Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Cuts Communication with Savannah Guthrie Family in Nancy Disappearance Probea Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Cuts Communication with Savannah Guthrie Family in Nancy Disappearance Probea

TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Tuesday he is no longer in personal contact with Savannah Guthrie or her family regarding the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of the NBC "Today" co-anchor who has been missing for more than 100 days.

In his most candid comments yet on the high-profile case, Nanos told reporters that communication with the Guthrie family has shifted to a more formal, official channel. "If they need the family for anything, they get in touch with them ... It works both ways," the sheriff said, signaling a deliberate step back from direct, personal engagement as the investigation enters a more forensic-focused phase.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen Feb. 1 after a family dinner in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. She was reportedly dropped off at her home by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The next day, family members reported her missing. Investigators found blood spatter on the front porch and pathway, signs of forced entry, and a tampered doorbell camera showing a masked individual.

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominent television role. The family offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return, and Savannah has made occasional emotional public appeals while largely stepping away from daily coverage to focus on private matters.

Sheriff Nanos emphasized that the investigation remains active and high-priority, with significant resources dedicated to forensic analysis. Multiple laboratories, including the FBI's facility in Quantico, Virginia, are processing DNA from the blood evidence. Nanos expressed optimism that results could come soon, saying investigators are "getting closer" to identifying unknown contributors.

However, he pushed back against any perception that the case has gone cold. "When the labs tell us, 'Hey, there's nothing else we can do,' well, then maybe we've got a problem," Nanos said. "But right now, the labs aren't telling us that."

The sheriff's decision to step back from personal contact appears tied to standard investigative protocol as the case moves deeper into scientific and evidentiary stages. Officials have stressed the need to protect the integrity of the probe and avoid any appearance of favoritism or leaks, especially given the intense media scrutiny surrounding the Guthrie family.

No suspects have been publicly named, and authorities continue to treat the disappearance as a suspected abduction. Extensive searches of surrounding desert areas and analysis of surveillance footage have not yet produced confirmed proof of life. Cryptocurrency ransom demands surfaced early but yielded no breakthroughs.

The development comes as online speculation continues to swirl, with some amateur sleuths focusing on family dynamics and others pushing unverified theories. Nanos has repeatedly urged the public to avoid spreading rumors and to report credible tips directly to law enforcement.

For Savannah Guthrie, the shift likely adds another emotional layer to an already difficult ordeal. The Emmy-winning journalist has balanced professional responsibilities with private grief, occasionally sharing memories of her mother on social media. The family has largely maintained silence on investigative details to support the sheriff's office.

Community support in the Catalina Foothills remains strong, with neighbors organizing vigils and continuing to share information. Increased patrols in the affluent neighborhood reflect ongoing concern about safety following the high-profile case.

Forensic experts note that DNA analysis from small or mixed blood samples can take weeks or months, particularly when advanced techniques like genetic genealogy are involved. The extended timeline, while frustrating for the family and public, is necessary to ensure any potential evidence holds up in court.

Nanos acknowledged the public's desire for quick answers. "There's frustration because people want to know," he said. Yet he stressed the importance of a methodical approach. "Nobody wants to make a false arrest. Nobody wants to falsely accuse somebody."

The sheriff's office continues working closely with the FBI and other agencies. Door-to-door inquiries, video analysis and tip evaluation remain active components of the investigation.

As the case surpasses the 100-day mark, it joins the ranks of other long-term missing persons investigations that test both law enforcement resources and family resilience. Nancy Guthrie was described as independent and active despite her age, making her sudden disappearance especially concerning.

The Guthrie family has cooperated fully with investigators from the beginning. Early searches of family properties, including consented access to Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni's home, were conducted without public naming of persons of interest.

While the sheriff's reduced personal involvement marks a procedural shift, it does not indicate diminished effort on the case. Nanos and his team continue to treat Nancy Guthrie's disappearance as a top priority, with regular briefings and resource allocation reflecting that commitment.

For now, the focus remains on the forensic pipeline and pursuing every credible lead. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI tip line. Anonymous reporting options are available.

The coming weeks may bring clarity as DNA results and other evidence are finalized. Until then, the Guthrie family and the broader community continue waiting for answers in a case that has captured national attention and highlighted both the strengths and frustrations of long-term investigations.

Sheriff Nanos' latest comments underscore the delicate balance between transparency and investigative integrity in high-profile cases. As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its next phase, the hope for resolution remains strong despite the emotional toll on all involved.