INDIO, Calif. — As the dust settles on the first weekend of Coachella 2026, music critics and fans are still buzzing over a series of unforgettable performances that blended raw emotion, high production and historic milestones at the Empire Polo Club. While headliners Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber and Karol G commanded the main stage, many agree the festival's most electrifying moments came from undercard acts and surprise appearances that stole the spotlight.

Dijon emerged as a critical darling after his solo set on Friday, earning perfect 10/10 ratings from some reviewers who called it the "set of the day" for its raw vocal power and intimate delivery. The singer-songwriter, known for soulful R&B-infused tracks, captivated audiences with stripped-back arrangements that highlighted his voice without relying on elaborate production. Variety praised Dijon alongside Laufey, FKA Twigs and Geese as standout non-headliners who delivered vital, memorable music amid the festival's vast offerings.

Karol G made history Sunday night as the first Latina to headline Coachella, delivering an explosively energetic, lusty and socially conscious performance that many called the weekend's defining moment. The Colombian superstar powered through an ambitious set featuring costume changes, a three-story stone cave structure and a genre-spanning lineup that included her hits "TQG" and "Amargura," a cover of Gloria Estefan's "Mi Tierra," a mini-set by reggaetón pioneer Wisin and collaborations with the all-women mariachi group Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles. She addressed the crowd with messages of Latino pride amid recent struggles, waving flags and celebrating female and Latin empowerment. Teen Vogue and Rolling Stone hailed it as awe-inspiring and overdue, cementing her status as a new force in Latin music.

The Strokes delivered what some Desert Sun reporters described as the best set of the festival so far, with booming sound that overwhelmed the main stage speakers during hits and deeper cuts. Their performance of "Reptilia," complete with lasers, stood out as a showstopper that reviewers said no other act matched in sheer volume and energy. The band's return brought a rock edge to a lineup increasingly tilted toward pop and electronic acts.

Other strong contenders included Jack White's surprise Saturday set in the Mojave tent, which Vice called one of the most energetic, raw and authentic performances of the weekend. His last-minute addition injected much-needed rock energy into a fest that has grown less guitar-centric. Nine Inch Noize — the hardcore collaboration between Nine Inch Nails' Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross with electronic producer Boys Noize — brought a blistering, hellish 45-minute set of remixed NIN classics to the Sahara tent, earning rave reviews as a house-down highlight.

Geese turned heads with an impassioned cover of Justin Bieber's "Baby" during their Gobi stage set, outshining the headliner's own nostalgic but mixed-bag performance that featured YouTube videos and minimal production. Pitchfork and others praised Geese for wringing fresh emotion from their arrangements, while Young Thug's Sunday set — reaching back to early career tracks and delivering guest verses with emotional weight after Rich Homie Quan's death — reminded crowds of his stylistic prowess.

Sabrina Carpenter's Friday headlining return transformed the main stage into "Sabrinawood," complete with Hollywood-inspired production, special guest actors including Will Ferrell and Samuel L. Jackson, and theatrical elements. While some critics noted mixed elements, her ambitious spectacle and star power drew massive crowds and positive buzz. Bieber's Saturday set, largely solo with stunning vocals, divided opinions but earned praise for raw singing amid nostalgia.

Additional memorable moments included Turnstile's galvanizing hardcore energy and mosh-pit-inducing set, Teddy Swims' star-studded collaboration featuring David Lee Roth, Joe Jonas and Vanessa Carlton, and FKA Twigs' stunning performance celebrating West Coast ballroom culture with dancers Honey Balenciaga, Makayla Basquiat and Dashaun Wesley. BINI, the first Filipino group to perform at Coachella, exuded pride with polished choreography and new songs, while KATSEYE brought K-pop flair and surprise appearances.

David Byrne made a theatrical return, Radiohead offered an immersive "Kid A MNESIA" experience, and surprise guests like Wizkid joining Tems for "Essence," Camila Cabello with Young Thug on "Havana," and Billy Corgan with Sombr added magic. Addison Rae's maximalist pop-star energy, complete with boa made of hundred-dollar bills, dazzled on the main stage.

Critics noted the festival's 25th edition balanced big-stage pomp with intimate tent discoveries. While some headliner sets received mixed reviews — Bieber's laptop-heavy nostalgia and production choices drew both acclaim and critique — undercard acts like Dijon, Laufey and Geese consistently topped "best of" lists for pure musical impact. Rock acts such as The Strokes, Jack White and Turnstile provided energetic counterpoints to pop and Latin dominance.

Social media amplified the conversation, with fans and attendees sharing clips of standout moments. Hashtags highlighting Karol G's historic set, Dijon's vocals and Jack White's surprise racked up views, extending the weekend's cultural reach. Livestreams on YouTube allowed global audiences to experience highlights, though technical issues occasionally frustrated viewers.

As weekend two approaches April 17-19, anticipation builds for whether any acts can top the first weekend's peaks. Organizers have kept set times and possible surprises under wraps, but the bar is high after historic headlining, raw vocal showcases and rock revivals.

Coachella 2026 has reinforced its reputation as a platform for both established stars and emerging voices. From Karol G's empowering celebration to Dijon's intimate brilliance and The Strokes' sonic assault, the first weekend delivered a diverse sonic feast that critics say captured the festival's evolving identity — less reliant on traditional rock but still capable of delivering raw, unforgettable live moments.

For attendees and streamers alike, the debate over the single "best" performance may never settle. Yet consensus points to a handful of transcendent sets that rose above the desert heat and massive crowds. Dijon's vocal purity, Karol G's historic triumph and The Strokes' commanding volume stand out as early frontrunners in what promises to be another memorable chapter in Coachella's silver anniversary.

As the polo fields prepare for round two, the conversation continues online and in music circles: Which set defined Coachella 2026 so far? The answer may depend on taste — soulful intimacy, cultural milestone or pure sonic force — but one thing is clear: Weekend one delivered performances worthy of the festival's legendary status.