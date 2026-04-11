Texas Pacific Land Stock Surges 10% as Permian Royalty Giant Rebounds on AI Data Center Hopes and Water Growth

NEW YORK — Texas Pacific Land Corp. shares jumped more than 10% in morning trading Friday, climbing to $417.06 as investors appeared to shake off recent volatility tied to the passing of a major shareholder and renewed optimism around the company's diversification into AI infrastructure and data centers on its vast West Texas holdings.

The Dallas-based land and royalty company, listed on the NYSE as TPL, added $39.16, or 10.36%, by 11:12 a.m. EDT. The sharp rebound followed a steep sell-off earlier in the week after the announcement of the death of Murray Stahl, founder of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management, TPL's largest shareholder. Shares had plunged as much as 15-17% on Thursday amid the news and broader energy sector weakness linked to easing Middle East tensions.

Texas Pacific Land owns roughly 900,000 acres in the Permian Basin, generating revenue primarily through oil and gas royalties, produced water royalties, and water sales to drilling operators. The business model is asset-light with exceptionally high margins — often exceeding 60% net — because the company collects royalties without bearing drilling or operating costs.

In its fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results released in February, TPL reported record performance. Full-year revenue reached $798.2 million, net income hit $481.4 million or $6.97 per diluted share, and free cash flow stood at $498.3 million. Oil and gas royalty production averaged 34.6 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day for the year, rising to a quarterly record of 37.5 thousand Boe/d in the fourth quarter. Water sales revenue climbed to $169.7 million annually, with Q4 alone delivering $60.7 million on 1.0 million barrels per day of volumes.

The company also raised its regular quarterly dividend by 12.5% to $0.60 per share and entered a new $500 million revolving credit facility while completing a three-for-one stock split in late 2025. Adjusted EBITDA for 2025 reached $687.4 million.

Analysts have grown increasingly bullish on TPL's non-traditional growth avenues. In February, KeyBanc raised its price target sharply to $639 from $350 while maintaining an Overweight rating, citing opportunities in power generation, data centers and strong water segment trends. Other targets range widely, with consensus around $487 and some lower figures near $390, reflecting debate over valuation amid high multiples.

A key catalyst has been TPL's strategic pivot toward AI and digital infrastructure. In December 2025, the company invested $50 million in Bolt Data & Energy, a platform chaired by former Google CEO Eric Schmidt. The partnership aims to develop large-scale "Closed Loop Energy Data Hubs" on TPL land, leveraging the company's natural gas resources for power generation and treated water for cooling. TPL holds equity stakes, warrants and rights of first refusal for land and water supply to these projects.

Management has highlighted ambitions for gigawatt-scale data center development, potentially transforming surface acreage into high-value AI infrastructure. Reports of potential involvement from major tech players, including Google, have fueled investor excitement even as traditional energy exposure remains core.

Water services continue to provide a resilient revenue stream less directly tied to oil prices. Produced water royalties and sales volumes set records in 2025, benefiting from higher drilling activity in the Permian. TPL has also explored desalination opportunities to expand its water portfolio sustainably.

Despite the positive long-term narrative, the stock has experienced significant swings. It surged over 50% year-to-date through early 2026 on royalty strength and data center buzz but pulled back sharply in recent sessions. Thursday's drop followed Stahl's passing; Horizon Kinetics holds millions of shares, and the activist-leaning investor had played a key role in modernizing TPL's governance and strategy in prior years. Horizon continued buying shares even after the news, purchasing additional units on April 8.

The company remains debt-light with substantial cash and liquidity. Its fortress balance sheet allows opportunistic investments and resilience during commodity downturns, a point emphasized by CEO Ty Glover on recent earnings calls.

TPL's land position gives it unique leverage in the Permian, one of the world's most productive oil basins. Operators drilling on or near its acreage pay royalties on production, while surface rights enable additional income from easements, water and now potential tech infrastructure. This diversified model has helped TPL outperform traditional energy plays during periods of price volatility.

Challenges persist. Revenue remains sensitive to drilling activity, rig counts and commodity prices, even with royalty structures providing downside protection. Some analysts caution that elevated valuations assume continued robust operator spending and successful execution on new initiatives like data centers, which remain in early stages. Recent operator capital discipline and fluctuating rig counts have raised questions about near-term growth sustainability.

Broader market context includes recovering oil prices after a brief dip tied to Middle East developments, though energy stocks overall showed mixed performance Friday. TPL's outsized move suggests company-specific catalysts — particularly AI-related speculation — are driving the rebound.

Upcoming events include a shareholder office and field visit in Midland on May 18, 2026, with an RSVP deadline already passed. The gathering offers investors a closer look at operations, water assets and potential development sites.

Founded originally in the 19th century and restructured as a modern corporation, Texas Pacific Land has evolved from a legacy land trust into a high-margin royalty and resource play. It maintains a lean structure with minimal overhead, allowing most incremental revenue to flow to the bottom line.

Insider and institutional interest remains notable. Major holders like Horizon Kinetics have demonstrated ongoing confidence through purchases, while short interest hovers around 6% of float. The stock's beta near 1.0 indicates it moves with the broader market but amplifies energy and growth themes.

Technical analysts noted Friday's surge broke short-term resistance after the recent pullback, with elevated volume signaling renewed buying interest. Longer-term charts show the shares well above 2025 lows despite volatility.

As TPL prepares Q1 2026 results in coming weeks, focus will center on royalty production trends, water volumes, progress with Bolt Data & Energy and any updates on surface development. Guidance or commentary on 2026 outlook could further influence sentiment.

The company's story blends old-economy energy royalties with forward-looking bets on AI power and data infrastructure needs. In an era of surging electricity demand from data centers and hyperscalers, TPL's land, water and energy resources position it uniquely at the intersection of traditional resources and next-generation technology.

While risks around execution, commodity cycles and high valuations remain, Friday's rally underscores investor willingness to price in diversification potential. With Permian activity resilient and new revenue streams emerging, Texas Pacific Land continues to attract attention as both a defensive royalty play and a speculative growth name in the evolving energy-AI landscape.