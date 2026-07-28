SK Hynix Inc. shares tumbled sharply Monday, falling 8.69% to $141.14 on the Nasdaq, as a blockbuster stock market debut from a Chinese memory chip rival triggered a broad selloff across the global memory and storage sector.

The decline erased $13.43 from the American depositary receipts of the South Korean chipmaker, extending a volatile stretch for the stock just one day before its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings report.

A Blockbuster Chinese IPO Rattles the Sector

The catalyst behind Monday's selloff was a blockbuster Shanghai IPO that revived long-running fears of Chinese memory competition, landing on top of enormous year-to-date gains and giving the day's trading the look of both fresh news and profit-taking after a historic run.

China's ChangXin Memory Technologies, known as CXMT, soared more than 500% in its Shanghai STAR Market debut, becoming mainland China's most valuable company with a market capitalization of approximately $540 billion, after an offering that raised between $8.6 billion and $9.8 billion. CXMT is now the world's fourth-largest DRAM maker with an 8% market share, trailing Samsung at 36%, SK Hynix at 29%, and Micron at 24%.

A Sector-Wide Reaction, Not Just SK Hynix

SK Hynix was far from alone in Monday's decline. SanDisk sank 12% to $1,270, Micron Technology fell 5% to $871, and Western Digital dropped 7% to $483, with the coordinated selloff spanning both NAND and DRAM manufacturers, signaling a sector-wide reaction rather than a single-stock story. The Roundhill Memory ETF, a pure-play memory-chip fund, fell 4% to $51, reflecting the coordinated hit across memory names on an otherwise mixed trading day for the broader market.

SK Hynix's ADRs specifically gave back an earlier Monday gain to trade down 6% to $145 at one point during the session, before extending losses further as the day progressed. New Chinese supply could eventually pressure DRAM and NAND pricing, which has expanded gross margins across the industry's incumbents throughout 2026.

Apple Testing Chinese Chips Adds to Concerns

Adding weight to investor anxiety, reports emerged that a major U.S. technology company may already be evaluating the new Chinese supply. Apple is reportedly testing CXMT's DRAM chips, adding to concerns that Chinese memory could reach top-tier customers sooner than bulls had previously assumed.

Analysts note that CXMT remains constrained by U.S. export controls on advanced chipmaking tools and is unlikely to ease the near-term memory shortage. Two political headwinds may also cap CXMT's near-term reach: the company sits on the Pentagon's list of firms with alleged military ties, and some U.S. lawmakers have signaled interest in restricting American purchases of its chips.

Profit-Taking After a Historic Run

Monday's declines also reflect a broader pullback after an extraordinary rally across the memory sector this year. SanDisk stock had climbed 505% year-to-date heading into Monday, while Micron shares were up 223% and Western Digital had gained 202%, making all three ripe for profit-taking.

That rally had been fueled by genuine fundamental improvement across the sector. SanDisk posted fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenue of $5.95 billion with non-GAAP earnings per share of $23.41 and a 78.4% gross margin, with the company's chief executive calling it a "fundamental inflection point" for the business. Micron's fiscal third-quarter 2026 revenue reached $41.46 billion, up 345.7% year-over-year, with non-GAAP earnings per share of $25.11, and the company guided fourth-quarter revenue to $50 billion.

Earnings Loom Large for SK Hynix

Monday's selloff comes at a particularly sensitive moment for SK Hynix. The company's second-quarter 2026 earnings report is due Tuesday after the U.S. market close, an event that could reset sentiment for the entire memory sector. SK Hynix's Q2 2026 earnings were scheduled for release the day after Monday's trading session, adding a layer of positioning-related volatility on top of the fresh competitive concerns stemming from the CXMT listing.

SK Hynix shares are considered particularly sensitive to swings because the U.S.-listed ADR trades at a premium to the Seoul-listed common stock, a structural feature that tends to amplify both rallies and pullbacks in the American shares.

A Volatile Month for the Stock

Monday's drop is only the latest chapter in what has been an unusually turbulent stretch for SK Hynix since its Nasdaq debut earlier this month. SK Hynix shares tumbled more than 15% in a single session in Seoul after the chipmaker's blockbuster Nasdaq debut, marking the stock's largest one-day fall in history at the time, as investors booked profits following a blistering rally that preceded the listing. The company's American depositary shares had also fallen 9.3% in a separate session earlier this month, underscoring growing investor concern that the broader memory rally had become overextended.

Bulls See a Buying Opportunity

Not all analysts view Monday's pullback as the start of a deeper downturn. Research desks at Morgan Stanley and Mizuho have characterized the recent memory sector weakness as a buying opportunity rather than the beginning of a broader decline. South Korea also unveiled a $950 billion AI initiative package over the weekend involving Samsung, SK Group and U.S. technology partners, a development that could provide a longer-term tailwind for the sector.

With margins across the memory sector at record levels and share prices trading at multiples of their January levels, the setup for disappointment is considered asymmetric if new Chinese supply ramps faster than U.S. export controls can restrain it. Investors are being encouraged to watch for whether Monday's selling stabilizes into the close and whether SK Hynix's earnings commentary Tuesday on 2027 DRAM supply reinforces or challenges the competitive threat narrative introduced by CXMT's debut.

With SK Hynix's earnings due out just a day after Monday's slide, investors across the memory sector are bracing for a report that could either calm fears sparked by the Chinese IPO or add further volatility to a stock that has already experienced some of the wildest swings of any major chipmaker since its U.S. listing debut earlier this summer.