SolarEdge Stock Plunges 30% After Weak Q3 Guidance Overshadows Surprise Profit and Drags Solar Sector Lower

shares plunged Wednesday, closing down 30.48% at $33.90, after the solar equipment maker's disappointing third-quarter revenue outlook overshadowed a second-quarter report that beat Wall Street's earnings expectations, dragging shares of several other solar companies lower in sympathy.

The stock, which had gained roughly 27% for the year heading into the report, gave back a substantial portion of those gains in a single trading session, marking one of the sharpest single-day declines the company has experienced in recent memory. Shares showed a partial rebound overnight, rising 2.04% to $34.59 as of 12:39 a.m. Eastern time Thursday, though the stock remained well below its pre-earnings level.

A Mixed Quarter With a Bright Spot

SolarEdge reported second-quarter revenue of $346.2 million, up 19.6% from a year earlier and narrowly ahead of Wall Street's consensus estimate. Gross margin improved sharply to 27.5%, up from just 11.1% in the same quarter a year earlier, reflecting continued progress in the company's efforts to rebuild profitability after a prolonged industry downturn.

On an adjusted, non-GAAP basis, SolarEdge posted earnings of 5 cents per share, a swing from a loss of 81 cents per share in the same period last year and a result that comfortably cleared analyst expectations. Under standard GAAP accounting, however, the company still reported a net loss of $30.8 million, or 50 cents per share, an improvement from a loss of 95 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026 and a substantial improvement from the $124.7 million, or $2.13 per share, loss recorded in the second quarter of last year.

Guidance Undercuts the Recovery Narrative

Despite the improved margins and narrower losses, investors focused overwhelmingly on SolarEdge's forecast for the current quarter, which fell well short of expectations. The company guided to third-quarter revenue of $310 million to $340 million, a range that sits below the second quarter's own revenue total and well under Wall Street's expectations of more than $370 million.

That guidance suggested to many analysts that SolarEdge's fragile recovery may remain uneven, undercutting the more encouraging signals from the quarter's underlying earnings performance. Immediately following the results, shares initially traded down between 8.3% and 22.3% in various sessions of trading before ultimately settling at the steeper 30.48% decline by Wednesday's close, reflecting a market that grew increasingly skeptical as the day progressed.

Regional Demand Diverges Sharply

SolarEdge Chief Executive Shuki Nir attributed much of the company's ongoing challenges to a stark divergence in regional demand. Nir said the company continues to make progress as solar demand remains strong in Europe and is improving across the commercial and industrial segments of the U.S. market. That strength, however, has not been enough to offset persistent weakness in the U.S. residential solar sector, which has continued to struggle amid higher interest rates and shifting state-level incentive policies that have curbed household demand for rooftop solar installations.

A Volatile Pattern Heading Into Earnings

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Wednesday's selloff extended a pattern of volatility that has defined SolarEdge's stock over the past several quarters. The company's first-quarter results, released in May, saw revenue rise 46% year over year to $310 million, beating estimates, but adjusted earnings per share of negative 43 cents missed forecasts by more than 50%, sending shares down more than 7% in premarket trading at the time. A $14 million charge tied to doubtful debt contributed to a widening net loss in that period, illustrating the kind of one-off financial pressures that have periodically complicated the company's underlying operational recovery.

Ahead of Wednesday's report, Wall Street had entered with cautious optimism, projecting earnings of roughly negative 2 cents per share on revenue of about $341 million, positioning the actual results as a mixed but directionally positive surprise on the bottom line, even as the more forward-looking guidance ultimately drove the stock's reaction.

Broader Solar Sector Feels the Pressure

SolarEdge's steep decline rippled across the broader solar industry Wednesday, with shares of several other major solar companies trading lower in sympathy. First Solar, Enphase Energy, Fluence Energy, Array Technologies and Sunrun all declined alongside SolarEdge, as investors reassessed the health of the broader U.S. solar demand environment in light of the company's cautious third-quarter outlook.

A Company Still Working Toward Sustained Profitability

Despite the disappointing guidance, some of SolarEdge's underlying financial trends have shown improvement over a longer time horizon. The company's two-year annualized earnings-per-share growth rate of 59.9% has outpaced its longer five-year trend, an encouraging signal even as the company's earnings remain negative overall. Wall Street analysts have forecast that SolarEdge's full-year adjusted earnings per share could flip from a loss of 83 cents to a projected profit of 92 cents over the next 12 months, reflecting continued optimism about the company's longer-term trajectory even amid near-term volatility.

Even so, some of the company's underlying structural challenges have persisted for years. SolarEdge's operating margin came in at negative 4.6% for the quarter, and the company's earnings per share have declined by an average of 16.9% annually over the past five years, a steeper drop than its revenue decline over the same period, reflecting a fixed cost base that has made it difficult for the company to adjust quickly to shifting demand conditions across its core markets.

With SolarEdge's stock now trading well below its pre-earnings level despite the quarter's improved margins and narrower losses, investors are likely to focus closely on whether the company can translate its stated progress in Europe and the U.S. commercial and industrial segments into a more encouraging outlook when it next reports results. Until residential demand in the U.S. shows clearer signs of stabilizing, analysts say SolarEdge's recovery is likely to remain a story of incremental operational improvement overshadowed by continued uncertainty about the pace of the broader solar market's rebound.