Shanghai Stocks Rise as Chip Rally Offsets Weak PMI Data and China's Monthly Loss Ahead of Politburo

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China's SSE Composite Index rose 0.72% on Friday, adding 27.57 points to close at 3,832.26, as a rally in semiconductor stocks helped mainland Chinese equities finish the week on a positive note even as weak manufacturing data and a broader monthly decline underscored ongoing concerns about the pace of the country's economic recovery.

Friday's gains were driven substantially by strength in chip and technology-adjacent names. Cambricon Technologies rose 10.2%, while Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp., China's largest chipmaker, climbed 8.1%. Optical component makers posted even sharper gains, with Zhongji Innolight up 13.7% and Eoptolink Technology rising 14.4%, according to data from Trading Economics. The rally in Chinese chip and technology stocks came as part of a broader rebound sweeping across Asian markets, following blowout quarterly earnings from Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms that eased global investor concerns about the sustainability of artificial intelligence infrastructure spending.

Despite Friday's advance, official economic data released during the session pointed to continued softness in China's underlying economy. China's manufacturing purchasing managers' index slipped into contraction territory in July for the first time since February, according to Trading Economics, while the non-manufacturing PMI also declined unexpectedly. The weak readings added to broader concerns about slowing growth following the release of second-quarter gross domestic product figures that had fallen below the government's stated target range of 4.5% to 5%.

In response to the disappointing data, China's Politburo pledged what it described as timely and effective policy support, though the leadership body offered few specific details about additional stimulus measures that might be forthcoming. Despite Friday's gains, both the Shanghai and Shenzhen benchmarks remained on track for monthly losses when measured over the full course of July, reflecting a month defined by volatile swings between technology-driven optimism and sharper corrections tied to both domestic economic signals and external geopolitical developments.

The volatility that characterized July fit a broader pattern that has defined mainland Chinese equities through much of 2026. Earlier in the month, the SSE Composite had touched multi-month highs above 4,070 points on the back of a rally in semiconductor and technology names, only to give back a substantial portion of those gains during a subsequent selloff tied to escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. That earlier episode saw the index fall as low as roughly 3,913 points in mid-July, its weakest level since early April at the time, before staging a partial recovery in the weeks that followed.

The market experienced additional turbulence in the days immediately preceding Friday's rally. On Tuesday, the SSE Composite fell 1.16% to 3,813.31 points as a dramatic selloff in semiconductor and memory-chip stocks swept across Asia-Pacific markets, tracking a similar rout that hit South Korean chipmakers particularly hard that week. Thursday's session saw the index decline a further 0.62% to 3,804 points, giving back a meaningful portion of a 0.35% gain posted the prior Wednesday, as renewed weakness in technology and semiconductor names once again weighed on mainland equities ahead of the Politburo meeting.

Trading activity within the broader mainland market showed notable divergence throughout the week between the SSE Composite's larger, more state-owned enterprise-weighted constituents and smaller, growth-oriented names listed on the Shenzhen exchange. On Thursday, the Shenzhen Component Index, which carries heavier weighting toward smaller-capitalization growth and technology stocks, fell 2.73% to 13,285 points, while the tech-heavy ChiNext Index tumbled 3.97% to 3,244 points, a far steeper decline than the headline Shanghai benchmark experienced that same session. Analysts covering mainland equities have said that pattern, with selling concentrated more heavily in growth-oriented Shenzhen and ChiNext-listed names rather than in the SSE Composite's larger state-owned enterprise constituents, suggests the market's recent volatility reflects a recalibration of technology-sector valuations specifically rather than a broader loss of confidence in the Chinese economy as a whole.

Combined turnover across the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges has remained elevated throughout the recent volatility, with Thursday's session alone recording approximately 2.34 trillion yuan in trading activity, up from 2.3 trillion yuan the previous day, indicating that the market's swings have unfolded on relatively active trading volumes rather than thin, illiquid conditions.

The SSE Composite's 52-week trading range spans from a low of 3,547.16 to a high of 4,258.86, according to Investing.com data, illustrating the scale of volatility that has characterized the index over the past year even as it remains 7.69% higher than a year ago despite having declined 6.78% over just the past month, according to Trading Economics.

With the Politburo's policy statement offering only broad assurances of support rather than concrete new stimulus measures, and Friday's gains driven substantially by a rebound in chip and technology stocks tied to overseas earnings catalysts rather than domestic economic strength, market participants are likely to continue watching closely for more specific policy signals from Chinese authorities in the weeks ahead, particularly given the disappointing manufacturing and services PMI readings that have reinforced concerns about the durability of the country's economic recovery heading into the second half of 2026.