TUCSON, Ariz. — More than 10 weeks after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Catalina Foothills home near Tucson, the investigation into her suspected abduction remains active but without arrests or confirmed sightings of the mother of NBC's "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Guthrie was reported missing Feb. 1, 2026, after she failed to appear at church. Authorities believe she was taken against her will in the early morning hours of Feb. 1 — or possibly late Jan. 31 — from her residence in the upscale Tucson suburb. Blood was found near the front doorstep and inside the home, and surveillance footage captured a masked man on the porch that night. Her pacemaker disconnected from her phone around 2:30 a.m., suggesting the device moved out of range.

As of Monday, the case has stretched into its 72nd day with no breakthroughs publicly announced. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the FBI have described the abduction as targeted, though they have released few specifics on motive or suspects. Family members, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings Annie and Camron, have been cleared as persons of interest.

The family offered a $1 million reward in late February for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return, acknowledging the grim possibility she may no longer be alive while expressing continued hope. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show anchor desk this month after taking time away to support the search in Tucson, describing the ordeal as a "grievous and uniquely cruel injury of not knowing."

Forensic experts and genetic genealogist CeCe Moore have pointed to DNA evidence — particularly saliva or other biological material from a masked man captured on camera — as a potential key to cracking the case. Advanced genetic genealogy techniques could help identify the individual if a match exists in public databases, Moore told NewsNation.

Criminal profiler Dr. Ann Burgess, who worked with the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit on serial killer cases, suggested the kidnapping could stem from retribution. In interviews, she theorized it might not have targeted Nancy Guthrie directly but could represent payback against her family, possibly linked to Savannah Guthrie's high-profile career. "If it's what we call a personal cause ... it's not like you have a serial offender," Burgess said, adding that something may have gone wrong during the incident.

Recent ransom-style notes sent to TMZ have added layers of complexity and skepticism. The anonymous sender initially claimed knowledge of Guthrie's location and demanded cryptocurrency in exchange for details, later asserting she had been seen alive in Sonora, Mexico, about 70 miles south of Tucson, before shifting to claims she was dead. Law enforcement and experts, including retired FBI agents, have questioned the notes' legitimacy, with some viewing them as potential scams or attempts to torment the family rather than credible leads.

Investigators recovered additional security camera images from Guthrie's property showing activity in the days leading up to the disappearance, but nothing considered a major break from the night of the event. A glove found near the home appeared to match those worn by the masked figure in doorbell footage, and DNA testing continues.

The case has drawn intense national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominence on morning television. Search efforts in the early weeks included extensive ground and air searches of the surrounding desert terrain, door-to-door canvassing and analysis of thousands of tips. A dedicated task force involving Pima County homicide detectives and FBI agents continues to work the case full-time. Tip volume has tapered after an initial surge, which experts describe as normal in long-running investigations.

Nancy Guthrie, described by family as mentally sharp and independent, lived alone. Her late husband, Charles Guthrie, died in 1988 during a mining exploration trip in Mexico. The family has emphasized her routine of attending church and her close ties with relatives.

Experts note the rarity of abductions involving victims in their 80s, which has made the case stand out. Abductions of elderly individuals often involve different dynamics than those of younger victims, with fewer cases resulting in long-term missing person status without resolution. The involvement of blood evidence and surveillance of a masked intruder has led authorities to treat it firmly as a kidnapping rather than a wandering incident, despite initial speculation in some quarters.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken publicly about the emotional toll, pleading for anyone with information to come forward. In interviews, she highlighted the family's cooperation with law enforcement and their focus on bringing her mother home or achieving closure. Conspiracy theories and online speculation have circulated, prompting the family to express frustration over additional stress during an already painful time.

Pima County authorities have urged caution in the community while stressing that the abduction appears targeted. No other similar incidents have been linked in the Tucson area. The FBI maintains an active tip line, and officials continue to review leads, including possible connections across the U.S.-Mexico border given some of the unverified claims in the notes.

Forensic advancements offer a ray of optimism. Genetic genealogists and DNA experts suggest that even small amounts of biological evidence, if properly processed, could yield a suspect profile through consumer DNA databases. CeCe Moore emphasized focusing on the masked man's saliva or other traces as a priority.

As the investigation enters its third month, the Guthrie family balances private grief with public appeals. Savannah Guthrie's return to work has been met with support from colleagues and viewers, many of whom have shared messages of solidarity. The case has also spotlighted broader issues of elder safety and the challenges of solving high-profile missing person cases amid intense media scrutiny.

No new public updates from law enforcement were released over the weekend, but officials reiterated that the case is far from cold. Searches for physical evidence, digital forensics and witness interviews continue. The family maintains hope that someone with critical information will step forward, motivated by the substantial reward or a sense of justice.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has captivated the public, sparking widespread discussion on social media and true-crime platforms. While some online commentators speculate wildly, authorities caution against unverified theories that could hinder the probe. The masked intruder footage remains one of the most compelling pieces of evidence, repeatedly aired in appeals for tips.

Whether the motive proves to be personal retribution, a botched crime or something else entirely, investigators say every lead matters. For the Guthrie family, each passing day without answers deepens the anguish of uncertainty — a pain familiar to thousands of families with missing loved ones, yet amplified here by national visibility.

As authorities press forward with DNA analysis and tip review, the hope remains that Nancy Guthrie will be found or that those responsible will face accountability. The public is urged to contact the FBI tip line or Pima County Sheriff's Office with any information, no matter how small it may seem.