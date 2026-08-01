Dow Slips as Apple Sinks 8% Despite a Record Quarter While Amazon Soars 12% on AWS Strength This Friday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.18% Friday morning, falling 95.67 points to 52,112.39, as investors sorted through a dramatic split in reaction to earnings from Apple and Amazon, two of the market's most closely watched technology giants, released after Thursday's closing bell.

Apple shares fell roughly 8% to around $307.89 despite the company reporting a record fiscal third-quarter 2026 performance, according to financial analysis from 24/7 Wall St. The decline came after Apple's results fell short of investor expectations specifically in its Services division and its China business, an area facing intensifying competitive pressure from domestic manufacturers. The stock had been trading just below record highs heading into the earnings release, having recently cleared the $5 trillion valuation threshold and briefly reclaimed the title of world's most valuable publicly traded company. Rick Rodda, an analyst quoted by TheStreet, characterized the market's reaction bluntly. "The results appear not quite good enough to justify such lofty valuations," Rodda said.

Amazon told a starkly different story. Shares of the e-commerce and cloud computing giant jumped as much as 12% to roughly $263.07, according to 24/7 Wall St., after the company delivered a blowout quarter powered substantially by strength in Amazon Web Services, its cloud computing division. The strong results helped fuel a broader rebound across technology stocks Friday morning, according to TheStreet, easing some of the concerns that had built up in recent weeks about the sustainability of massive capital spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure.

The divergence between the two companies reflected a common underlying dynamic playing out in opposite directions, according to 24/7 Wall St.'s analysis. Both Apple and Amazon face the same tight global supply of memory chips and advanced semiconductors driven by surging AI-related demand, but Amazon has been able to convert that dynamic into stronger cloud revenue growth, while Apple has faced more direct cost and margin pressure on the hardware side of its business as component prices have climbed.

Friday's mixed earnings reaction followed an extraordinary session in Asian markets overnight. South Korea's KOSPI index jumped nearly 18% overnight, triggering trading halts, as chip stocks across the region rebounded sharply following Thursday's blowout earnings report from Microsoft, according to Yahoo Finance. That Microsoft rally, in which shares surged roughly 15% for the company's best single-day performance in nearly 18 years, had already begun reshaping sentiment toward the broader technology sector before Apple's and Amazon's results added further volatility to Friday's session.

The S&P 500 gained 0.67% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 1.32% in early Friday trading, according to TheStreet, while the Russell 2000, tracking smaller-capitalization companies, climbed 1.37%. The overall market gains came even as the Dow's more modest performance reflected its comparatively lighter weighting toward the technology names driving much of Friday's volatility.

Read more Dow Jones Rises to 52,747 as Investors Rotate Into Blue-Chip Stocks While Tech and Chip Shares Slide Dow Jones Rises to 52,747 as Investors Rotate Into Blue-Chip Stocks While Tech and Chip Shares Slide

Friday's trading capped one of the busiest stretches of corporate earnings season, with Amazon, Apple and Coinbase all reporting results after Thursday's closing bell alongside Microsoft and Meta Platforms' results from earlier in the week. Thursday's session itself had already produced a substantial rally, with the Dow surging 613.92 points, or 1.2%, to close at 52,208.06, while the S&P 500 climbed 1.7% to 7,437.64 and the Nasdaq Composite jumped 2.8% to 25,122.18, according to CNBC.

Analysts at JPMorgan noted Wednesday that hedge funds and other large investors had likely finished unwinding their positions in technology, chip and memory stocks as part of a broader effort to reduce leverage, a dynamic the bank suggested was a favorable signal for continued stabilization in the semiconductor trade heading into the new trading week.

The Invesco QQQ Trust, an exchange-traded fund tracking the Nasdaq 100 that holds both Apple and Amazon among its largest individual weightings, found itself caught between the two companies' offsetting moves Friday, according to 24/7 Wall St., muting what would otherwise have been a cleaner overall gain for the technology-focused fund. The QQQ had closed Thursday at $683.55, up 3.3% ahead of the two companies' earnings reports, and remained up 11% for the year heading into Friday's session.

Falling oil prices provided additional support to broader market sentiment heading into the week's final trading session, following easing tensions after Iran discussed the future of the Strait of Hormuz with Saudi Arabia and Oman earlier in the week, according to CNBC.

With Apple and Amazon's contrasting results now fully digested by markets and a busy earnings season largely behind investors heading into August, market participants are likely to continue watching closely whether the artificial intelligence infrastructure spending trend that has driven much of this year's technology-sector volatility can settle into a more stable pattern in the weeks ahead, particularly given the sharp divergence in how individual companies' earnings have been received even within the same broader AI-driven investment cycle.