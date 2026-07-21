Micron Stock Rebounds From Recent Selloff as Company Warns Memory Chip Supply Will Stay Tight Past 2027

Shares of Micron Technology climbed Monday morning, rising 3.42%, or $29.00, to $877.95, as the memory chipmaker's stock rebounded following a turbulent stretch that had seen its shares fall sharply amid a broader selloff across the semiconductor sector.

The gain comes after a difficult few weeks for Micron, whose stock had declined roughly 22% to 30% from its post-earnings high, which had climbed above $1,200 following the company's blockbuster fiscal third-quarter results in late June. Despite the recent pullback, Monday's rebound suggests investor appetite for memory chip stocks may be stabilizing following weeks of intense volatility across the broader AI hardware sector.

Record earnings driven by AI memory demand

Micron's recent stock swings have unfolded against a backdrop of extraordinary underlying business performance. The company reported record revenue of $41.4 billion for its fiscal 2026 third quarter, which ended May 28, marking a 346% increase compared with the same period a year earlier. That surge was fueled primarily by artificial intelligence-related memory demand across all four of the company's business segments, with cloud memory contributing the largest share of revenue growth on the strength of booming sales of high-bandwidth memory, or HBM, chips.

The company's profitability improved just as dramatically. Micron's earnings rose 1,368% year over year to $24.67 per share during the quarter, while non-GAAP gross margin climbed to 85%, up sharply from 39% in the prior-year period. Micron's own guidance suggests further revenue growth and continued margin expansion in the periods ahead, reflecting management's confidence in sustained demand for the company's memory products.

A supply crunch expected to persist for years

Much of Micron's recent strength has stemmed from a global memory chip shortage that has allowed the company considerable pricing power across its product lines. The company has indicated that tight supply conditions for memory chips are expected to persist well beyond 2027, a forecast that has reinforced bullish sentiment among some investors even as the stock has experienced significant short-term volatility.

That supply-demand imbalance has been driven in large part by soaring AI infrastructure investment, with high-bandwidth memory chips serving as a critical component in the data center hardware stack powering artificial intelligence systems. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has previously identified memory as the single biggest bottleneck in AI infrastructure development, a characterization that has helped fuel investor interest in Micron and its primary memory chip rival, SK Hynix.

Strategic partnerships add to the bullish case

Beyond the underlying supply dynamics, Micron has also moved to deepen its position within the broader AI ecosystem through several notable partnerships. The company entered into a multiyear artificial intelligence partnership under which it will serve as the first-choice supplier of memory and storage for the advanced AI systems developed by Anthropic. As part of that arrangement, Micron will co-develop high-bandwidth memory and storage technologies alongside Anthropic while also making internal use of Claude, Anthropic's AI model, and taking a strategic investment stake in Anthropic's most recent financing round.

Micron has also expanded its footprint in the automotive sector, signing long-term supply agreements with Qualcomm, Visteon and other automotive ecosystem suppliers, further diversifying the company's exposure across different segments of the broader AI and technology supply chain. Altogether, Micron has secured 16 long-term agreements collectively worth approximately $22 billion in future revenue, according to recent analyst estimates.

Wall Street remains largely bullish despite the volatility

Despite the sharp swings in Micron's share price over recent weeks, Wall Street analysts have largely maintained a positive long-term outlook on the stock. Analysts tracking the company have continued to issue strong buy ratings, with some price targets implying substantial additional upside from current levels, even as the stock's average analyst target has reportedly implied more than 80% potential upside following its recent decline.

Not all market participants share that optimism, however. Billionaire investor Michael Burry has disclosed a short position against Micron stock, reflecting a degree of skepticism among some market participants regarding how sustainable the current memory chip boom and Micron's elevated valuation ultimately are. Additionally, the recent Nasdaq listing of SK Hynix, Micron's chief HBM competitor, has drawn increased American investor attention to the broader memory chip competitive landscape, potentially creating capital rotation pressure between the two companies' shares.

Broader chip sector context

Micron's recent volatility has occurred alongside a broader selloff across memory and semiconductor stocks more generally, with the sector as a whole briefly falling into bear market territory amid concerns about oversupply as additional memory manufacturing capacity comes online and questions persist about the durability of near-term AI demand. Some analysts have cautioned that near-term volatility in the sector could continue even as the longer-term growth trajectory for AI-driven memory demand remains intact.

With Micron's stock rebounding meaningfully Monday, investors appear to be reassessing the company's near-term prospects following weeks of turbulence, even as the underlying business fundamentals, record revenue growth, expanding margins, and a persistent supply-demand imbalance in the memory chip market, continue to support a broadly optimistic long-term narrative around the company. Whether Monday's gains mark a durable turning point or simply a temporary bounce within a still-volatile sector is likely to become clearer as Micron and its competitors continue reporting results and providing updated guidance in the weeks ahead.