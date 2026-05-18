TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 100 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home, fresh online speculation has intensified around her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, with unverified claims they have not been seen at their nearby Arizona residence for over a week.

Authorities have not publicly linked the couple to any wrongdoing, and no arrests have been made in the high-profile case involving the mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. Pima County Sheriff's Department officials continue to describe the investigation as active and ongoing, with FBI assistance, but have released limited new details amid efforts to protect leads.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen after a family dinner on Jan. 31, 2026. She was reportedly dropped off at her home by Annie and Tommaso Cioni. The next morning, family members reported her missing. Investigators found signs of forced entry, blood evidence at the property and a tampered doorbell camera showing a masked individual, according to details shared in media reports and family statements.

Self-described investigative commentator Jonathan Lee Riches, active on X, recently posted claims that Annie Guthrie and Cioni's home appeared unoccupied, with their vehicle missing. Neighbors and online observers echoed similar observations, fueling theories on social media platforms like Reddit and X. However, mainstream outlets and journalists covering the case, including NewsNation's Brian Entin, have reported no evidence implicating family members.

Sheriff Chris Nanos and the Pima County Sheriff's Department have emphasized that the case began as a suspected abduction. DNA samples, including hair and blood from the scene, were sent to the FBI for advanced testing. A $1 million family reward remains active for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return.

Savannah Guthrie has maintained a relatively low public profile while balancing work and family pleas. On Mother's Day 2026, she posted an emotional message urging prayers and sharing memories. She recently announced a new game show project but continues to advocate for her mother's return. "We miss you with our every breath," she wrote in one update.

The case has drawn intense media attention and amateur sleuth involvement, leading to complaints about trespassers and vloggers in the neighborhood. Officials have urged the public to avoid speculating and to report credible tips directly to law enforcement or the FBI tip line.

Early in the investigation, cryptocurrency ransom demands surfaced but went unresolved without proof of life. Searches have covered desert areas, with volunteers and law enforcement pursuing thousands of leads from surveillance footage and tips. As the case enters its fourth month, some former investigators suggest it may be shifting toward recovery efforts, though officials maintain hope.

Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni were reportedly among the last to see Nancy alive. Their home has undergone consented searches by investigators in the past. Online speculation persists partly because of their proximity and family connections, but authorities and journalists stress the absence of public evidence tying them to foul play.

Pima County officials have conducted door-to-door inquiries and analyzed extensive video evidence. Sheriff Nanos has said investigators are "definitely closer" but has slowed public updates to safeguard the probe. The FBI's involvement includes forensic work on items from the home.

The disappearance has captivated true-crime audiences nationwide, with figures like Khloé Kardashian publicly discussing it on podcasts. Amateur theories proliferate online, ranging from targeted abduction to more speculative family-related claims, but law enforcement has not named suspects.

Nancy Guthrie, described as active despite health challenges, lived independently in the Tucson area. Her vanishing without medication, shoes or other essentials raised immediate red flags. Family members, including Savannah, have highlighted inconsistencies in the timeline that continue to haunt the case.

As days stretch into months, the emotional toll on the Guthrie family is evident. Savannah returned to "Today" after an initial absence and has used her platform sparingly to appeal for information. The family's reward offer underscores their desperation for answers.

Broader questions linger about security in the affluent Catalina Foothills neighborhood. The tampered camera and blood evidence suggest a deliberate act, yet the lack of immediate witnesses or clear motive puzzles investigators and the public alike.

Community vigils and independent searches continue, blending awareness efforts with criticism over potential interference. Officials caution that unverified social media claims can hinder progress by spreading misinformation or harassing those close to the case.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI continue sifting through tips. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact authorities rather than engage in public speculation. A dedicated tip line and anonymous reporting options remain available.

Nancy Guthrie's case highlights the challenges of high-profile missing persons investigations in the social media age. While digital sleuths generate leads, they also complicate official work. As the search surpasses 100 days with no confirmed proof of life, the focus remains on bringing resolution to the Guthrie family.

For now, the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie stands as an unresolved mystery. Law enforcement urges patience and vigilance, reminding the public that credible information could still break the case open. The family's public appeals and private anguish continue amid a nationwide watch.