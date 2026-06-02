Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Return to Court in 'It Ends With Us' Legal Dispute

NEW YORK — Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni returned to a New York courtroom Monday, one month after reaching an out-of-court settlement in their high-profile dispute stemming from the 2024 film "It Ends With Us," with Lively's attorneys now seeking legal fees and damages over what they describe as a retaliatory defamation lawsuit.

The latest court filing revives public attention on the bitter feud that erupted during production of the Colleen Hoover adaptation, a project that grossed more than $350 million worldwide but became overshadowed by allegations of misconduct and smear campaigns. While the original settlement terms remain confidential, the new action centers on whether Baldoni's counterclaims violated California anti-SLAPP laws designed to prevent strategic lawsuits against public participation.

Lively's legal team argues that Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, filed the defamation suit as retaliation after she accused him of inappropriate behavior on set. Baldoni's representatives have disputed the characterization, maintaining that their actions were legitimate responses to what they viewed as defamatory statements.

The conflict first surfaced publicly in December 2024 when Lively accused Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the film, of making inappropriate comments about his sex life and attempting to add unscripted intimate scenes. She also alleged that Baldoni orchestrated a public relations and social media campaign to damage her reputation during promotion of the movie.

In response, Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios filed counterclaims against Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, alleging extortion and defamation. A judge later dismissed those claims, paving the way for the settlement reached last month. The new filing seeks to hold Baldoni accountable for legal costs incurred while defending against what Lively's side calls a baseless lawsuit.

Background of the Feud

The dispute cast a shadow over "It Ends With Us," a romantic drama based on Hoover's bestselling novel that performed strongly at the box office despite the off-screen drama. The film's success highlighted the commercial appeal of the source material but also demonstrated how personal conflicts can overshadow artistic achievements in the social media era.

Lively, known for her roles in "Gossip Girl" and the "Fantastic Four" franchise, has maintained a relatively low public profile since the allegations surfaced. Baldoni, who rose to prominence through "Jane the Virgin," has continued working on other projects while navigating the legal fallout.

The case has drawn attention from entertainment lawyers and industry observers who see it as emblematic of broader tensions in Hollywood around power dynamics, on-set behavior and reputation management in the post-#MeToo landscape.

Legal Strategy and Anti-SLAPP Claims

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Lively's attorneys are invoking California's anti-SLAPP statute, which allows defendants to seek early dismissal of lawsuits deemed retaliatory and aimed at chilling free speech. If successful, the law can also award attorney fees to the prevailing party.

The filing argues that Baldoni's defamation suit was designed to punish Lively for speaking out about her experiences during production. Baldoni's team has countered that their legal actions were justified responses to public statements they believed damaged their professional reputations.

Legal experts following the case note that anti-SLAPP motions are powerful tools in California courts but require demonstrating that the underlying lawsuit lacks merit and was filed primarily to suppress protected speech. The outcome could set a precedent for how similar disputes between high-profile collaborators are resolved in the entertainment industry.

Impact on the Film Industry

The prolonged legal battle has highlighted the challenges of managing interpersonal conflicts on major film sets. "It Ends With Us" was already a high-stakes project given its source material's massive readership, and the off-screen drama amplified public scrutiny of Hollywood's workplace culture.

Industry insiders suggest the case may encourage studios to implement stronger protocols for handling complaints during production. It also underscores the financial and reputational risks of public disputes between cast and crew, particularly when they spill into social media and tabloid coverage.

The film's box office success despite the controversy demonstrates the enduring appeal of the story, which explores themes of domestic violence and personal growth. However, the legal aftermath has shifted some focus away from the movie's artistic merits toward questions of accountability and professional conduct.

Public and Media Reaction

Public reaction to the latest court filing has been divided. Supporters of Lively view the action as a necessary step to hold powerful figures accountable, while some Baldoni advocates argue the continued litigation prolongs an already damaging public spectacle.

Social media platforms have seen renewed debate, with hashtags related to the film and the dispute trending intermittently. Entertainment commentators have noted the case's potential to influence how future on-set conflicts are handled and reported.

The involvement of high-profile figures like Lively and Baldoni ensures the story remains in the spotlight. Both actors have significant fanbases that have weighed in on the dispute, often along partisan lines that reflect broader cultural conversations about gender dynamics in Hollywood.

Settlement and Ongoing Litigation

The confidential nature of the original settlement has left many details unknown. Legal experts suggest such agreements often include nondisclosure clauses and mutual releases that limit future public statements. The new filing appears to test the boundaries of those agreements, focusing on fee recovery rather than revisiting the underlying claims.

Baldoni's legal team has indicated they will vigorously defend against the latest action, arguing that their previous lawsuit was a legitimate exercise of their rights. The case is likely to generate additional hearings as both sides present arguments about the applicability of anti-SLAPP protections.

For the entertainment industry, the dispute serves as a cautionary tale about the risks of public conflicts during high-stakes productions. Studios and producers may increasingly prioritize clear communication protocols and independent mediation to prevent similar situations from escalating.

Future Outlook for Both Stars

Lively and Baldoni have both maintained active careers despite the legal drama. Lively has focused on family and selective projects, while Baldoni has continued directing and acting work. The resolution of this latest filing could allow both to move forward with greater focus on their professional endeavors.

The case also raises broader questions about power dynamics in Hollywood and the effectiveness of current mechanisms for addressing workplace concerns. As the entertainment industry continues to evolve post-#MeToo, high-profile disputes like this one help shape public understanding of accountability and professional standards.

For now, the latest court action ensures the "It Ends With Us" saga remains in the headlines. Whether it leads to further legal proceedings or eventual closure remains to be seen, but the dispute has already left a lasting mark on the public perception of both stars and the film itself.

The resolution of this case could influence how similar conflicts are handled in the future, potentially setting new standards for transparency and accountability in collaborative creative projects.