Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), the data analytics and artificial intelligence software firm co-founded by Peter Thiel, has seen its shares rebound sharply in early March 2026 following a post-earnings pullback, fueled by strong analyst upgrades, accelerating AI platform adoption, and fresh government contracts amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

As of March 2, 2026, PLTR shares traded around $142 in pre-market and early sessions, up from a Feb. 27 close of $137.19 (+0.92% that day) on volume exceeding 50 million shares in recent sessions. The stock has fluctuated between roughly $133 and $143 intraday, with a 52-week range of $66.12 to $207.52 (hit in November 2025). Market capitalization hovers near $328 billion, reflecting a forward P/E ratio over 200 amid explosive growth expectations.

The momentum builds on Palantir's blockbuster fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 earnings released Feb. 2, 2026. Revenue soared 70% year-over-year to $1.407 billion in Q4 — the highest growth rate as a public company — surpassing estimates of about $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. Adjusted EPS reached $0.25, beating consensus of $0.23. Full-year 2025 revenue climbed 56% to $4.475 billion, with U.S. commercial revenue surging 109% to $1.47 billion and U.S. government up 55% to $1.85 billion.

CEO Alex Karp hailed the results as "historic" and "iconic," crediting demand for the Artificial Intelligence Platform (AIP) and Foundry for enterprise and government operational AI. U.S. commercial revenue jumped 137% in Q4 to $507 million, while total U.S. revenue hit $1.076 billion (+93%). The company closed deals including 180 worth at least $1 million, 84 at $5 million-plus, and 61 exceeding $10 million — record figures.

Guidance reinforced the bullish case: Q1 2026 revenue projected at $1.532 billion to $1.536 billion (well above estimates), with full-year 2026 revenue eyed at $7.182 billion to $7.198 billion — implying 61% growth. U.S. commercial revenue is forecast to exceed $3.144 billion (+115% at minimum). Adjusted operating income targets $4.126 billion to $4.142 billion, with adjusted free cash flow between $3.925 billion and $4.125 billion. Palantir expects GAAP profitability each quarter in 2026.

Wall Street has responded enthusiastically. UBS upgraded PLTR to Buy from Neutral in late February, citing 70% revenue growth potential in 2026 despite AI market volatility. Rosenblatt initiated coverage with a Buy, calling Palantir a "unique company" at an "attractive entry point." Consensus leans Buy, with median price targets around $196 (43% upside from $137 levels), and highs reaching $260. Recent revisions lifted 2026 EPS estimates significantly, with some projecting $1.31 for 2026 and $1.83 for 2027.

Recent developments bolster the outlook. In mid-February 2026, Palantir partnered with Rackspace Technology to deploy Foundry and AIP in production environments with governed operations, accelerating enterprise AI adoption in regulated sectors. A five-year blanket purchase agreement with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), valued up to $1 billion, streamlines AI and analytics platform access across agencies like Customs and Border Protection and ICE.

Other wins include extended collaborations with Airbus for aviation data platforms, DISA authorization for on-premises and edge deployments, and sovereign AI infrastructure projects with Accenture in EMEA. Geopolitical events, including U.S.-Iran military actions, have spotlighted Palantir's defense moat via platforms like Gotham and Maven, used in intelligence and battlefield operations.

Profitability metrics shine: Q4 adjusted operating margin hit 57%, full-year adjusted free cash flow margin 51%, with $7.2 billion in cash reserves. The Rule of 40 score reached 127% in Q4, blending growth and margins exceptionally.

Challenges remain. The stock dipped 34% from its 2025 peak amid valuation concerns and broader AI sector volatility. Critics point to high P/E ratios, reliance on government contracts (potentially politically sensitive), and competition from Snowflake, Databricks, and cloud giants. International growth lagged at 8% in recent quarters, though commercial traction improves.

Analysts argue the pullback creates opportunity, with AIP's bootcamps driving faster deployments and customer counts up 34%. Options sentiment has been mixed but tilted bullish on dips.

Next earnings arrive around May 4-11, 2026, for Q1. Investors will track AIP momentum, commercial deal flow, and any new defense or enterprise wins amid global uncertainties.

Palantir's 2026 narrative centers on transforming from government specialist to AI powerhouse, leveraging AIP for explosive U.S. commercial gains while securing strategic federal footholds. With guidance crushing expectations and analysts turning bullish, PLTR trades as a high-conviction AI play — volatile, but backed by accelerating fundamentals.