INDIO, Calif. — The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival returns to the Empire Polo Club this weekend with a star-studded 25th-anniversary edition featuring headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G, alongside a deep roster of more than 130 artists spanning pop, electronic, rock, hip-hop and global sounds.

The festival kicks off Friday, April 10, and runs through Sunday, April 12, for Weekend 1, with Weekend 2 repeating the lineup April 17-19. Both weekends sold out within days of the initial announcement last September, underscoring the enduring draw of the desert gathering that blends music, art installations and immersive experiences.

Set times for Weekend 1 dropped earlier this week, offering fans a detailed roadmap for navigating the seven stages. Music typically begins around 1 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time each day, with headliners closing out the evenings on the main Coachella Stage. Organizers have also confirmed extensive livestream coverage on YouTube, making performances accessible worldwide.

Friday, April 10 & 17: Sabrina Carpenter and Anyma Close the Night

Sabrina Carpenter, riding high from her chart-topping "Short n' Sweet" era and recent releases, headlines Friday with a prime-time slot. The pop sensation is scheduled for a 9:05 p.m. set on the Coachella Stage, followed by electronic artist Anyma debuting his ambitious new audiovisual project "Æden" at midnight. Earlier in the day, The xx, Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Devo, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Foster the People and Blood Orange are among the highlights.

The lineup reflects a strong electronic presence, with acts like Levity, Marlon Hoffstadt, Gordo, Kettama, Groove Armada, Joost, HUGEL, Prospa, Hamdi, Max Styler and Ninajirachi filling various tents and stages throughout the afternoon and evening. Emerging global talents such as Bini — the first Filipino group to perform at Coachella — and Creepy Nuts add international flavor.

Saturday, April 11 & 18: Justin Bieber Takes Center Stage

Justin Bieber makes his Coachella headlining debut Saturday night, taking the Coachella Stage at 11:25 p.m. The Canadian superstar, fresh off surprise album releases, is expected to deliver a high-energy set. Preceding him are The Strokes at 9 p.m., with earlier slots featuring Giveon, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, Swae Lee, Solomun, Taemin, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis, REZZ, Fujii Kaze, Adriatique, Davido and Boys Noize.

A last-minute addition has generated buzz: rock artist Jack White joins the Mojave Stage for a 3 p.m. set on Saturday. Organizers have not confirmed whether he will return for Weekend 2. Other notable acts include Geese, Green Velvet x AYYBO, Luísa Sonza, Noga Erez, Blondshell, Lambrini Girls and Ecca Vandal. The day balances indie rock, R&B, dance and international pop.

Sunday, April 12 & 19: Karol G Makes History

Karol G closes the festival Sunday as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, performing at approximately 9:55-10:25 p.m. on the main stage. The Colombian reggaeton and Latin pop star's set caps a day heavy on hip-hop, electronic and alternative sounds, including Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse, Subtronics, Little Simz, Mochakk, Duke Dumont, Worship, Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer, Holly Humberstone, Gigi Perez, The Rapture, Suicidal Tendencies, BUNT., French Police, Black Flag, Oklou, Röyksopp, The Chats, DRAIN, Model/Actriz, COBRAH, Los Retros, WhoMadeWho, Jane Remover, Glitterer, Carlita x Josh Baker and Fatboy Slim.

The 2026 edition marks the festival's silver anniversary and features notable firsts, including KATSEYE's performance and a strong emphasis on electronic music, which accounts for a significant portion of the bill. Additional late additions and stage-specific surprises, such as special Do LaB and Heineken House programming, continue to surface as the event approaches.

Beyond the music, Coachella remains known for its large-scale art installations, fashion moments and culinary offerings from acclaimed chefs. Attendees can expect interactive experiences scattered across the grounds, though details on specific 2026 art projects have been kept under wraps until gates open.

Practical tips for festivalgoers include downloading the official Coachella app for personalized schedules, real-time updates and stage maps. General admission gates typically open at 11 a.m., with parking and shuttle options available. Temperatures in the Coachella Valley can swing from warm days to cool nights, so layering clothing and staying hydrated remain essential.

Livestream details promise broad access. Nearly all seven stages will be broadcast live on YouTube and through the festival app, allowing remote viewers to catch everything from early afternoon sets to late-night headliners. Past years have drawn millions of online viewers, and organizers expect similar numbers this time around.

The sold-out status has fueled a robust resale market, with prices fluctuating based on demand. Goldenvoice, the festival's promoter, has emphasized safety measures, including enhanced security, medical services and sustainability initiatives aimed at reducing the event's environmental footprint.

This year's curation draws praise for its genre balance and representation. Carpenter brings mainstream pop appeal, Bieber delivers global superstar energy, and Karol G expands Latin music's prominence on the main stage. Supporting acts like The Strokes, David Byrne, Iggy Pop and Nine Inch Noize (a likely Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize collaboration) nod to rock legacy, while rising stars such as Ethel Cain, Addison Rae, PinkPantheress and Wet Leg inject fresh indie and alternative perspectives.

Electronic fans have plenty to celebrate, with sets from Anyma, REZZ, Subtronics, Armin van Buuren, Solomun, Fatboy Slim, Major Lazer and many more. Hip-hop and R&B are well-represented by Young Thug, Clipse, Little Simz, Giveon, Swae Lee and Davido.

As Weekend 1 begins Friday, anticipation is high for memorable performances, viral moments and the inevitable fashion and celebrity sightings that have become synonymous with the event. Whether attendees are chasing headliner sets, discovering new favorites in the tents or simply soaking in the desert atmosphere, Coachella 2026 promises a packed weekend of music and culture.

For the most up-to-date information, including any last-minute changes or Weekend 2 adjustments, fans should check the official Coachella website and app. With gates opening soon, the desert is set to once again become the epicenter of the music world.