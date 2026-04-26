Pima County Sheriff’s ‘Troubling’ Statement on Nancy Guthrie Case Sparks Fresh Concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. — Nearly three months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home, a new statement from Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and his attorney has intensified scrutiny of the investigation's leadership, with county supervisors calling the response "problematic" and "troubling" for failing to meet legal standards for sworn testimony.

Guthrie, mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen Jan. 31, 2026, after an evening at her daughter Annie's home. She was reported missing Feb. 1 when she failed to appear for a virtual church service. Authorities believe she was abducted from her residence, where bloodstains matching her DNA were found on the front porch. No arrests have been made, and her whereabouts remain unknown as the case enters its 85th day.

The latest controversy centers on Nanos, who leads the department handling the high-profile probe. In response to demands from the Pima County Board of Supervisors, Nanos' attorney submitted a 22- to 23-page document addressing allegations about the sheriff's past employment history with the El Paso Police Department in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Supervisors had invoked Arizona statute ARS 11-253, seeking sworn reports on potential misrepresentations in his record.

District 2 Supervisor Matt Heinz described the submission as deeply concerning. "The core thing that I'm most concerned about, and baffled by, is that (Nanos) chose to submit these 20 pages unsworn," Heinz told Arizona Public Media. "The statute requires that this be under oath, and he did not do that by the deadline. This must be under oath. That's what the statute requires. I don't know if he's refusing to do so, or isn't comfortable doing so, or what. But that is troubling."

Fellow supervisor Jen Allen echoed worries that issues in the response were "downplayed." The board had sought clarity on Nanos' disciplinary record, including multiple suspensions during his El Paso tenure for allegations involving use of force, insubordination and other matters. Nanos resigned from that department in 1982 in lieu of termination, according to reports. His attorney argued the supervisors' request did not explicitly demand sworn testimony.

This leadership drama unfolds against a backdrop of mounting criticism of the Guthrie investigation. Deputies' union passed a unanimous no-confidence vote against Nanos in March, citing his past and calling for his immediate resignation. Community members and national observers have questioned the pace of progress, with some early investigative missteps alleged by law enforcement sources.

Forensic efforts continue. Hairs recovered from Guthrie's home are being analyzed by the FBI laboratory, following initial testing at a private Florida lab used by the sheriff's department. Blood on the porch confirmed as Guthrie's DNA. No CODIS hits have been reported. The FBI has been involved since early in the case, and a $1 million family reward remains active for information leading to her recovery.

A recent sheriff's department social media post caused widespread confusion and backlash when it stated "Update: Nancy has been located" alongside a poster. The message actually referred to a different elderly woman, Nancy Radakovich, who resembles Guthrie. Critics called the post "cruel" and "tone deaf" amid the ongoing anguish for the Guthrie family.

Nanos has occasionally addressed the case publicly. In one recent exchange, he denied rumors of a new person of interest with a curt "Nope." Earlier statements emphasized that all Guthrie family members have been cleared as suspects and that investigators believe Nancy may still be alive.

The disappearance has gripped national attention. Savannah Guthrie has shared emotional appeals, and the family maintains hope while acknowledging the grim possibilities. Retired FBI profilers and experts have analyzed blood spatter evidence, suggesting a violent struggle at the threshold of her home. Theories range from a targeted abduction to random crime, but no solid suspect has emerged.

Pima County supervisors voted in March to compel Nanos to provide the sworn reports, with potential consequences for non-compliance including possible removal from office, though legal precedents are unclear. Nanos, a Democrat elected to the role, has three years left in his term. His attorney defended the sheriff's long service with Pima County as unblemished.

Insiders have raised concerns about the experience level of some investigators assigned to the case, including reports that the homicide unit supervisor had limited prior experience in such investigations. The department has defended its work, noting collaboration with federal partners and ongoing analysis of multiple evidence streams.

As the case stretches on, public frustration grows. Amateur searchers and true crime enthusiasts have flooded the area, prompting increased patrols near Guthrie's home and her daughter's residence to prevent trespassing. The United Cajun Navy and other volunteer groups have offered assistance, though coordination remains challenging.

The Guthrie family's pain is compounded by the spotlight. Savannah returned to "Today" while balancing the search. A second ransom-related message reportedly surfaced, but details remain limited as authorities urge the public to avoid speculation that could hinder the probe.

County officials stress that the sheriff's personal controversies should not overshadow the need for resolution in the Guthrie case. Yet the timing has amplified calls for accountability. Heinz and others have linked broader trust issues in law enforcement to the revelations about Nanos' early career.

For now, the investigation presses forward with DNA work, digital forensics and tip reviews. No timeline for breakthroughs has been offered. The sheriff's department continues to ask for public tips while discouraging unverified theories, particularly those targeting cleared individuals.

The dual narratives — an unresolved abduction of an elderly woman tied to a beloved television personality, and questions swirling around the top lawman overseeing it — have created a perfect storm of public interest and skepticism. As supervisors review next steps on the sworn statement issue, Nancy Guthrie remains missing, her family pleading for answers and the community demanding both justice and competent leadership.

This story remains active, with potential developments in the coming days on both the search for Guthrie and the board's response to the sheriff's filing.