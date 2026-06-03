LONDON — Speculation is swirling around the upcoming wedding of Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling, with unconfirmed reports suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may be considering an uninvited appearance at the event amid ongoing estrangement from parts of the royal family.

The June 6 ceremony in the Cotswolds is expected to be an intimate affair attended by close family and friends, including senior royals such as King Charles and Queen Camilla. However, multiple outlets report that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not received invitations, highlighting continued fractures within the family.

Sources close to the couple's Montecito circle told New Idea magazine that Harry and Meghan have discussed the possibility of attending the reception with their children, Archie and Lilibet, believing they might not be turned away. One source described Harry as "desperate to speak to his family" and "devastated" over the lack of an official invitation.

These claims remain unverified, and representatives for Harry and Meghan have not publicly commented on the reports. Palace officials have similarly declined to address the speculation.

Background on the Wedding

Peter Phillips, 48, the son of Princess Anne and former husband of Autumn Kelly, is set to marry 45-year-old Harriet Sperling, an NHS nurse, in a private ceremony at All Saints Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire. The reception will follow in the Cotswolds area.

The event is described as low-key compared to previous royal weddings, with approximately 150 guests. While many family members are expected, reports indicate Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are among those whose attendance has not been confirmed. Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson are also reportedly not invited.

A friend of Phillips told the Daily Mail that the couple has "simply lost touch" with Harry. "Peter and Harry haven't spoken for several years and have simply lost touch. Peter and Harriet's wedding is an intimate occasion with their close friends and immediate family around them in the Cotswolds," the friend said.

Tensions and Public Remarks

The reported distance between the cousins gained attention after Mike Tindall, husband of Zara Phillips, made a light-hearted but pointed remark about Harry during a podcast appearance. While discussing wedding guests, Tindall referenced Harry by saying he knew him "when he was fun."

The comment, made on "The Good, The Bad and The Rugby" podcast, quickly circulated in media coverage and was interpreted by some as underscoring the shift in Harry's public image and family relationships since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Harry and Meghan relocated to California after their high-profile departure from royal life, citing intense media scrutiny and lack of support. Their subsequent Netflix series, interviews and Harry's memoir "Spare" further strained relations with the family, particularly with Prince William and King Charles.

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Security and Travel Considerations

Any potential trip to the UK by Harry would involve complex security arrangements. The duke is currently awaiting the outcome of a legal challenge regarding his personal protection when visiting Britain. He has expressed reluctance to return without adequate safeguards for himself and his family.

Royal experts note that an uninvited appearance at a private family event could create awkward dynamics, especially given the desire for an intimate celebration. One commentator suggested that Harry and Meghan's presence could turn the wedding into a "PR circus," complicating the couple's wish for privacy.

Family Dynamics in Flux

The Phillips wedding comes at a time of evolving royal roles. Peter Phillips, who does not hold a royal title despite being the grandson of Queen Elizabeth II, has maintained a lower public profile. His first marriage ended in divorce in 2021. He and Sperling announced their engagement in 2025.

Observers point to the event as another marker of shifting inner circles within the family. While Harry once shared a close bond with his cousins, including joint appearances at polo matches and the 2012 Olympics, those relationships appear diminished.

King Charles has reportedly prioritized reconciliation efforts in recent months, though progress remains limited. Harry's brief visits to the UK, such as for funerals and court appearances, have been low-key and without full family reunions.

Public and Media Interest

The story has generated significant online discussion, reflecting enduring fascination with royal family matters. Tabloid coverage has framed the situation as evidence of Harry's isolation, while supporters of the Sussexes argue that the lack of invitation reflects unfair treatment.

No official guest list has been released by the couple, and it remains unclear whether any last-minute changes could occur. Wedding planners for high-profile events often maintain flexibility, but insiders emphasize the desire for a private day focused on the bride and groom.

Broader Context

Harry and Meghan have focused on their Archewell Foundation initiatives, media projects and family life in Montecito since leaving the UK. Their children, Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5, have limited public exposure. The couple has spoken about the challenges of raising them away from royal obligations.

For Phillips and Sperling, the wedding represents a new chapter. Sperling's background in nursing has drawn comparisons to other royal spouses known for public service. The couple has made joint appearances, including at Easter services.

As the date approaches, attention will likely intensify on who attends and any visible signs of family unity or continued division. Royal watchers will monitor arrivals closely, though the private nature of the venue may limit media access.

The situation underscores the complexities facing the modern royal family: balancing tradition, personal relationships and public expectations. Whether Harry makes any attempt to bridge the gap remains uncertain, but current reporting suggests the divide persists.