INDIO, California — The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival celebrated its silver anniversary in 2026 with a pop-heavy lineup, history-making headliners and plenty of desert unpredictability, drawing massive crowds to the Empire Polo Club across two weekends from April 10-12 and April 17-19.

Headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G anchored the event, marking the first time in festival history that all three top-billed acts were pop stars. Carpenter commanded Friday nights with theatrical, campy productions blending hits from "Short n' Sweet" and newer material. Bieber turned Saturday into a nostalgic journey with high-profile guests, while Karol G closed Sundays as the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, delivering a powerful, lusty set that celebrated Latin music's growing footprint at the festival.

The 25th edition featured a diverse undercard including The Strokes, The xx, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Teddy Swims, Wet Leg and Anyma, who premiered his ambitious "ÆDEN" project. Anyma's Weekend 1 midnight set was canceled due to strong winds but returned triumphantly on Weekend 2 with special guests including Lisa from Blackpink and Muse's Matt Bellamy. Italian electronic star Anyma's elaborate production became one of the most talked-about non-headlining moments.

Strong winds disrupted the opening Friday of Weekend 1, tearing through campgrounds, destroying tents and forcing safety closures including parts of the Do LaB stage. Videos of flying canopies and scattered belongings went viral, with some attendees joking about "Fyre Festival" vibes. Winds also affected Anyma's debut, but organizers managed the chaos without major injuries or full-day cancellations. Weekend 2 experienced milder conditions, allowing smoother execution of elaborate sets.

Surprise guests defined much of the buzz. On Weekend 1, Sabrina Carpenter brought Hollywood flair with cameos from Will Ferrell, Samuel L. Jackson and others in a meta, showgirl-themed performance. Justin Bieber reunited with The Kid Laroi and welcomed Dijon, Tems and Wizkid. Young Thug brought out Camila Cabello for "Havana," while Major Lazer featured M.I.A. and Sombr surprised fans with Billy Corgan of Smashing Pumpkins. FKA Twigs delivered a stunning ballroom culture tribute with dancers Honey Balenciaga, Makayla Basquiat and Dashaun Wesley.

Weekend 2 amplified the star power. Sabrina Carpenter welcomed Madonna for a new song performance. Justin Bieber brought out Billie Eilish for an emotional "One Less Lonely Girl" duet and SZA for additional collaborations. Addison Rae performed with Olivia Rodrigo on a new single. Billy Idol and Steve Stevens joined Sombr, while Anyma's rescheduled set added high-energy electronic flair. Kacey Musgraves filled a Mojave Tent slot on Weekend 2 previously occupied by Jack White, who delivered a raw surprise set on Weekend 1.

Cultural milestones stood out. Karol G's headlining slot represented a breakthrough for Latin artists. Filipino girl group BINI made history as the first P-pop act at Coachella, joining Flowerovlove for a proud moment. KATSEYE, the global girl group, delivered energetic sets with surprise appearances. BIGBANG brought K-pop nostalgia, while acts like Iggy Pop and David Byrne added legacy rock credibility.

The festival balanced mainstream pop with indie, electronic and alternative sounds. The Strokes and The xx delivered tight, atmospheric sets. Teddy Swims collaborated with David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas and Vanessa Carlton in a rock-infused performance. Emerging artists like Ethel Cain, PinkPantheress and Royel Otis earned new fans on smaller stages.

Fashion remained a key attraction. Attendees showcased bold desert looks, with Weekend 2 recaps highlighting creative outfits amid cooler evening temperatures. Social media overflowed with style posts, celebrity sightings and influencer content, reinforcing Coachella's dual role as music event and cultural spectacle.

Livestreams on YouTube allowed global audiences to experience the festival remotely, with set times and schedules shared via the official Coachella app. The event sold out quickly after the September 2025 lineup announcement, reflecting sustained demand despite rising ticket prices and logistical challenges.

Organizers from Goldenvoice navigated weather disruptions effectively, prioritizing safety while maintaining the festival's reputation for memorable moments. Past editions faced rain or extreme heat, but 2026's winds tested campsite resilience and stage scheduling.

Critics offered mixed reviews of headlining sets. Sabrina Carpenter earned praise for theatrical ambition. Bieber's performance drew nostalgia but some noted uneven energy. Karol G's historic set was widely celebrated for its passion and cultural significance. Under-the-radar highlights included immersive art installations, such as a Radiohead "Kid A Mnesia" bunker experience.

Coachella 2026 underscored the festival's evolution. Once rooted in indie and alternative rock, it has embraced pop dominance and global genres while retaining space for legacy acts and electronic innovation. The 25th anniversary felt like a bridge between past glories — including Beyoncé's iconic 2018 "Beychella" — and a future shaped by streaming-era stars and international crossover appeal.

Beyond music, the event featured large-scale art installations, fashion activations and brand experiences that transformed the polo grounds into a temporary cultural hub. Attendees navigated massive crowds, long walks between stages and variable desert conditions, classic Coachella trade-offs.

As the final notes faded on April 19 with Karol G's Weekend 2 closer, conversations turned to potential 2027 bookings and lingering memories. Viral clips of surprise duets, wind-blown chaos and historic performances will circulate for months, extending the festival's cultural impact far beyond the Indio valley.

Coachella remains a bellwether for music trends, fashion statements and generational moments. The 2026 edition, despite weather hiccups, delivered on spectacle, diversity and shareable excitement. With pop stars leading the charge and surprises keeping things unpredictable, the 25th anniversary reinforced why hundreds of thousands return annually to the desert for three days of music, art and communal chaos.

Whether through Carpenter's Hollywood glamour, Bieber's guest-filled nostalgia, Karol G's barrier-breaking energy or Anyma's visual spectacle, Coachella 2026 proved the festival still knows how to create unforgettable experiences — wind, dust and all.