TUCSON, Ariz. — The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has drawn renewed attention to one of Tucson's darkest chapters, with former detectives comparing the high-profile case to the crimes of Brian Larriva, the notorious "Prime Time Rapist" who terrorized the city in the 1980s.

Larriva was linked to more than 90 rapes and over 30 home invasions across Tucson during the mid-1980s, many occurring in neighborhoods near where Guthrie lived in the Catalina Foothills. His spree ended in 1986 when police surrounded his home and he died by suicide. The case remains one of the most infamous in Pima County history.

Retired Pima County Sheriff's detective Robbie Mayer, who helped investigate the Prime Time Rapist case, has highlighted parallels between the two investigations, particularly the overwhelming volume of tips and the difficulty in identifying suspects amid thousands of leads.

"We got over 4,000 leads," Mayer recalled of the Larriva investigation. "One detective had Larriva's name on a lead, but he hadn't worked on it because he had so many leads before it."

Mayer believes the Guthrie case faces similar challenges, with authorities reportedly sifting through more than 50,000 tips since the 84-year-old mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her home on Jan. 31. "I believe that the suspects' names are in there somewhere," he said. "It's a matter of being able to spot it when you find it. In this situation, it's like being in the desert and trying to find something beneath a rock."

The Nancy Guthrie case has captivated national attention due to her family connection and the mysterious circumstances of her disappearance. Blood believed to be hers was found at the property, and surveillance footage showed a masked individual with a gun at her door. No suspects have been publicly identified more than three months later.

Mayer described the Guthrie investigation as highly unusual compared to typical serial cases. "The thing about most investigations is that we look for patterns. We haven't done so here," he said. "These guys made sure that they don't leave traces of hair or DNA behind. Just see how the other guy dressed up. They switched off their cell phones."

He praised the current investigation as "high-caliber" and expressed confidence that the FBI's involvement would eventually lead to a breakthrough.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has pushed back against suggestions that the case has gone cold. He told People magazine that forensic teams are making progress on DNA evidence found at the scene. "I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was," Nanos said.

The sheriff has stated the case will only be considered cold if labs confirm they cannot identify the blood evidence. Investigators continue processing leads, including possible connections to organized theft groups that targeted elderly victims in the Phoenix area in previous years.

The revival of memories about Brian Larriva has unsettled some longtime Tucson residents, particularly those in the Foothills area. Larriva's crimes often occurred during daytime hours — earning him the "Prime Time" nickname — and frequently involved breaking into homes while residents were present. The proximity of some of his attacks to Guthrie's neighborhood has prompted renewed discussions about safety and patterns of predatory behavior in the region.

Mayer's perspective carries weight as one of the detectives who eventually helped close the Prime Time Rapist case. The breakthrough came after months of painstaking work connecting disparate leads, including information from a drug dealer that linked to Larriva. That resolution brought relief to a community living in fear, but the emotional scars remained for victims and their families.

In the Guthrie case, the absence of clear patterns has complicated the investigation. The apparent professionalism of the perpetrator or perpetrators — evidenced by the lack of DNA, disabled phones and careful planning — suggests a level of sophistication not always seen in such crimes.

Ransom notes received by the family have added another layer of complexity, though authorities have released limited details. The involvement of the FBI has brought additional resources, including advanced forensic analysis and cross-jurisdictional expertise.

Community response has been significant, with vigils, flyer distributions and social media campaigns seeking information. A substantial reward offered by the FBI and the Guthrie family has generated tips, but authorities caution that volume does not always translate quickly into quality leads.

The case has also sparked broader conversations about vulnerability among elderly residents living alone. Safety advocates have used the opportunity to encourage neighbors to check on seniors and install security measures such as cameras and motion lights.

For Savannah Guthrie and her family, the prolonged uncertainty has been difficult. The "Today" show anchor has maintained a relatively low public profile regarding the case while expressing gratitude for public support and the ongoing efforts of law enforcement.

As the investigation enters its fourth month, officials continue emphasizing that every tip is being reviewed. The scale of 50,000 leads mirrors the overwhelming nature of major cases, where critical information can easily become buried without systematic review and cross-referencing.

Mayer's comparison serves as both a cautionary tale and a message of hope. The Prime Time Rapist case was solved through persistence despite an enormous volume of information. He has urged investigators not to become discouraged, noting that some cases he worked on took years to resolve.

The Tucson community, known for its resilience, continues to support the Guthrie family while hoping for answers. Local media has provided extensive coverage, keeping the case in the public eye and encouraging anyone with information to come forward.

Looking ahead, forensic breakthroughs remain the most promising avenue. Advances in DNA technology unavailable during the 1980s Prime Time Rapist era offer new possibilities for identification. If the blood evidence yields a match, it could rapidly change the direction of the case.

Until then, authorities urge patience while maintaining focus. The similarities to past cases like Larriva's highlight both progress in investigative techniques and the enduring challenges of solving complex crimes in a digital age where information overload is common.

The Nancy Guthrie disappearance has become more than a local story. It has touched on universal concerns about safety, aging and justice. As investigators continue their work, the shadow of Tucson's past criminal history serves as a reminder of both the darkness that can visit quiet neighborhoods and the determination required to bring resolution.

For now, the case remains active, with no suspects named and the search for answers ongoing. The connection to Brian Larriva's legacy adds historical weight but also underscores how each investigation presents unique obstacles that demand fresh approaches and unwavering commitment.