POET Technologies Stock Rockets 31% on AI Optics Momentum and Strategic Funding Wins

TORONTO — POET Technologies Inc. shares surged more than 30% in midday trading Friday, climbing to around $15.33 as investors piled into the photonics innovator amid accelerating AI-driven demand for its optical interconnect technology and positive updates on financing and strategic positioning.

The stock (NASDAQ: POET) opened sharply higher and sustained strong gains on April 24, with trading volume exploding well above average. The dramatic move extends a powerful rally that has seen shares more than double in recent weeks, driven by growing excitement around POET's role in solving critical data transfer challenges in next-generation AI systems.

POET Technologies develops photonic integrated circuits and optical engines designed to move data at dramatically higher speeds and lower power consumption than traditional copper-based solutions. Its technology is particularly relevant for AI infrastructure, where hyperscale data centers require ultra-fast, energy-efficient optical connections between chips and servers.

Recent catalysts have fueled the surge. The company has secured significant orders linked to major players, including connections through Marvell Technology following its acquisition of Celestial AI. POET's chief financial officer Thomas Mika confirmed progress on these fronts in recent interviews, noting strong customer validation and production ramps.

POET also raised substantial capital recently — more than $225 million in Q4 2025 plus an additional $150 million in early 2026 — building a robust war chest of approximately $430 million. This financial strength positions the company to scale manufacturing and pursue commercial opportunities aggressively.

The company is advancing plans to redomicile its headquarters to the United States, a move intended to simplify tax structures for American investors and mitigate Passive Foreign Investment Company (PFIC) concerns raised in a recent short-seller report. POET's management responded forcefully to the report, providing clarity on QEF elections and calling many allegations a "nothing burger."

Analysts and retail investors have embraced the AI optics narrative. POET's hybrid integrated photonics platform aims to address the "laser problem" in AI hardware by enabling more efficient light-based data transmission. As AI models grow larger and data center power demands escalate, optical solutions like POET's are gaining traction as a potential differentiator.

The stock's momentum has been amplified by heavy options activity, with call volumes far outpacing puts in recent sessions. This speculative fervor echoes earlier meme-like runs but is increasingly underpinned by tangible business progress, including design wins and partnerships in the optical communications space.

POET reported its Q4 2025 results in early April, showing a narrower net loss and progress on commercialization. While revenue remains modest as the company transitions from development to execution, management expressed confidence in scaling production and securing additional hyperscaler customers.

Challenges persist. POET is still pre-revenue at meaningful scale, faces execution risks in ramping manufacturing, and operates in a highly competitive sector dominated by larger players. Short-seller scrutiny highlighted governance and tax issues, though the company's proactive responses appear to have reassured many investors.

Wall Street coverage remains limited but generally constructive on the long-term opportunity. Price targets vary widely, reflecting the speculative nature of the stock, but recent momentum has pushed sentiment higher. The company's market capitalization has grown rapidly but remains modest relative to the potential addressable market in AI infrastructure.

For investors, POET represents a high-risk, high-reward bet on the optical revolution in AI. Supporters point to the technology's differentiation, strong balance sheet and timing with massive data center buildouts. Skeptics caution about dilution risks, execution hurdles and the company's history of volatility.

As trading continued Friday afternoon, POET shares held most of their gains amid elevated volume. The surge stands out even in a broader semiconductor rally, highlighting investor appetite for pure-play AI infrastructure stories.

Looking ahead, key milestones include production ramps, additional customer announcements and progress on the U.S. redomicile. The company's next earnings report in May will be closely watched for updates on commercialization timelines and cash utilization.

POET Technologies' rapid rise underscores the market's fascination with innovative solutions to AI's physical constraints. Whether the company can translate technological promise into sustained commercial success remains the central question, but Friday's move shows investors are increasingly willing to bet on that potential.