TUCSON, Ariz. — The mysterious abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, took a grim new turn this week as TMZ received fresh ransom-style notes claiming the missing woman is dead and offering information about her body and kidnappers for Bitcoin payments.

Guthrie was taken from her home in the Catalina Foothills suburb of Tucson in the early hours of Feb. 1, 2026. Authorities believe she was abducted against her will after finding blood near the doorstep and signs of forced entry. More than two months later, as the case entered its 69th day on Friday, her whereabouts and condition remain unknown, with no arrests or named suspects.

The latest purported ransom notes arrived Monday, coinciding with Savannah Guthrie's emotional return to the "Today" show after weeks away supporting the search. According to TMZ, one note from a repeat sender claimed Nancy Guthrie "is dead" and demanded half a Bitcoin — roughly $34,000 at current prices — in exchange for details on her body's location and the identity of those responsible. A second note allegedly stated she had been seen alive with suspects in Sonora, Mexico, before her reported death.

Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer told Newsweek the notes appear designed to torment the family for profit rather than provide genuine leads, describing the timing as "incessant" and exploitative. The FBI is investigating the communications, which follow earlier ransom demands that some law enforcement sources initially viewed as potentially credible.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has maintained that the case is a targeted abduction, not a random burglary or wandering incident. He has said investigators believe they know a possible motive, though details remain undisclosed. The sheriff previously cleared all immediate family members, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, as suspects. No one has been identified as a person of interest.

Evidence at the scene included blood on the doorstep, and surveillance video released by the FBI showed a masked, armed individual on the porch the night of the disappearance. Additional doorbell camera footage captured vehicles on nearby back roads that morning. A black glove recovered early in the investigation yielded DNA, but it belonged to an unrelated restaurant worker, marking a setback.

Nancy Guthrie, who relied on medication and had limited mobility, was last seen around 9:45 p.m. the evening before her disappearance. She had plans to watch an online church service the next morning with friends. When she failed to appear, her oldest daughter, Annie, went to check on her and discovered the troubling signs.

The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe recovery, plus additional rewards exceeding $200,000 in some reports. Savannah Guthrie has made public appeals, including tearful messages begging for her mother's return and describing the "grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing."

On her return to "Today" this week, Savannah Guthrie appeared emotional but composed, telling co-anchor Craig Melvin it was "good to be home" while acknowledging the profound personal toll. She has spoken openly about leaning on faith amid the uncertainty and has described the moment she learned of her mother's disappearance as shattering.

The case has captivated the nation, drawing parallels to other high-profile missing persons investigations while highlighting the unique pain of an elderly victim with a famous family member. Experts note the abduction's strange elements: minimal signs of struggle inside the home, the victim's frailty, and the lack of clear ransom demands directly to the family early on.

Retired detectives and cold-case experts have speculated that the kidnappers may have underestimated Nancy Guthrie's health. Some suggest she could have suffered a medical event during the abduction, leading captors to abandon or dispose of her body when she was no longer "of value" for ransom purposes. Others point to the difficult desert terrain around Tucson as a challenge for both searchers and potential perpetrators.

Searches in the initial weeks involved hundreds of law enforcement officers, volunteers and cadaver dogs combing rugged areas with cactuses, boulders and extreme temperatures. The FBI joined the investigation, providing additional resources, and has described it as a priority. Thousands of tips have poured in, but leads have repeatedly hit dead ends.

Critics have questioned aspects of the early response, with some reports suggesting initial investigators spent too much time exploring the possibility that Guthrie had wandered off before shifting fully to an abduction theory. A source close to the probe told NewsNation there were "no signs of an assault" inside the home itself, adding to the mystery.

As the investigation drags into its third month, frustration grows among the family and the public. Savannah Guthrie has described the limbo as excruciating, telling interviewers that not knowing is the hardest part. She has urged anyone with information to come forward, emphasizing that it is "never too late to do the right thing."

The Bitcoin demands in the latest notes have raised questions about whether the sender has genuine knowledge or is simply exploiting the case's high profile for financial gain. Previous ransom communications reportedly stopped for about five weeks before resuming this week, according to media reports.

Pima County authorities and the FBI continue to treat the disappearance as an active kidnapping investigation. Sheriff Nanos has warned there is a chance the perpetrator could strike again, though he has not provided specifics on that assessment.

Nancy Guthrie's other children and extended family have remained largely out of the spotlight, focusing on private support for the search efforts. The family has coordinated with law enforcement while offering substantial rewards in hopes of generating fresh leads.

The broader public response has included widespread media coverage, true-crime podcasts dissecting every detail, and social media campaigns calling for tips. Ring camera footage and neighborhood surveillance videos have been scrutinized by amateur sleuths and professionals alike.

As of Friday, no new physical evidence or breakthroughs have been publicly announced following the latest ransom notes. Officials have urged caution with unverified communications, reminding the public that hoaxes and false tips can hinder genuine progress.

The case has also spotlighted vulnerabilities faced by elderly residents living alone, even in seemingly safe suburban neighborhoods. Nancy Guthrie's home had security features, yet the abduction occurred with apparent ease in the middle of the night.

Savannah Guthrie, a respected journalist known for her poise on air, has shown remarkable strength while balancing her high-profile role and personal crisis. Her return to the anchor desk this week was widely viewed as a step toward normalcy amid ongoing heartache.

For the Guthrie family and investigators, the priority remains finding Nancy — whether alive or to bring closure. With the desert landscape, potential cross-border elements suggested in the notes, and a still-unidentified masked figure on video, the puzzle remains unsolved.

Law enforcement continues pursuing thousands of leads, testing additional evidence and analyzing digital records. The FBI has emphasized that tips from the public remain crucial.

As the search enters its third month with no resolution in sight, the emotional weight on the family is immense. Savannah Guthrie has spoken of the "not knowing" as a unique form of grief, one shared by many families of missing loved ones but amplified here by intense national attention.

Authorities and the family continue to appeal for information. Anyone with details is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI tip line. A $1 million reward stands as powerful incentive in what has become one of the most closely watched missing persons cases in recent memory.