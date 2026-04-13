TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 70 days after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home in what authorities believe was a violent abduction, the investigation into the mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie remains active but without arrests, named suspects or confirmed sightings of the missing woman.

Guthrie was last seen on the evening of Jan. 31, 2026. She failed to appear for an online church service the next morning, prompting family members to check on her. Investigators discovered blood near the doorstep and signs of a struggle, leading Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos to declare the case a suspected kidnapping early on. The FBI quickly joined the probe, citing the suspicious circumstances and Guthrie's age and health conditions, including a pacemaker.

Security camera footage released by authorities showed a masked individual on the porch around the time her pacemaker lost connection with her phone shortly after 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 1, suggesting she was taken against her will and removed from the area. No clear images of a getaway vehicle or additional perpetrators have been made public.

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on morning television. Savannah returned to the "Today" show anchor desk on April 6 for the first time since the disappearance, offering a brief, emotional message of resilience without directly addressing new developments. She has repeatedly pleaded publicly for information, posting videos urging anyone with knowledge to come forward and emphasizing hope and faith.

Despite extensive searches of the surrounding desert terrain, her home and a second property, no trace of Guthrie has been found. Early leads, including a glove recovered near the scene that matched one worn by the masked figure in doorbell footage, yielded DNA belonging to an unrelated restaurant worker, marking a dead end.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos has cleared all immediate family members, including Savannah and her siblings, as suspects. He has stated publicly that investigators believe they understand a possible motive — potentially financial or retribution-related — but have not identified who carried out the abduction. Forensic experts and criminal profilers, including former FBI behavioral analysts, have speculated the kidnapping could target someone in Guthrie's orbit rather than the elderly woman herself, with one suggesting "something went very wrong" during the incident.

In recent weeks, the investigation has been complicated by anonymous ransom-style communications sent to media outlets. TMZ reported receiving multiple notes in early April demanding Bitcoin — initially half a Bitcoin (around $34,000 at the time) — in exchange for information about Guthrie's whereabouts or the identity of those responsible. One note claimed she was dead and offered details on her body and the kidnappers; a follow-up message alleged she had been seen alive in Sonora, Mexico, roughly 70 miles south of Tucson.

Authorities and experts have not confirmed the legitimacy of the notes, with some viewing them as potential hoaxes or opportunistic attempts to exploit the high-profile case. Retired FBI agents and profilers have cautioned against taking them at face value while urging continued scrutiny. Tips to the FBI hotline have slowed significantly, though the agency maintains an active tip line and a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to Guthrie's recovery or the arrest of those involved.

The prolonged absence has fueled speculation about Guthrie's health. At 84 and with medical needs, investigators and outside detectives have expressed concern that her kidnappers may have underestimated her frailty, possibly leading to an unintended fatal outcome if the abduction went awry. No confirmed ransom demand directed at the family has been reported, distinguishing this case from traditional high-profile kidnappings.

Search efforts in the initial weeks involved volunteers scouring rugged desert areas near her home, but focus has since shifted to digital forensics, analysis of potential second locations and review of activity around the residence in the weeks prior. Sheriff's officials confirmed they are investigating suspicious incidents at Guthrie's home three weeks before the disappearance.

Savannah Guthrie and her family have maintained a measured public presence, balancing private grief with appeals for help. On Easter, she shared a message emphasizing themes of hope, rebirth and second chances without referencing the case directly. The family has cooperated fully with investigators, according to law enforcement statements.

Criminologists note the case's unusual elements: an elderly victim taken from a relatively secure suburban home with limited immediate witnesses, minimal public physical evidence beyond the initial scene and the involvement of a celebrity relative that has sustained media interest far longer than many similar disappearances. Experts suggest advancing DNA technology or a breakthrough tip could still resolve it, though the passage of time reduces chances of finding her alive.

As of April 12, 2026 — more than two months since she was last seen — Pima County authorities and the FBI report no major new developments but insist the case remains a top priority. No arrests have been made, and Guthrie's whereabouts are unknown. Officials continue to ask the public for any information, no matter how small.

The disappearance has highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents living alone and the challenges of investigating abductions in expansive desert regions. It has also spotlighted the emotional toll on families of missing persons, with Savannah Guthrie's visible return to work underscoring both personal strength and the ongoing uncertainty.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips online at tips.fbi.gov. The Pima County Sheriff's Department can also be reached at 520-351-4900.

The case of Nancy Guthrie continues to baffle investigators and captivate the public, a stark reminder that even in a connected world, some mysteries endure with no resolution in sight after 70 agonizing days.