TUCSON, Ariz. — More than two months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home in an affluent Tucson suburb, authorities still have no suspect in custody and her whereabouts remain unknown, even as criminal profilers suggest the kidnapping could be an act of retribution tied to her daughter, NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy Guthrie, last seen Jan. 31, was reported missing Feb. 1 after she failed to appear at church. Blood spatter on her front porch, a disconnected pacemaker signal around 2:30 a.m., and doorbell camera footage showing a masked, gloved figure carrying what appeared to be a handgun have convinced investigators she was taken against her will. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has repeatedly described the case as a targeted abduction, saying authorities believe they know the motive but have not publicly detailed it.

The case has gripped the nation, blending the personal anguish of a prominent television journalist's family with the chilling details of a home invasion in a neighborhood considered safe. A $1 million family reward plus $100,000 from the FBI remains on offer for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show anchor desk this month, describing the ordeal as "unimaginable" while urging anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators released FBI surveillance video in February showing the masked individual approaching the door on the night of the disappearance. The footage, along with evidence that Guthrie's blood was present, prompted a multi-agency response involving the FBI and hundreds of law enforcement personnel. Early ransom notes demanding millions — one sent to local media, another to TMZ — were received shortly after her vanishing, though communication with the alleged kidnappers reportedly ceased after a deadline passed without proof of life.

Forensic psychiatrist and former FBI Behavioral Analysis Unit consultant Dr. Ann Burgess recently told investigators the abduction may stem from personal retribution. "If it's what we call a personal cause ... only to that person does it have meaning," Burgess said, suggesting the perpetrator or perpetrators may have targeted Guthrie to inflict pain on her family, particularly her high-profile daughter. Other experts have echoed the possibility of a hired operation or involvement by someone in the family's broader circle, though no evidence has publicly linked any specific individual.

The investigation has faced scrutiny. Sheriff Nanos has defended his office's efforts amid criticism over the lack of arrests despite leads such as a suspect's backpack traced to Walmart and reports of suspicious activity at Guthrie's home weeks before the abduction. A man and his mother living nearby were detained and questioned in February after a SWAT raid but were released without charges; the man later told reporters he had no connection to Guthrie and did not even know who she was.

Nancy Guthrie, née Long, was a widow whose husband Charles died in 1988. She raised three children, including Savannah, in Arizona. Neighbors described her as active in her church and community despite her age and health considerations, including the pacemaker. Her home in Catalina Foothills, a wealthy area outside Tucson, had security cameras that captured the intruder but did not prevent the apparent break-in.

The case has highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents even in upscale neighborhoods. Security experts have noted a rise in targeted home invasions and ransom schemes, though stranger abductions of seniors remain statistically rare. The involvement of Savannah Guthrie's celebrity status has amplified media coverage, drawing true-crime enthusiasts, amateur sleuths and national attention that some investigators say has both helped and complicated the probe.

As the search entered its third month, tips continue to pour in, but breakthroughs have been elusive. The FBI has worked with retailers to trace items linked to the suspect and analyzed DNA from the scene. Sheriff Nanos has said the investigation remains active with significant resources dedicated, warning that the perpetrator could strike again. "This will remain an active investigation until Nancy Guthrie is found or all leads are exhausted," a department spokeswoman said in recent updates.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken sparingly about the case publicly but has expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support while pleading for privacy as the family navigates the uncertainty. In her return to "Today," she was visibly emotional as colleagues offered comfort. Family members have coordinated with law enforcement and maintained hope that Nancy is still alive, though the passage of time has fueled growing concern among experts.

Profiler opinions vary. Some suggest the ransom notes may have been genuine initially but the situation escalated tragically, with the perpetrators possibly panicking or deciding against releasing proof of life. Others point to the targeted nature — smashed security cameras reported in some accounts, knowledge of the home layout — as evidence of planning by someone familiar with the family or hired for the job. The possibility of multiple perpetrators has also been raised, with speculation of up to five people involved in some unconfirmed analyses circulating online.

The case differs from many missing persons investigations because of the clear signs of foul play from the outset: blood evidence, the masked intruder video, and ransom demands. It has also sparked broader conversations about senior safety, the ethics of paying ransoms, and how celebrity connections can influence law enforcement priorities without guaranteeing quicker resolutions.

As of Monday, April 13, Nancy Guthrie has been missing for 71 days. Her pacemaker data and other digital traces have not yielded a location. Drones, search teams and extensive ground efforts in the Tucson area and beyond have turned up no trace. Authorities continue to urge the public to report any information, no matter how small.

For the Guthrie family, the wait has been agonizing. Savannah has balanced her high-visibility role with private grief, occasionally sharing indirect messages of hope through colleagues. The family's $1 million reward underscores their desperation for answers and their mother's safe return.

Criminologists note that while most kidnapping cases for ransom resolve with arrests, the absence of proof of life and the cessation of demands complicate this one. Retribution motives, if confirmed, could point to a personal grudge rather than a purely financial crime, potentially narrowing the suspect pool to those with connections to the family or Savannah's professional life.

Pima County authorities and the FBI have declined to comment on specific theories to avoid compromising the investigation. They emphasize that every tip is evaluated and that the focus remains on finding Nancy Guthrie.

The disappearance has united communities in prayer vigils and awareness campaigns, with "Bring Nancy Home" signs appearing across Arizona and beyond. True-crime podcasts and social media discussions have dissected every released detail, from the backpack to the timing of the pacemaker disconnection.

Whatever the motive — financial, personal retribution or something else — the case stands as a stark reminder of vulnerability. An 84-year-old woman taken from her own home in the middle of the night, leaving behind a family desperate for closure and a nation watching closely.

As investigators press forward with forensic analysis and public appeals, the hope remains that someone with critical information will come forward before more time slips away. For now, Nancy Guthrie's fate is unknown, her abduction a haunting mystery in the Arizona desert that has captivated and unsettled the country.