Coherent Stock Surges 18% on AI Optics Demand and Strong Market Momentum

PITTSBURGH — Shares of Coherent Corp. jumped more than 17% in morning trading Tuesday, reaching $427.42 as investor enthusiasm for the photonics company's critical role in artificial intelligence data center infrastructure continued to drive significant gains.

The sharp rise came on elevated volume, reflecting broad optimism around Coherent's positioning in high-speed optical connectivity solutions essential for AI training and inference workloads. The company has emerged as a key beneficiary of hyperscaler spending on advanced transceivers and silicon photonics technology.

As of 11:19 a.m. EDT, Coherent shares had climbed $64.52, or 17.78%, on the New York Stock Exchange. The move pushed the company's market capitalization above $83 billion, extending a remarkable rally that has seen the stock more than quadruple over the past year amid the AI boom.

AI-Driven Growth Accelerates

Coherent's surge builds on robust fiscal 2026 performance fueled by explosive demand in its Datacenter & Communications segment. In the fiscal third quarter ended March 2026, the company reported revenue of $1.81 billion, up 21% from the prior year, with the data center business contributing significantly through 800G and emerging 1.6T transceiver shipments.

The segment's strength reflects Coherent's ability to address the "connectivity bottleneck" in AI clusters, where faster optical links are required to support massive parallel computing. Book-to-bill ratios in data center products have exceeded 4x in recent quarters, signaling substantial backlog and future revenue visibility.

A landmark $2 billion strategic equity investment from NVIDIA in early 2026 has further validated the company's technology. The partnership includes multi-year purchase commitments and collaboration on next-generation optics for AI data centers, enhancing Coherent's competitive edge.

Recent Financial Highlights

Coherent has consistently beaten Wall Street expectations. Fiscal first-quarter 2026 results showed sales and earnings ahead of forecasts, with upbeat guidance for the second quarter projecting revenue between $1.56 billion and $1.7 billion. Non-GAAP earnings guidance also exceeded analyst estimates.

For the nine months ended March 2026, revenue reached $5.07 billion. Management highlighted accelerating growth as production capacity ramps, particularly in indium phosphide and silicon photonics platforms. Gross margins have shown sequential improvement, supported by vertical integration and higher-value AI products.

Analysts have responded positively. Several firms raised price targets following earnings and conference presentations, citing Coherent's leadership in co-packaged optics and high-bandwidth solutions. The stock's inclusion in the S&P 500 earlier in 2026 triggered additional buying from index-tracking funds.

Strategic Positioning in Photonics

Coherent develops and manufactures engineered materials, lasers and optoelectronic components used across industrial, communications and electronics markets. Its optical networking products have become vital for scaling AI infrastructure, where traditional copper connections fall short on speed and power efficiency.

The company has invested heavily in capacity expansion, including new facilities for advanced wafer production. These moves aim to reduce reliance on external suppliers and improve margins as demand outpaces supply in the AI sector.

Broader industry tailwinds, including commitments from major cloud providers to expand data center footprints, support the positive outlook. Coherent's technology enables higher-density, lower-power optical interconnects critical for next-generation GPU clusters.

Market Context and Risks

The stock has shown remarkable volatility alongside other AI-related names. While year-to-date gains are substantial, the rapid appreciation has prompted valuation concerns among some observers. Forward price-to-earnings multiples remain elevated, reflecting high growth expectations.

Potential risks include execution on capacity ramps, competition in the optical components space and any slowdown in hyperscaler capital expenditure. Macroeconomic factors or shifts in AI investment timelines could also influence results.

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Despite these considerations, most analysts maintain bullish stances. The consensus highlights Coherent's differentiated technology and strong order momentum as reasons for sustained optimism.

Leadership and Operational Focus

Under CEO Jim Anderson, Coherent has sharpened its strategy around high-growth photonics markets. The company continues restructuring efforts to optimize its portfolio, including divestitures that strengthened the balance sheet. Cash reserves have grown, providing flexibility for further investments.

Tuesday's trading activity suggests investors are pricing in continued strong performance into fiscal 2027. With the fourth quarter underway, attention will turn to upcoming updates on shipment ramps and new customer qualifications.

Broader AI Infrastructure Theme

Coherent's performance mirrors the surge in related suppliers benefiting from AI expansion. As data centers evolve toward greater efficiency, optical solutions play an increasingly central role. The company's innovations in silicon photonics position it at the forefront of this transition.

Market participants will monitor upcoming industry events and potential updates from major partners like NVIDIA for incremental signals. In the near term, technical levels and options activity will influence short-term price action.

Coherent's story reflects the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on the semiconductor and components supply chain. As demand for faster, more efficient connectivity intensifies, the company appears well-placed to capture significant market share.

With shares trading near all-time highs, the focus remains on whether execution matches elevated expectations. Strong backlog and strategic partnerships provide a foundation, but sustained profitability growth will be key to justifying current valuations.

As the trading session progresses, any pullback could be viewed as a buying opportunity by long-term AI thematic investors. Coherent's trajectory underscores the market's appetite for companies directly enabling the AI revolution.