MyoGlow Reviews Complaints Consumer Reports: Does this red light beauty device actually work? My 60-day test

Hey ladies.

I'm a 52-year-old real estate agent from Scottsdale, Arizona, and somewhere over the last couple years my skin started looking... tired all the time.

Not terrible.

Just dull. Puffy. Less firm around my jawline and neck. And don't even get me started on those weird crepey upper arms that seem to appear out of nowhere after 50.

I noticed it most during work honestly. There's nothing like seeing yourself under brutal office lighting during an open house and thinking:

"When did I start looking this exhausted?"

I started looking into med spa treatments for skin tightening, but the prices were absolutely insane around here. One place quoted me over $2,000 for a package and I nearly spit out my coffee.

That's how I ended up trying MyoGlow.

Honestly, I expected another beauty gadget that would end up collecting dust in a bathroom drawer after two weeks.

But this thing surprised me.

One thing though — if you decide to try it, make sure you get it from the official MyoGlow manufacturer site because there are already a bunch of weird-looking copycat versions online.

First Impression

The first time I used it, I actually laughed because it felt more relaxing than I expected.

Warm heat.

Gentle vibration.

Soft red light.

Kind of felt like one of those expensive spa tools except I was sitting on the couch watching Netflix in sweatpants.

I mainly used it on:

● jawline

● neck

● under chin

● upper arms

Usually at night before bed while scrolling my phone.

And weirdly enough, it became part of my routine really fast.

Does It Actually Work?

Short answer:

Yeah... but slowly.

Anybody expecting an instant facelift is gonna be disappointed.

The first thing I noticed honestly wasn't "tight skin."

It was reduced puffiness.

Around week two, my face looked less swollen in the mornings. Especially around my jawline. Then somewhere around the second month, I started noticing my skin looking firmer overall.

Not dramatically different.

Just healthier and tighter-looking.

My daughter actually asked if I changed my skincare routine because my skin looked "more awake," which honestly made my week.

If you do decide to try MyoGlow, I'd honestly avoid random Amazon-style sellers and stick to the official manufacturer website because fake beauty devices are everywhere now.

What I Personally Noticed After About 60 Days

A few things genuinely stood out:

● less puffiness

● smoother-looking skin

● jawline looked a bit more defined

● makeup sat better on my skin

● upper arms looked slightly firmer

And honestly, the relaxing part became half the reason I kept using it.

It turned into this weird little nightly ritual where I'd zone out for 10 minutes and decompress after work.

The Complaints I Saw Online

To keep this real, I definitely saw complaints too.

Some people expected surgery-level results after a week, which honestly feels unrealistic for any at-home beauty device.

I also saw reviews mentioning defective units or charging issues. And yeah, there are clearly fake versions floating around online because some packaging photos looked completely different from mine.

That's another reason I'd personally avoid random marketplace sellers.

I also think some people buy these devices without realizing they still need consistency and realistic expectations.

This isn't Photoshop in a wand.

The Real Deal

For me, MyoGlow worked best as a realistic at-home skin tightening and depuffing tool — not some miracle anti-aging machine.

That's the key difference.

It made my skin look fresher, firmer, and more awake over time. Subtle improvements, but noticeable enough that other people started commenting on it.

And honestly? Compared to med spa prices, I understand why people are talking about these devices now.

If you're going to try it, I'd personally only order from the official MyoGlow site so you know you're getting the genuine device and not one of the cheap knockoffs floating around online.

TL;DR

I tried MyoGlow expecting another overhyped beauty gadget, but after about 60 days I genuinely noticed less puffiness, firmer-looking skin, and a more defined jawline. It's definitely not an overnight facelift, but it worked better than I expected for an at-home device. The biggest thing is staying consistent and avoiding the cheap imitation versions online.