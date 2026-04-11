LandBridge Stock Jumps 6% on Permian Data Center Boom as 2GW Power Deal Sparks AI Infrastructure Hopes

LandBridge Company LLC shares surged more than 6% in morning trading Friday, climbing to $68.05 as investors bet on the Permian Basin land owner's growing role in powering the artificial intelligence data center explosion through strategic leasing deals and its vast surface acreage.

The Houston-based company, listed on the NYSE as LB, added $4.02, or 6.28%, by 11:26 a.m. EDT. The move came amid renewed enthusiasm for infrastructure plays tied to surging electricity demand from hyperscalers, following LandBridge's early April announcement of a major lease development agreement that could unlock gigawatt-scale data center development on its West Texas holdings.

LandBridge owns or manages more than 315,000 surface acres, primarily in the heart of the Delaware sub-basin of the Permian, one of the most active oil and gas regions in the United States. Unlike traditional mineral royalty owners, the company focuses on surface rights, generating high-margin revenue from easements, surface use royalties, resource sales including produced water, and other land-related fees that support energy and industrial development.

The latest catalyst was the April 2 announcement of a lease development agreement with PowerBridge LLC. The deal grants PowerBridge the option to lease up to approximately 3,400 acres in Reeves County, Texas, for the Alpha Digital Campus — a giga-scale data center project with up to 2 GW of initial co-located power generation. PowerBridge has already filed a Generation Interconnection Request and ordered long-lead equipment, with first power potentially online in 2027 and large-scale generation following in 2028, subject to regulatory approvals and commercial agreements.

"This agreement represents a catalyst for executing on the West Texas data center thesis," LandBridge CEO Jason Long said in the release, highlighting the site's proximity to the Waha natural gas hub, which offers strategic advantages for power generation. The project aligns with broader industry efforts to address power constraints for AI training clusters, where data centers require massive, reliable electricity supplies often co-located with generation assets.

The news built on earlier momentum. In February, following strong fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results, LandBridge raised its quarterly dividend by 20% to $0.12 per share and authorized a $50 million share repurchase program. For fiscal 2025, the company reported revenue of $199.1 million, up 81% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $177.2 million. It guided for 2026 adjusted EBITDA between $205 million and $225 million, implying over 20% growth at the midpoint driven by continued surface activity and potential new infrastructure deals.

Q4 2025 revenue alone hit $56.8 million, a 56% increase from the prior year, with strong contributions from surface use royalties and easements. The business model is highly capital-efficient and asset-light, delivering adjusted EBITDA margins often exceeding 80-90% in recent periods because LandBridge collects fees without bearing drilling or heavy operating costs.

Analysts have responded positively to the data center pivot. Goldman Sachs raised its price target to $84 from $69 in March while maintaining a Buy rating, citing expectations for repeatable growth. Consensus targets hover around $76 to $78, with a generally Hold-to-Buy tilt across covering firms. Some forecasts point to earnings growth exceeding 100% in 2026 as new revenue streams materialize.

Beyond traditional oil and gas support, LandBridge has expanded into water management through its affiliate WaterBridge, which handles produced water volumes that reached millions of barrels per day in recent periods. Produced water royalties and sales provide recurring income less directly tied to commodity prices. The company has also explored solar, battery storage and other sustainable uses for its acreage.

The Permian data center narrative has gained traction as hyperscalers and power developers seek solutions to grid constraints and long interconnection queues. Texas' independent grid and abundant natural gas resources make the region attractive for behind-the-meter or co-located power solutions. LandBridge's holdings position it to benefit from land leases, easements and potential water supply for cooling — critical needs for large AI facilities.

Earlier partnerships, including discussions around gas-fired generation with players like NRG Energy, further illustrate the strategy. Management has described its acreage as a "perpetual call option" on growth opportunities in energy transition and digital infrastructure.

Financially, LandBridge maintains a solid position with low debt relative to cash flow. It closed a $500 million senior notes offering and established a new $275 million revolver in early 2026, enhancing liquidity for potential acquisitions or development support. Free cash flow for 2025 reached $122 million, supporting shareholder returns.

The company completed the acquisition of the 1918 Ranch, expected to add roughly $20 million to 2026 EBITDA. It also hosted an Investor Day in March, showcasing its macro outlook, valuation framework and growth pipeline across energy and digital infrastructure.

Challenges include execution risks on large projects, regulatory hurdles for power interconnections and data center entitlements, and commodity exposure in its legacy oil and gas royalties, though these represent a smaller portion of revenue. Gross margins remain exceptionally high due to the fee-based model, but scaling new initiatives will require careful capital allocation.

The stock has shown volatility typical of growth-oriented infrastructure names. It pulled back from earlier 2026 highs near $87 but has rebounded on data center news and broader AI sentiment. Friday's trading volume appeared elevated as shares tested resistance levels following a recent dip.

Founded in 2021 by Five Point Infrastructure LLC, LandBridge went public in 2024 and has quickly established itself as a unique Permian play. With only a lean team of around 18 employees, it emphasizes active land management to maximize value from surface rights while fostering development that benefits operators and new industries.

Broader tailwinds include surging U.S. electricity demand from AI, manufacturing reshoring and electrification. Analysts project the data center power market to expand dramatically, creating opportunities for land owners who can offer scale, water access and proximity to fuel sources.

Q1 2026 earnings are expected around early May, where investors will seek updates on the PowerBridge project, water volumes, acquisition contributions and any additional M&A or leasing activity. Management has signaled a robust pipeline, including potential battery storage and further digital infrastructure deals.

As the AI infrastructure buildout accelerates, companies like LandBridge that control strategic acreage in energy-rich regions stand to benefit disproportionately. Its high-margin, recurring revenue profile combined with upside from transformative projects has drawn comparisons to other Permian royalty and land plays, though with a heavier emphasis on surface and non-traditional uses.

Friday's rally reflected investor willingness to price in the long-term potential of data centers on Permian land, even as near-term revenue remains anchored in traditional energy support. With secured acreage, water resources and a track record of execution, LandBridge positions itself at the intersection of the energy transition and the digital economy.

Whether the Alpha Digital Campus and similar projects reach full scale will depend on power agreements, regulatory timelines and hyperscaler commitments. For now, the announcement has reignited excitement around LandBridge's ability to monetize its land in novel, high-value ways.