EASTON, Md.— Shares of TeraWulf Inc. jumped more than 5% Thursday as the digital infrastructure company, pivoting aggressively from Bitcoin mining to high-performance computing and AI data centers, drew renewed Wall Street enthusiasm following a fresh price target increase and sustained bullish analyst commentary.

The stock climbed as high as $19.50 or more midday before trading near $19.04, up 99 cents or 5.46% on strong volume. That continued a volatile but upward trend in recent sessions, with shares having more than doubled in the past year amid excitement over the company's massive contracted revenue pipeline and power platform expansion.

TeraWulf, which operates energy-advantaged sites focused on sustainable computing, has transformed its business model. Once primarily a zero-carbon Bitcoin miner, the company now positions itself as a developer and operator of infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing workloads. In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results released Feb. 26, TeraWulf reported 522 critical IT megawatts of contracted HPC capacity, representing more than $12.8 billion in long-term revenue with credit-enhanced counterparties, including Google-backed leases.

The company secured roughly $6.5 billion in long-term financing in 2025 to support buildouts, including at its Lake Mariner campus in New York and the Abernathy HPC joint venture in Texas. It also added brownfield sites in Kentucky and Maryland, expanding its gross platform capacity to approximately 2.9 gigawatts across five locations and creating a multi-year pipeline capable of delivering 250-500 critical IT megawatts annually through the end of the decade.

Analysts have responded with growing confidence. On Thursday, Cantor Fitzgerald maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $30 from $24, implying substantial upside from current levels. Other firms, including Rosenblatt Securities, reaffirmed Buy ratings with targets near $23 following recent management meetings. Consensus ratings stand at Moderate Buy or stronger, with an average price target around $23 to $25, though some optimistic forecasts reach $37.

For full-year 2025, TeraWulf generated revenue of about $168.5 million, including $151.6 million from digital asset mining and a growing contribution from HPC leases. The company posted a significant net loss but highlighted positive momentum in adjusted metrics and operating cash flow trends as the HPC segment scales. Management guided for continued expansion in 2026, with HPC leasing expected to eclipse mining as the primary earnings driver.

CEO Nazar Khan and the team have emphasized disciplined capital deployment, long-term grid alignment and credit-backed contracting to mitigate risks. The pivot leverages TeraWulf's existing power infrastructure and low-cost, sustainable energy sources — often hydroelectric or other renewables — to attract hyperscale tenants seeking rapid deployment without waiting years for traditional grid connections.

The strategy aligns with broader industry trends. Explosive growth in AI training and inference has created urgent demand for power and computing capacity, outpacing utility infrastructure in many regions. TeraWulf's sites, designed for liquid-cooled HPC, position it to capture a slice of that market while maintaining some opportunistic Bitcoin mining exposure for cash flow.

Still, challenges remain. The company reported losses in recent quarters, including expectations of negative earnings per share in 2026 before potential profitability in 2027. Execution on construction timelines, cost control and tenant deployments will be critical. Some analysts have noted dilution risks from past equity raises and the capital-intensive nature of data center buildouts.

Insider activity has been mixed, with some directors purchasing shares in recent months while others, including the CEO, have scheduled sales to diversify holdings. Institutional ownership remains solid, and retail enthusiasm has driven high trading volumes during rallies.

First-quarter 2026 results are due around May 8. Investors will scrutinize progress on contracted megawatts coming online, updates to the development pipeline, gross margins on the HPC segment and any commentary on full-year 2026 guidance. Analysts project revenue growth but continued losses in the near term as the company invests in scaling.

TeraWulf's market capitalization has climbed sharply, reflecting the market's willingness to assign a premium to its AI/HPC pivot despite the legacy mining business. The stock's high beta makes it sensitive to Bitcoin prices, AI sentiment and broader technology sector moves.

Broader tailwinds include U.S. policy support for domestic infrastructure and energy security, as well as hyperscaler spending projections in the hundreds of billions. Competition from larger players exists, but TeraWulf differentiates through its focus on sustainable, power-advantaged sites and long-duration, credit-backed leases.

For income-oriented investors, the company does not currently pay a dividend, prioritizing growth and debt management. The narrative has shifted from pure cryptocurrency exposure to a hybrid infrastructure play, appealing to those betting on sustained AI demand.

Thursday's gain appeared driven by carryover momentum from recent analyst notes, technical buying after consolidation and rotation into high-growth names tied to data centers. Options activity has shown mixed but often bullish sentiment in recent weeks.

Longer term, success hinges on converting the $12.8 billion-plus backlog into recognized revenue without major delays or cost overruns. If TeraWulf delivers on its 250-500 MW annual target and achieves targeted HPC margins near 85%, analysts see a path to re-rating higher as the business matures into a more predictable utility-like model.

As TeraWulf prepares for its next earnings report, attention will center on whether the optimistic pipeline translates into tangible milestones and if management can navigate the transition while maintaining financial discipline. With AI infrastructure needs showing few signs of abating and the company's power platform expanding, TeraWulf enters the second quarter of 2026 with strong tailwinds — though at valuations that demand flawless execution.

Whether the current surge sustains or faces another round of profit-taking will depend on upcoming results and the intensity of hyperscaler demand. For now, the former Bitcoin miner has recaptured investor attention as a compelling, high-risk, high-reward play on the AI power and computing buildout.