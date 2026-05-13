TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos vowed Tuesday that the investigation into the suspected abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie will not go cold, offering the strongest public assurance yet that authorities remain actively pursuing leads as the case reached the painful 100-day milestone without an arrest or confirmed proof of life. The mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home north of Tucson on the night of Jan. 31, 2026, in what officials describe as a targeted kidnapping.

"This case will not go cold," Nanos said firmly in a recent interview. "We will resolve it." The sheriff reiterated that investigators are making progress and described recent developments as "really great," though he declined to provide specifics to protect the integrity of the ongoing probe. His comments come amid mounting public frustration, criticism of the investigation's pace, and growing pressure on his leadership.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after a family member dropped her off following dinner. She was reported missing the next day around noon. Security footage captured a masked, armed individual tampering with her Ring doorbell camera shortly before she disappeared. Blood confirmed to be hers was found on the doorstep, and her phone, purse and critical medications were left inside the home.

Family's Heartbreaking Plea on Mother's Day

On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Instagram tribute featuring decades of family photos and videos. "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with our every breath," she wrote. "We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you." The post renewed calls for tips and highlighted the $1.2 million reward, including $1 million from the family, for information leading to her mother's safe return.

A mysterious note left at a makeshift memorial near the home added another layer of intrigue. It read in part, "Your Mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did... TAKE NANCY HOME." Authorities have not confirmed any connection to the case.

DNA Evidence and Forensic Focus

Investigators continue processing DNA from gloves recovered near the home, with advanced testing underway at both local and FBI laboratories. Officials have described the evidence as promising but have not publicly identified any suspects or persons of interest. Human remains discovered nearby were confirmed to be prehistoric and unrelated. Purported ransom demands in Bitcoin surfaced early but their authenticity remains unverified.

The sheriff's task force, working closely with the FBI, has reviewed thousands of tips and hours of footage. Nanos has pushed back against criticism, including comments from FBI Director Kash Patel questioning the initial handling, insisting coordination has been strong and progress is being made behind the scenes.

Expert Analysis and Investigation Challenges

Retired FBI profilers have described the kidnapping as unusually sophisticated for a random crime, citing the targeted disabling of security systems. Some experts believe the lack of frequent public updates is a deliberate strategy to avoid tipping off the perpetrator. Others note that major cases often move methodically, with breakthroughs coming after prolonged quiet work.

The case has captivated national attention, blending celebrity interest with the universal fear of losing an elderly loved one. It has spotlighted vulnerabilities for seniors living alone and prompted renewed discussions about home security in affluent suburbs. Extreme summer heat in Arizona raises additional concerns for any potential search efforts or Nancy Guthrie's well-being if she remains alive.

Public Appeals and Reward

Authorities urge anyone with information — no matter how small — to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, or submit tips anonymously. The reward remains fully available and does not require public identification.

Despite the 100-day mark, Nanos and his team reject any notion that momentum has slowed. "Every day they get closer," he said, emphasizing continued collaboration with multiple agencies. Local leaders have raised questions about the sheriff's handling, with some pushing for accountability, but the investigation remains active and ongoing.

For the Guthrie family, every passing day deepens the anguish while strengthening their resolve. Savannah Guthrie's public pleas underscore a simple message: someone knows something that could bring Nancy home. The abduction has already altered Hollywood's polished image of swift crime-solving, reminding the public that real investigations can stretch for months or years.

As day 101 begins, Sheriff Nanos's vow offers a flicker of hope amid uncertainty. Whether recent developments lead to a breakthrough or the case tests the limits of patience and resources remains to be seen. For now, Tucson and the nation continue watching, hoping the next development brings answers rather than another painful milestone.

The sheriff's determination sends a clear message: Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has not been forgotten, and law enforcement will not rest until the case is solved.