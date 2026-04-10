INDIO, Calif. — Organizers have unveiled the complete artist lineup for Coachella 2026, featuring a star-studded roster led by first-time headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G at the Empire Polo Club this weekend and next.

The 25th edition of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival runs April 10-12 and April 17-19, 2026. Passes sold out rapidly after the initial announcement in September 2025, reflecting massive anticipation for a bill that blends pop powerhouses, rock icons, electronic innovators and global stars.

Headliners dominate the main stage: Sabrina Carpenter closes both Fridays with high-energy pop sets. Justin Bieber commands Saturday nights. Karol G, the first Latina artist to headline Coachella, closes Sundays. Anyma debuts his ambitious new project Æden in a late-night slot following Carpenter on Fridays.

Friday lineup highlights (April 10 & 17): Sabrina Carpenter, the xx, Nine Inch Noize (a Nine Inch Nails and Boys Noize collaboration), Disclosure, Turnstile, Ethel Cain, Dijon, Teddy Swims, KATSEYE, Devo, Sexyy Red, Central Cee, Foster the People, Levity, Blood Orange, Moby, Marlon Hoffstadt, Lykke Li, fakemink, Gordo, Creepy Nuts, Joyce Manor, Bini, Kettama, Groove Armada, Joost, HUGEL, CMAT, Slayyyter, Prospa, Hot Mulligan, Hamdi, Fleshwater, Max Styler, Wednesday, Dabeull, The Two Lips, Ninajirachi, Max Dean x Luke Dean, Cachirula & Loojan, Jessica Brankka, Chloé Caillet x Rossi, Arodes, NewDad, Carolina Durante, flowerovlove, Febuary, Bob Baker Marionettes, Youna and Sahar Z.

Saturday lineup highlights (April 11 & 18): Justin Bieber, The Strokes, GIVEON, Addison Rae, Labrinth, SOMBR, David Byrne, Interpol, Alex G, Swae Lee, Solomun, Taemin, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis, REZZ, Fujii Kaze, Adriatique, Davido, Boys Noize, Geese, rusowsky, ¥ØU$UK€ ¥UK1MAT$U, Green Velvet x AYYBO, Luísa Sonza, Jack White (added as a special Mojave Stage performer), ZULAN, Los Hermanos Flores, Bedouin, Ceremony, 54 Ultra, Noga Erez, Ben Sterling, Blondshell, Lambrini Girls, Ecca Vandal, Mind Enterprises, Freak Slug, SOSA, Mahmut Orhan, Riordan, Die Spitz, WHATMORE, GENESI and Yamagucci.

Sunday lineup highlights (April 12 & 19): Karol G, Young Thug, Kaskade, BIGBANG, Laufey, Major Lazer, Iggy Pop, FKA twigs, Wet Leg, Clipse, Subtronics, Little Simz, Mochakk, Duke Dumont, Worship, Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer, Holly Humberstone, Gigi Perez, The Rapture, Suicidal Tendencies, BUNT., French Police, Black Flag, Oklou, Röyksopp, The Chats, DRAIN, Model/Actriz, COBRAH, Los Retros, WhoMadeWho, Jane Remover, RØZ, Glitterer, Carlita x Josh Baker, MESTIZA, &friends, AZZECCA, LE YORA, Samia and Tomora.

The diverse bill spans genres and generations. Pop fans flock to Carpenter, Bieber, Addison Rae and KATSEYE. Rock enthusiasts anticipate The Strokes, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Turnstile and Black Flag. Electronic and dance lovers get sets from Disclosure, Solomun, REZZ, Armin van Buuren x Adam Beyer, Anyma and Subtronics. Latin and global sounds shine through Karol G, BIGBANG, Bini, Davido and Luísa Sonza.

Several acts mark notable milestones. Karol G's historic headlining slot celebrates Latin music's growing influence. KATSEYE and Bini make their Coachella debuts as rising global girl groups. Anyma's Æden project promises a visually immersive late-night spectacle. Jack White's surprise addition adds rock credibility to weekend one.

Set times for weekend one dropped earlier this week, sparking debates over conflicts. Sabrina Carpenter performs at 9:05 p.m. Friday, followed by Anyma at midnight on the Coachella Stage. Justin Bieber headlines Saturday at 11:25 p.m. after The Strokes. Karol G closes Sunday evenings. Clashes include David Byrne versus Interpol and other high-profile overlaps typical of the festival's multi-stage format.

Coachella remains more than a music event. The desert gathering features large-scale art installations, fashion moments, celebrity sightings and the famed Sahara, Mojave, Gobi and Yuma tents. The Do LaB stage delivers immersive electronic experiences, while Heineken House offers themed programming.

Goldenvoice, the festival's promoter, has emphasized sustainability and community initiatives again this year. Attendees can expect improved shuttles, enhanced camping options and expanded wellness areas amid the polo fields' familiar desert backdrop. Temperatures typically climb into the 90s during the day before cooling at night.

The lineup's strength lies in its balance. Established superstars share billing with buzzy breakthroughs and cult favorites. Acts like Ethel Cain, PinkPantheress, Royel Otis and Geese represent the cutting edge of indie and alternative scenes. Veterans such as Moby, Groove Armada and Suicidal Tendencies bring decades of experience.

Social media exploded upon the initial announcement and again with set times. Fans celebrated Bieber's return to major stages, Carpenter's meteoric rise and Karol G's barrier-breaking performance. Hashtags like #Coachella2026 and artist-specific tags trended globally, with resale tickets commanding premium prices.

For many, Coachella serves as the unofficial kickoff to festival season. Its influence extends far beyond Indio, shaping summer tours, fashion trends and music industry conversations. This year's edition feels particularly significant after evolving post-pandemic expectations around live experiences.

Artists themselves expressed excitement. Carpenter posted behind-the-scenes preparation footage. Bieber teased a career-spanning set. Karol G highlighted the cultural weight of her slot. Emerging acts view the booking as a career accelerator.

Practical advice for attendees abounds. Download the official Coachella app for set times, maps and artist saves. Plan around heat, dust and long walks between stages. Hydration stations and medical tents remain plentiful. Many opt for multi-day passes or weekend-specific tickets, with shuttles and on-site camping popular choices.

As gates open Friday, anticipation peaks. Will Carpenter deliver a pop spectacle worthy of headliner status? Can Bieber captivate the desert crowd? How will Karol G make history on Sunday night? These questions, alongside dozens of undercard sets, promise an unforgettable two weekends in the California desert.

Coachella 2026 cements its reputation as North America's premier music and arts gathering. With a lineup this stacked, the only challenge for fans is deciding which conflicts to embrace and which memories to chase across the polo fields.