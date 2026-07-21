Cipher Digital Stock Surges 14% as Its $5.5 Billion AWS Data Center Lease Nears First Rent Payment

Shares of Cipher Digital jumped 14.41%, or $2.53, to $20.09 Monday morning, as the AI infrastructure and bitcoin mining company's stock rallied alongside a broader risk-on move across high-beta artificial intelligence and crypto-adjacent names, while the company approaches a significant near-term milestone tied to its major data center lease with Amazon Web Services.

Cipher Digital, formerly known as Cipher Mining before rebranding in February 2026, develops and operates industrial-scale data centers used for both bitcoin mining and high-performance computing hosting across sites in the United States. The company has increasingly positioned itself as a hybrid infrastructure provider, developing purpose-built data center facilities for hyperscale cloud tenants while continuing to operate power capacity dedicated to bitcoin mining at select locations.

A key AWS revenue milestone approaches

Central to Monday's rally is the approaching first phase of Cipher's 300-megawatt capacity delivery under its long-term lease agreement with Amazon Web Services. That first phase was scheduled to begin delivering capacity in July 2026, with rent payments under the agreement expected to commence the following month. The lease itself spans 15 years and carries a total value of approximately $5.5 billion, representing a structural shift for Cipher toward generating meaningful, recurring revenue tied to long-term hyperscaler commitments rather than relying primarily on the inherent volatility of bitcoin mining economics.

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Analysts have pointed to that transition as a significant factor in reducing the company's overall earnings volatility going forward, given the stability that long-term hyperscaler lease revenue can provide compared with the fluctuating economics tied to bitcoin mining, which remain sensitive to cryptocurrency prices and mining difficulty adjustments.

A high-beta stock tied to broader sector sentiment

Cipher Digital's stock carries a beta of approximately 3.75, according to Investing.com, meaning the shares tend to move with significantly greater volatility than the broader market in either direction. That characteristic has made the stock particularly sensitive to shifts in overall risk appetite toward AI infrastructure and cryptocurrency-adjacent investments, with Monday's rally reflecting a broader risk-on tone across similarly positioned high-beta names in the sector.

That pattern of amplified volatility has been evident throughout the stock's trading history in recent months. Cipher shares climbed as high as roughly $30 in mid-June before falling sharply to around $20 by early July, a decline compounded at the time by a Form 144 filing disclosing a planned insider sale, which traders said added near-term selling pressure to an already volatile stock. The shares then staged a partial recovery in early July following a series of positive analyst updates and a successful debt offering, before continuing to experience the kind of sharp swings characteristic of high-beta infrastructure stocks tied to the broader AI investment cycle.

Wall Street has grown increasingly constructive

Despite the stock's volatility, several Wall Street analysts have grown more bullish on Cipher's prospects in recent weeks. BTIG raised its price target on the stock from $25 to $35, citing rising demand for power-rich data center sites and AI-focused high-performance computing contracts as key drivers of its more optimistic outlook. Rosenblatt has reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, describing the recent pullback in high-performance computing names as overdone and characterizing Cipher's valuation as increasingly attractive at recent trading levels. Morgan Stanley has also maintained an Overweight rating on the stock, with a price target of $42.50, though the firm more recently trimmed that target slightly to $47 from $48.50.

A debt offering to fund continued expansion

Cipher has also continued to raise capital to support its infrastructure buildout. Stingray Compute, a subsidiary of Cipher Digital, priced $810 million in private senior secured notes carrying a 6% interest rate and maturing in 2031, with proceeds earmarked to complete the company's Stingray data center project and shore up broader financial reserves. That notes offering was well received by the market, with Cipher shares jumping in the sessions immediately following the pricing announcement.

Regulatory headwinds in New York

Cipher's operations have not been entirely insulated from regulatory developments affecting the broader data center industry. New York recently imposed a statewide moratorium on hyperscale data center development, a policy that has drawn public criticism from President Donald Trump, who described the move as a "terrible decision" that could hamper continued growth in AI infrastructure investment within the state. It remains unclear how directly that moratorium might affect Cipher's specific operations, though the broader regulatory uncertainty has added another variable for investors tracking data center-focused companies operating across multiple U.S. states.

Financial performance reflects the ongoing transition

Cipher's financial results continue to reflect the company's transitional period as it shifts more heavily toward AI infrastructure hosting. Over the trailing twelve months, the company generated $223.9 million in revenue with a gross margin of 63.7%, but reported an operating loss of $421.6 million, reflecting the substantial upfront capital investment required to build out its expanding data center footprint ahead of generating full-scale recurring revenue from long-term hyperscaler contracts like the AWS lease.

With rent payments from the AWS agreement expected to begin in August, investors are likely to watch closely for confirmation that Cipher's first phase of capacity delivery proceeds on schedule, given the significance of that milestone in validating the company's broader transition toward stable, long-term infrastructure revenue. Combined with continued sensitivity to broader sentiment swings across AI infrastructure and cryptocurrency-adjacent stocks, Cipher Digital is likely to remain one of the more closely watched high-volatility names in the sector as it works to scale its hyperscaler partnerships in the months ahead.