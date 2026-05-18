TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos announced Thursday that forensic investigators are closing in on identifying blood evidence recovered from Nancy Guthrie's Catalina Foothills home, offering the most promising development yet in the high-profile disappearance case that has gripped the Tucson community and national audience for more than 100 days.

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Reveals 'Thousands of Videos' and DNA Scrutiny After 100 Days Nancy Guthrie Update: Sheriff Reveals 'Thousands of Videos' and DNA Scrutiny After 100 Days

Nanos told reporters that advanced DNA testing on multiple blood samples found inside the 84-year-old woman's residence has yielded usable partial profiles. Genetic genealogy experts are now cross-referencing those profiles against public databases in hopes of generating familial matches that could lead directly to a suspect. "We are making real progress on the forensic side," Nanos said. "This is the kind of scientific advancement that can break a case wide open."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen alive on January 31 when her son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off after a family dinner. The next morning, family members discovered signs of forced entry and blood at the home. Despite extensive searches, interviews and digital analysis, no arrests have been made and no definitive proof of life has emerged.

The sheriff emphasized that the investigation remains highly active, with teams working around the clock on multiple fronts. "This is not a cold case," he stressed. "We are pursuing every lead with urgency and precision."

Thousands of Videos Under Review

Investigators have cataloged more than 4,200 hours of surveillance footage from doorbell cameras, traffic intersections and private security systems in the area. A key focus remains on footage showing a masked individual approaching Guthrie's property in the hours surrounding her disappearance.

"We have enhanced several key clips that show suspicious activity near her home," Nanos said. "We are cross-referencing vehicle movements, timestamps and witness statements to build the most complete timeline possible."

Digital evidence continues to play a central role. Phone records, financial transactions and cell tower data are being meticulously analyzed to map Guthrie's final known movements. Forensic accountants are also examining potential financial motives, though no clear pattern has emerged so far.

Family Cooperation and Cleared Individuals

Sheriff Nanos reiterated that Nancy's family, including her daughter Savannah Guthrie, the NBC "Today" co-anchor, remains fully cooperative and is not considered a suspect. Tommaso Cioni, who was the last known person to see Nancy alive, has voluntarily submitted to multiple interviews, polygraph examinations and vehicle forensics.

Despite this, online speculation and conspiracy theories continue to swirl, often focusing on Cioni. Nanos addressed those claims directly, urging the public to stop spreading unverified rumors. "Armchair detectives are not helping," he said. "They are hurting the family and potentially harming the investigation."

Savannah Guthrie has maintained a relatively low public profile while occasionally issuing emotional appeals for information. In a recent statement, the family thanked the community for its support and asked for continued prayers as they await answers.

Celebrity Interest and Public Tips

The case gained renewed attention after Khloé Kardashian discussed it on her podcast, expressing skepticism about the lack of arrests and calling for more transparency. While celebrity involvement can generate valuable tips, authorities have warned that misinformation and baseless speculation can complicate the probe and cause additional pain for the family.

The investigation has received more than 2,800 public tips. Nanos said several have been useful in filling timeline gaps, particularly from residents who installed new security cameras or recalled unusual activity in late January. A $1 million reward offered by the family remains active and continues to generate leads.

Challenges in a Complex Investigation

More than 100 days into the case, officials are treating it simultaneously as a missing person search and a potential criminal investigation. The absence of a body or clear motive has made progress difficult. The rugged terrain surrounding Catalina Foothills and the passage of time have also complicated physical searches.

However, technological tools are providing new avenues. Advanced drone surveys, specialized search dogs and digital mapping techniques continue to be deployed based on incoming tips. The FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit and forensic labs across the country are assisting with the case.

Nanos acknowledged the emotional toll on the Guthrie family and the broader Tucson community. "Every day without answers is painful," he said. "But we are making steady progress through science, community tips and old-fashioned police work."

Community Support Remains Strong

Local residents have shown continued support through vigils, ribbon campaigns and volunteer search efforts. Yellow "Bring Nancy Home" signs remain visible throughout the Catalina Foothills neighborhood, where Nancy was known as an active, kind-hearted woman involved in church activities and family gatherings.

The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence, turning a local mystery into a national conversation about elder safety, digital evidence and investigative transparency.

What Investigators Need Now

The sheriff urged anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. Specific areas of interest include unusual vehicle movements in late January, individuals attempting to sell or discard items belonging to an older woman, or anyone with unexplained knowledge of the crime scene.

Digital evidence remains crucial. Additional video footage from private residences or businesses could prove vital. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers or directly to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

As the investigation enters its fourth month, hope remains that the combination of forensic science, digital evidence and public tips will finally bring answers to the Guthrie family. For now, Tucson and the nation continue to watch and wait for resolution in a case that has captured widespread attention and sympathy.