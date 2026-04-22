Amprius Technologies Stock Surges 13% as AI Battery Demand and 2026 Outlook Fuel Momentum

FREMONT, Calif. — Amprius Technologies Inc. shares soared more than 12% in morning trading Tuesday, climbing to $22.07 as investors piled into the high-energy-density silicon anode battery maker amid growing excitement over its role in powering next-generation electric vehicles, drones and defense applications.

At 11:43 a.m. EDT, Amprius (NYSE: AMPX) stock had gained $2.46, or 12.54%, on heavy volume. The sharp move extended a strong 2026 run for the company, whose shares have more than quadrupled year-to-date on optimism surrounding its silicon anode technology and aggressive revenue growth targets.

The rally comes as Amprius prepares to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 7, with a conference call scheduled for that day. The company has already set high expectations after delivering strong 2025 performance and issuing upbeat guidance for the current year.

In early March, Amprius reported fourth-quarter 2025 revenue of $25.2 million, representing 18% sequential growth and a dramatic year-over-year increase. Full-year 2025 revenue reached $73 million, up more than 200% from the prior year. The company also narrowed its net loss and highlighted improving gross margins as it scales production of its second-generation SiCore silicon anode platform.

Management guided for at least $125 million in 2026 revenue — implying more than 70% growth — along with the first full year of positive adjusted EBITDA. Executives expressed confidence in broader adoption of SiCore cells, particularly among unmanned aerial vehicle customers and in electric mobility applications.

A key catalyst driving recent sentiment was Amprius' March 25 announcement of a $21 million purchase order from a new customer in China for SiCore cylindrical cells targeted at electric two- and three-wheelers, including scooters and motorcycles. The order underscored expanding commercial traction in the electric mobility sector and provided tangible evidence of demand beyond niche high-performance applications.

Amprius' silicon anode technology delivers industry-leading energy density, with cells reaching up to 500 Wh/kg and 1,300 Wh/L in its SiMaxx platform, far surpassing conventional graphite anodes. The newer SiCore platform offers a balance of high energy density (up to 400 Wh/kg) and longer cycle life (up to 1,200 cycles), making it suitable for broader commercial use while maintaining competitive cost structures.

The company has secured strategic manufacturing partnerships to scale production. In February, it announced a collaboration with U.S.-based Nanotech Energy as its first domestic manufacturing partner, strengthening supply chain security for defense and aerospace customers. This aligns with National Defense Authorization Act compliance efforts and supports a $14.8 million contract with the Defense Innovation Unit for NDAA-compliant cells.

Amprius also earned recognition at CES 2026, winning a Best of Innovation award in the Sustainability & Energy Transition category for its 520 Wh/kg silicon anode battery. The award highlighted the technology's potential to extend flight times and payload capacity for unmanned aerial systems and other high-performance applications.

Despite the momentum, risks remain. Amprius is still unprofitable and operates at a relatively small scale compared with established battery giants. The company relies heavily on growth in high-margin but currently limited-volume segments such as drones and defense. Execution on scaling manufacturing capacity and converting design wins into sustained revenue will be critical in 2026.

Analyst sentiment has turned more constructive in recent months, though price targets vary widely. Some forecasts see significant upside if Amprius hits or exceeds its $125 million revenue guidance and achieves positive adjusted EBITDA. Others caution that the current valuation already prices in substantial optimism, leaving room for volatility if production ramps or margin improvements fall short of expectations.

The stock's recent surge reflects broader enthusiasm for advanced battery technologies amid the electric vehicle transition and increasing demand for high-performance power solutions in drones, aerospace and consumer electronics. Amprius' focus on silicon anodes positions it as a pure-play beneficiary of the shift away from traditional lithium-ion chemistries limited by graphite anodes.

Trading volume remained elevated Tuesday, consistent with heightened retail and institutional interest in battery technology stocks. Options activity showed bullish positioning, with traders betting on continued momentum ahead of the May 7 earnings release.

For long-term investors, Amprius represents a high-risk, high-reward opportunity in the clean energy and electrification megatrend. The company's proprietary silicon nanowire and SiCore platforms offer clear technological differentiation, but commercial success depends on scaling production cost-effectively and securing larger-volume contracts.

Amprius operates pilot and commercial manufacturing lines, including partnerships in Asia and now the United States. Its Fremont, California headquarters supports research and development, while production partnerships help accelerate time-to-market for customers.

The company has delivered strong year-over-year growth metrics while improving operational efficiency. Gross margins reached 11% for full-year 2025, an 87-percentage-point improvement from the prior year, demonstrating progress toward sustainable profitability.

As the May 7 earnings approach, investors will watch for updates on the $21 million order fulfillment, progress with the Nanotech Energy partnership, and any additional design wins or capacity expansion news. Positive commentary on 2026 revenue trajectory and margin expansion could sustain the rally, while cautious guidance might trigger profit-taking.

Broader market context supported risk appetite Tuesday, with technology and growth stocks showing selective strength. Amprius' outsized move stood out even in a session with other battery and clean-tech names posting gains.

The stock has experienced significant volatility throughout 2026, with sharp rallies on positive news followed by periods of consolidation. Its year-to-date performance far outpaces the broader market, reflecting investor excitement over silicon anode potential but also highlighting execution risks inherent in early-stage scaling companies.

Amprius Technologies was founded with technology originating from Stanford University research. It has built a portfolio of more than 50 patents focused on silicon anode innovation, positioning it as a leader in next-generation lithium-ion battery chemistry.

For retail traders, Amprius has become a popular momentum name in the battery space. Online discussions often center on its energy density advantages, defense contracts and potential role in the electric two- and three-wheeler market in Asia.

As trading continued past midday, the stock maintained strong gains. Whether the momentum carries through the close and into the earnings period will depend on sustained buying interest and absence of negative news.

The Amprius story illustrates the high-stakes nature of advanced materials companies in the clean energy transition. With its silicon anode platforms offering breakthrough performance, the company sits at the intersection of multiple growth markets — electric mobility, drones, aerospace and defense.

Tuesday's surge underscores investor willingness to reward visible commercial progress and ambitious 2026 guidance. As Amprius prepares its first-quarter update, the market will seek confirmation that the company is on track to deliver the scale and profitability improvements needed to justify its elevated valuation.