressive combat, these strategies help new players survive the harsh beauty of Pywel and build a powerful Greymane force.

Veterans emphasize one overarching philosophy: follow your curiosity rather than rushing the main story. Side content, hidden caves and environmental puzzles often yield the biggest rewards. With ongoing developer support and a passionate community sharing discoveries daily, Crimson Desert remains one of 2026's most rewarding open-world adventures.

Players on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC and Mac continue logging hundreds of hours discovering new secrets. As patches roll out and difficulty options arrive, even experienced Greymanes will find fresh challenges. For those just beginning their fight for Pywel, these 10 tips provide the edge needed to turn early frustration into epic victories.