TUCSON, Ariz. — Authorities in Pima County arrested three YouTubers on Monday near the home of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, citing repeated complaints from neighbors about trespassing, roadway obstructions and public disturbances that included one man allegedly urinating behind a makeshift tent.

The arrests mark the latest effort by the Pima County Sheriff's Department to restore order in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood where Guthrie was last seen on Feb. 1. Sheriff Chris Nanos had previously warned content creators against disrupting the residential area as the high-profile missing person investigation continues.

Alexander Zabel Jr., 54, who operates the true crime YouTube channel Criminal Network, faced two counts of obstructing a highway or thoroughfare and one count of public nuisance. Troy Lewis "DAA Juice" Bradshaw, 34, and Damian Todd Enderle, 46, who manages the local crime blog 857 Tucson, were each charged with one count of public nuisance.

Zabel and Bradshaw were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and later released on bonds of $453 and $255 respectively, while Enderle was cited and released at the scene. The sheriff's department released a statement emphasizing that despite prior warnings and signage from the homeowners association, some individuals continued to disregard the law.

Background of the Arrests

The action followed mounting resident frustration over months of streamers and amateur sleuths camping out, blocking roads with traffic cones, livestreaming for hours and creating what officials described as a public nuisance. Documents obtained by local media detailed an incident involving Zabel allegedly setting up a "pee tent" and being captured on video urinating in public.

Sheriff Nanos addressed the situation directly, noting the department would no longer tolerate behavior that disrupts the community. Earlier in the investigation, authorities had established media areas and issued trespassing warnings to balance public interest with neighborhood privacy.

Zabel had previously described his presence in the area as part of volunteer search efforts shortly after Guthrie's disappearance. In February, he stated he was there to help and did not want to interfere with investigators. The recent arrests, however, centered on ongoing disruptions rather than the search itself.

The Nancy Guthrie Investigation

Guthrie, mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her Tucson-area home under suspicious circumstances. Security footage captured a masked man at her door on the day she disappeared, and authorities have described the case as an abduction. Blood evidence was reportedly found near the scene, and she left behind needed heart medication.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI continue to investigate, with tens of thousands of tips received but no arrests in the disappearance. A $1 million reward offered by the family remains active for information leading to her recovery. Officials maintain the case has not gone cold and are pursuing multiple leads.

The influx of true crime content creators surged after the case gained national attention. Streamers set up near the residence, producing hours of live coverage that drew large online audiences but strained local resources and resident patience. A memorial placed near the home was later removed, reportedly by the homeowners association rather than law enforcement.

Impact on the Community and Media Coverage

Residents welcomed the crackdown, according to statements from officials, citing safety and privacy concerns amid the constant presence of cameras and onlookers. The sheriff's department had previously set up designated areas for media to prevent direct interference with the neighborhood.

The arrests highlight broader tensions between citizen journalism, true crime enthusiasts and law enforcement in high-profile missing persons cases. While some creators argue their coverage keeps attention on the investigation, officials stress the need to respect boundaries and avoid hindering official efforts.

Zabel's channel and others have documented volunteer searches and local developments since February. Bradshaw and Enderle similarly focused on crime-related content in the Tucson area. Their legal situations remain pending as court proceedings advance.

Ongoing Search Efforts

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Investigators have released descriptions of a person of interest and continue analyzing surveillance footage and tips. The FBI encourages anyone with information to contact authorities at 1-800-CALL-FBI, the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, or 88-CRIME.

Guthrie's family has maintained public appeals for her safe return. The case has drawn parallels to other missing persons investigations where media and online attention both aided and complicated police work. As months pass since her Feb. 1 disappearance, the focus remains on locating her while managing the secondary effects of intense public scrutiny.

Broader Context of True Crime Content

The Guthrie case exemplifies the rise of true crime YouTube channels that thrive on real-time coverage of unfolding mysteries. Channels like Criminal Network and others provide detailed updates, interviews and speculation, often amassing thousands of viewers. Critics argue this can lead to misinformation or interference, while supporters say it pressures authorities and generates valuable tips.

Pima County officials have navigated this landscape carefully, balancing transparency with operational security. The recent enforcement action signals a firmer stance against activities deemed disruptive, even as the core investigation proceeds methodically.

As the case enters its fifth month, community members and online followers continue to monitor developments. The arrests of the three YouTubers serve as a reminder of the boundaries between public interest and personal privacy in sensitive investigations. Officials urge the public to report credible information through official channels rather than independent actions that could compromise the probe.

Looking ahead, the sheriff's department plans to maintain vigilance in the neighborhood. The Guthrie family reward and federal involvement underscore the seriousness with which authorities view the abduction. For residents seeking normalcy, the enforcement against nuisances represents a step toward reclaiming their community while the search for answers continues.

Analysts following similar cases note that sustained public pressure can sometimes yield breakthroughs, but unchecked amateur involvement risks contaminating evidence or diverting resources. The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI emphasize professional handling of all leads in the effort to bring Nancy Guthrie home.