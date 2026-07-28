Savannah Guthrie Begs Mother's Kidnappers: 'Do the Right Thing' as Nancy Nears Six Months Missing

Read more Nancy Guthrie Update: Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Plea for Missing Mother Nancy on Instagram Nancy Guthrie Update: Savannah Guthrie Shares Emotional Plea for Missing Mother Nancy on Instagram

TUCSON, Ariz. — Savannah Guthrie released a new emotional video Monday appealing directly to those she believes abducted her 84-year-old mother, urging them to provide information on the woman's whereabouts nearly six months after Nancy Guthrie disappeared from her home outside Tucson.

In the Instagram video posted July 27, the "Today" show co-host described her family's ongoing pain and pleaded for help locating her mother. "It has been months since our mom was taken from us," Guthrie said. "Our family is in agony. We are in a nightmare that will not end. Nothing about our situation has changed. We have done our part, and we will never stop looking for her. We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."

She continued, addressing those responsible: "The world can be a cruel and unforgiving place, and I know that you have tried to do things the right way. So I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her. I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing."

Guthrie closed the message by saying, "Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."

Nancy Guthrie was last seen the evening of Jan. 31, 2026, when family members dropped her off at her residence in the Catalina Foothills area after dinner and games. She was reported missing the following day after failing to appear for a regular church service gathering. Authorities quickly determined she had been taken against her will. Investigators found blood near the home's entrance that matched Nancy Guthrie and recovered surveillance footage showing a masked individual near the property around the time of her disappearance. A doorbell camera had been tampered with or removed.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI have led the investigation, classifying it as a kidnapping. Extensive searches involving law enforcement, volunteers and specialized teams have covered areas around Tucson and beyond, yet Nancy Guthrie has not been found. No suspects have been publicly identified or arrested in connection with the disappearance.

Purported ransom notes surfaced early in the case. One demanded millions in cryptocurrency for her release. Another later message reported in media accounts claimed she had died. Federal investigators have determined that some of the communications were not genuine, while others remain under review. The family has maintained a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

Guthrie, 54, has been on a break from her morning television duties while filming a new game show. She previously made public appeals, including an emotional on-air statement in June. Family members have described the ordeal as unending, noting Nancy Guthrie's age, mobility challenges and need for daily medication.

The new video marks one of the family's most direct recent addresses to those they believe hold information about her location. Authorities have not commented specifically on the latest appeal. The Pima County Sheriff's Department has described the investigation as active and ongoing, continuing to pursue leads with FBI assistance.

Nancy Guthrie lived independently in the foothills neighborhood north of Tucson. Neighbors and community members have supported search efforts and maintained displays of solidarity near her home in the months since her disappearance. The case has drawn national attention because of Savannah Guthrie's high-profile role on network television and the unusual circumstances of an apparent nighttime abduction of an elderly woman from her residence.

Investigators recovered additional evidence early in the probe, including items of interest outside the immediate property and DNA that did not match Nancy Guthrie or her known associates. Tips have numbered in the tens of thousands. Despite the volume of information, progress toward identifying a suspect or determining Nancy Guthrie's fate has remained limited in public updates.

Savannah Guthrie has previously spoken about the possibility that her own public profile played a role in making her mother a target, though authorities have not confirmed a specific motive. In earlier statements, she and her siblings emphasized their willingness to engage with anyone who could help bring resolution while stressing the need for proof of life or location details that could be verified.

The July 27 video arrives as the six-month mark approaches in early August. Family members have repeatedly said they will not stop searching. Guthrie's message mixed expressions of enduring grief with an appeal to the humanity of those who may know what happened, framing cooperation as a path toward ending the uncertainty for everyone involved.

Law enforcement continues to treat the matter as a kidnapping for ransom investigation. Officials have urged the public to submit any relevant information through established tip lines. The combination of physical evidence at the scene, surveillance imagery and the passage of time without recovery has left the family and investigators with significant unanswered questions about Nancy Guthrie's condition and location.

Savannah Guthrie's latest plea underscores the personal toll on the family while keeping public attention on the unresolved case. As searches and investigative work continue in southern Arizona, the appeal places renewed focus on the hope that someone with knowledge will come forward with actionable details.