TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos insisted Monday that investigators are "closer to solving" the suspected abduction of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, offering a rare note of optimism as the case reached the grim 100-day milestone with no arrests and no confirmed proof of life. The mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home north of Tucson on the night of Jan. 31, 2026, in what authorities have described as a targeted kidnapping.

Nanos, speaking to Fox News Digital outside his office, was asked directly whether his team is any closer to cracking the case nearly 100 days in. "We are," he replied, nodding. He added that recent developments have been "really great," though he declined to elaborate on specifics, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. The comments come amid mounting public frustration and criticism over the pace of the probe.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen around 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 31 after a family member dropped her off following dinner. She was reported missing the next day around noon. Security footage captured a masked, armed individual tampering with her Ring doorbell camera shortly before she disappeared. Blood believed to be hers was found on the doorstep, and her phone, purse and critical medications were left inside the home.

Family Pleas and Emotional Milestones

On Mother's Day, Savannah Guthrie shared an emotional Instagram tribute featuring decades of family photos and videos. "Mother, daughter, sister, Nonie — we miss you with our every breath," she wrote. "We will never stop looking for you. We will never be at peace until we find you." The post renewed calls for tips and highlighted the $1.2 million reward — including $1 million from the family — for information leading to her mother's safe return.

A mysterious note left at a makeshift memorial near the home added another layer of intrigue ahead of the holiday. It read in part, "Your Mom would be ashamed if she knew what you did... TAKE NANCY HOME." Authorities have not confirmed any connection to the case.

Savannah Guthrie returned to "Today" weeks after the disappearance and recently announced she will host a new Wordle-based game show premiering in 2027. She has described balancing work and the search as emotionally difficult but necessary.

Investigation Updates and DNA Focus

The sheriff's task force, working with FBI assistance, continues processing DNA from gloves recovered near the home. Advanced forensic testing is underway at both local and Quantico laboratories. Officials have described the evidence as promising but have not named any suspects or persons of interest.

Human remains discovered nearby earlier this month were confirmed to be prehistoric and unrelated. Purported ransom demands in Bitcoin surfaced early but their authenticity remains unverified. No recent credible proof of life has been released.

Despite the sheriff's hopeful tone, the case has drawn scrutiny. FBI Director Kash Patel previously criticized local handling, claiming the bureau was initially sidelined. Nanos has pushed back, insisting coordination began promptly. Local supervisors have also raised questions about the sheriff's leadership, though he maintains the investigation remains fully committed.

Expert Analysis on the Abduction

Retired FBI profilers have described the kidnapping as unusually sophisticated for a random crime, citing the targeted disabling of security systems and apparent planning. Some experts believe the lack of frequent public updates is a deliberate strategy to avoid tipping off the perpetrator. Others note that major cases often move methodically behind the scenes, with breakthroughs coming after prolonged periods of quiet work.

The case has captivated national attention, blending celebrity interest with the universal fear of losing an elderly loved one. It has spotlighted vulnerabilities for seniors living alone and prompted renewed discussions about home security in affluent areas.

Ongoing Challenges and Public Appeals

Extreme summer heat in Arizona raises additional concerns for any potential search efforts or Nancy Guthrie's well-being if she remains alive. Authorities urge anyone with information — no matter how small — to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI, the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, or submit tips anonymously at tips.fbi.gov. The reward remains fully available.

Pima County officials and the Guthrie family continue emphasizing that the investigation is active and ongoing. Volunteers have offered assistance, but coordination has been limited as law enforcement controls sensitive details.

As day 101 begins, the sheriff's assertion of progress offers a flicker of hope amid a case that has tested patience, resources and the limits of forensic technology. For the Guthrie family, every passing day deepens the anguish while strengthening their resolve. Savannah Guthrie's public pleas underscore a simple message: someone knows something that could bring Nancy home.

The abduction has already altered Hollywood's polished image of swift crime-solving, reminding the public that real investigations can stretch for months or years. Whether Sheriff Nanos's optimism proves prescient or the case slips further into cold-case territory remains to be seen. For now, Tucson and the nation continue watching, hoping the next development brings answers rather than another painful milestone.