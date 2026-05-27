LOS ANGELES — British screenwriter and producer Russell T Davies has sharply criticized Gwyneth Paltrow's recent comments questioning the role of intimacy coordinators on Hollywood sets, describing the debate as one of the most divisive issues in the industry today.

Paltrow, 53, made the remarks while discussing her work on the upcoming sports drama "Marty Supreme" opposite Timothée Chalamet. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she expressed discomfort with detailed choreography for intimate scenes, saying she comes from an era where performers simply got into character without extensive planning.

"I was like, 'Girl, I'm from the era where you get n***d, you get in bed, the camera's on,'" Paltrow said. "We said, 'I think we're good. You can step a little bit back.'"

Davies, known for creating acclaimed series such as "Doctor Who," "Years and Years" and "It's a Sin," pushed back strongly. Sources close to the writer told media outlets that Paltrow's perspective reflects the position of established stars with significant power, while many actors with less influence rely on intimacy coordinators for safety and protection.

"This has become one of the most divisive arguments in Hollywood," one report quoting industry insiders summarized Davies' view.

Rise of Intimacy Coordinators Post-#MeToo

The use of intimacy coordinators became standard practice in film and television following the #MeToo movement, which exposed widespread sexual harassment and abuse in the entertainment industry. These professionals help choreograph intimate scenes, obtain consent, and ensure actors feel comfortable and protected during filming.

Advocates argue the role has improved working conditions, particularly for younger performers and those without the leverage of major stars. Critics, including Paltrow, contend that excessive coordination can reduce spontaneity and authenticity in performances.

Paltrow's comments have reignited discussions about power dynamics on sets. Supporters of intimacy coordinators point out that what may feel unnecessary for a veteran actress with decades of experience and industry clout could be essential for emerging talents navigating unequal power structures.

Kim Basinger Echoes Similar Sentiments

Veteran actress Kim Basinger expressed comparable views in a recent Variety interview. She questioned the need for coordinators directing physical interactions.

"I can't imagine having somebody come up to me and say, 'Do you mind if they put their hand here?'" Basinger said, adding that such oversight might spoil the natural flow of intimate moments.

The contrasting opinions highlight a generational and experiential divide within Hollywood. While some established performers prefer the more free-form approaches of previous decades, many current industry standards emphasize clear boundaries and professional facilitation.

Industry Response and Broader Context

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Intimacy coordinators are now routinely employed on major productions, with guilds and studios formalizing their involvement. The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has supported their use as part of efforts to create safer workplaces.

Davies' criticism underscores concerns that high-profile dismissals of the practice could undermine progress made since #MeToo. Industry observers note that while the system is not perfect, it addresses real vulnerabilities faced by performers in vulnerable situations.

Paltrow has long been vocal about various aspects of filmmaking and personal wellness through her Goop brand. Her stance on this issue aligns with a preference for actor-driven decisions over external oversight. However, it has drawn accusations of being out of touch with the realities faced by less powerful cast and crew members.

Ongoing Debate in Hollywood

The controversy arrives amid continued efforts to reform industry practices. Multiple high-profile productions have credited intimacy coordinators in recent years, citing improved actor experiences and fewer incidents of misconduct. Yet resistance persists from some quarters who view the role as intrusive or overly clinical.

Film historians point to past eras where intimate scenes were often handled informally, sometimes leading to uncomfortable or exploitative situations. The shift toward professional coordination represents a broader cultural change prioritizing consent and psychological safety.

Directors and producers find themselves navigating these discussions on individual projects. Some embrace coordinators as valuable collaborators, while others worry about creative constraints. The debate has extended to awards season conversations and industry panels.

Impact on Younger Actors

Advocates emphasize that intimacy coordinators are particularly beneficial for early-career performers. These actors may feel pressure to agree to scenes without adequate preparation or support, especially when working opposite established names.

Reports from recent productions highlight how coordinators facilitate communication between actors, directors and crew, establishing boundaries before filming begins. This structured approach reportedly reduces anxiety and allows performers to focus on their craft.

Paltrow's collaboration with Chalamet, a younger actor rising rapidly in prominence, added another layer to the discussion. The age and experience gap between the two stars brought power dynamics into sharper focus.

Future of Intimacy Practices

As Hollywood continues evolving, the role of intimacy coordinators appears firmly established, though subject to ongoing refinement. Studios have invested in training programs and guidelines to standardize best practices across productions.

Russell T Davies, with his extensive experience writing complex character-driven stories, has consistently advocated for respectful workplace environments. His latest comments reinforce the view that safety measures should not be optional based on star status.

The conversation reflects larger societal shifts around consent, vulnerability and professional boundaries in creative fields. What began as a response to documented abuses has grown into a structured part of modern filmmaking protocols.

Paltrow has not publicly responded to Davies' criticism. The exchange has fueled social media discussions, with opinions divided between those valuing traditional approaches and those supporting institutional safeguards.

As "Marty Supreme" moves through post-production, the film may face additional scrutiny regarding its handling of intimate content. The broader industry watches closely as these debates influence future casting, directing and production decisions.

The tension between artistic freedom and performer protection remains unresolved for some, but the prevailing trend favors structured support systems designed to protect all involved. Davies' intervention adds a prominent voice to calls for maintaining these standards across all levels of the industry.