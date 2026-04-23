Fermi Inc Stock Jumps 13% Amid AI Power Play and Leadership Shakeup Recovery Hopes

NEW YORK — Fermi Inc. shares climbed sharply in early trading Wednesday, rising 13.14 percent to $5.72 as investors appeared to shake off recent volatility tied to a high-profile CEO departure and betting on the company's ambitious plans to deliver gigawatt-scale power for artificial intelligence data centers.

The Nasdaq-listed stock (FRMI) gained 66 cents by 10:42 a.m. EDT on above-average volume, marking a partial rebound after Monday's steep decline following news of leadership changes at the specialized real estate investment trust focused on energy infrastructure for hyperscale computing.

Fermi Inc., operating as Fermi America, develops private power campuses designed to supply behind-the-meter electricity directly to AI-centric customers, bypassing strained public grids. Its flagship Project Matador envisions an 11-gigawatt "HyperGrid" campus on more than 5,200 acres near Amarillo, Texas, combining data center facilities with on-site generation from natural gas, solar and planned nuclear units.

The company positions itself at the intersection of two explosive trends: surging electricity demand from AI training and inference workloads and chronic delays in traditional grid interconnections. By building dedicated power infrastructure, Fermi aims to offer tenants reliable, redundant energy faster than competitors reliant on utility-scale transmission queues that can stretch years.

Recent volatility stems from a leadership transition. On or around April 20, the company announced that CEO Toby Neugebauer had stepped down immediately, with the CFO also departing. The moves rattled traders, sending shares down more than 13 percent that day and contributing to broader uncertainty around execution of Project Matador. Short seller commentary, including critiques labeling the venture "not a field of AI dreams," added pressure in recent sessions.

Despite the turbulence, some analysts and momentum investors see the dip as a buying opportunity. Fermi's core thesis remains intact: U.S. data center capacity constraints and power shortages could drive hyperscalers toward behind-the-meter solutions. The company has highlighted partnerships, including advanced discussions with Hyundai Engineering & Construction for nuclear technology, and progress on permitting and front-end engineering design for AP1000 reactors.

Fermi went public in late 2025 via an IPO structured as a REIT, allowing tax-efficient operations while focusing on long-term leases for power and computing space. The REIT structure appeals to income-oriented investors but has drawn scrutiny over whether the company qualifies given its heavy development focus and limited current revenue.

Project Matador remains the centerpiece. Fermi has spoken of bringing the first gigawatt online by the end of 2026, with ambitions to scale to 11 GW or more. Executives have emphasized "HyperRedundant" power delivery — combining multiple generation sources for uptime critical to AI operations that cannot tolerate outages. The campus model includes land acquisition, permitting, construction and leasing to major tech tenants seeking to avoid public grid bottlenecks.

Financially, Fermi is still in the heavy investment phase. The company has reported net losses as it funds development, permitting and early construction. Recent secured financing facilities, including a $156 million committed facility announced in early April and earlier turbine equipment deals, provide runway but also raise dilution concerns if additional equity raises follow.

Analysts remain divided. Some maintain bullish price targets well above current levels, citing massive addressable demand from AI growth and Fermi's first-mover advantage in private power campuses. Others have lowered targets or expressed caution over execution risks, lack of signed major tenant contracts to date, regulatory hurdles for nuclear components and competition from established data center REITs and utility-backed projects.

The stock's journey has been dramatic since going public. Shares experienced sharp swings, hitting new 52-week lows in early April before rebounding on AI sector momentum and then pulling back again on leadership news. Wednesday's 13 percent gain suggests some traders are looking past the near-term noise toward longer-term potential in the AI power infrastructure theme.

Fermi's board and interim leadership have not yet detailed a permanent CEO search, but the company continues to push forward on strategic initiatives. Recent updates have included progress on clean air permitting in Texas and deepened nuclear collaboration talks. The involvement of high-profile figures, including former Energy Secretary Rick Perry on the board in earlier stages, lent credibility to the nuclear angle, though the company has since emphasized a hybrid generation approach.

Broader market context supports selective buying in AI-adjacent names. While major indices trade modestly higher Wednesday, stocks tied to data center infrastructure and energy have shown sporadic strength as investors weigh the massive electricity needs of next-generation AI models.

For Fermi, the path forward hinges on several milestones: securing anchor tenants for Project Matador, advancing nuclear or gas generation timelines, maintaining financing discipline and navigating regulatory processes in Texas. Success could validate the private power campus model and deliver substantial upside; delays or cost overruns could pressure the stock further given its already volatile history.

Retail investor interest has been notable, with social media and trading forums frequently discussing FRMI alongside other small-cap AI infrastructure plays. High short interest and elevated options activity have amplified swings, creating opportunities for nimble traders but also significant risk for those chasing momentum without regard to fundamentals.

As the morning session continued, Fermi shares held most of their gains, though volatility remained elevated. The upcoming earnings cycle and any fresh updates on Project Matador or leadership will likely dictate the next leg of movement.

Fermi Inc. represents a high-risk, high-reward bet on the infrastructure layer supporting the AI boom. While recent leadership changes have introduced uncertainty, the underlying demand for reliable, scalable power for data centers continues to grow. Whether the company can execute on its ambitious Texas vision will determine if today's rebound marks the start of sustained recovery or another chapter in its volatile trading story.