NEW YORK — Alphabet Inc. Class C shares edged higher in morning trading Tuesday, climbing 0.26% to $336.28 as Wall Street prepared for the tech giant's first-quarter 2026 earnings report scheduled for April 29, with focus on Google Cloud growth, AI advancements and the impact of massive capital spending plans.

At 10:25 a.m. EDT, GOOG stock had gained $0.89 from the previous session amid generally positive sentiment across major indexes. The modest advance followed a period of volatility in which Alphabet shares have recovered from earlier 2026 dips while trading well below their February peak near $343. The stock closed Monday around $335.40 after pulling back from recent highs.

The early move reflected cautious optimism ahead of earnings. Analysts expect Alphabet to report revenue near $106.9 billion for the quarter ended March 31, up roughly 18% year-over-year, with adjusted earnings per share around $2.62 to $2.65. The figures would mark continued top-line strength driven primarily by advertising and cloud computing, even as elevated capital expenditures weigh on near-term margins.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has aggressively invested in artificial intelligence infrastructure. The company guided earlier in the year for 2026 capital spending between $175 billion and $185 billion — potentially nearly doubling prior levels — to support data center expansion, custom AI chips and cloud capacity. This spending ramp has raised concerns about margin pressure and free cash flow in the short term, but many investors view it as necessary to maintain competitiveness against rivals like Microsoft and Amazon in the AI race.

Google Cloud has been a standout performer, with recent quarters showing revenue growth exceeding 40% and accelerating toward 50% in some estimates. The segment benefits from demand for AI training and inference workloads, where Google's custom Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) and partnerships play a key role. On April 20, reports highlighted Google's push into AI inference chips, aiming to challenge Nvidia's dominance in the fast-growing category for running trained AI models.

Search advertising, Alphabet's core business, remains resilient despite ongoing shifts toward AI-powered experiences. Gemini, Google's family of large language models, continues to integrate across products, with updates enhancing search, YouTube and productivity tools. The company has emphasized a balanced approach combining its own AI models with hardware and cloud services.

Other business segments, including YouTube and subscriptions, provide additional growth levers. YouTube advertising has shown strength, while subscriptions to YouTube Premium and other services contribute higher-margin recurring revenue. Smaller "Other Bets" units, such as Waymo autonomous vehicles, have seen progress but still represent a small portion of overall results.

The upcoming earnings report on April 29 will mark the first quarterly update under continued leadership from CEO Sundar Pichai. Investors will scrutinize commentary on AI return on investment, cloud customer wins, advertising trends and any updates to full-year guidance. The earnings call is set for 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

Antitrust matters continue to loom in the background. The U.S. Department of Justice has pursued cases against Google's search dominance, though appeals and ongoing litigation create uncertainty. Alphabet has maintained that its innovations benefit consumers while defending its business practices.

Geopolitical and macroeconomic factors added nuance to Tuesday's trading. Lingering tensions in the Middle East have influenced energy markets, but Alphabet's diversified revenue base and strong balance sheet provide resilience. The company holds substantial cash reserves, supporting both investments and potential shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends.

Alphabet shares have delivered solid long-term performance despite periodic volatility. From pandemic-era levels, the stock has multiplied several times, reflecting Google's enduring role in digital advertising and expanding presence in cloud and AI. Year-to-date performance in 2026 has been mixed, with gains tempered by concerns over heavy AI spending.

Analysts generally maintain constructive outlooks. Consensus ratings lean toward Buy, with price targets reflecting expectations of sustained growth in core businesses and eventual payoffs from AI infrastructure. Some notes highlight risks from competition and regulatory pressures, but most view Alphabet's scale, data advantages and engineering talent as durable moats.

Trading volume on Tuesday remained typical for the stock, without the extreme spikes seen during major news events. Options activity suggested measured positioning ahead of earnings, with implied volatility indicating expectations for a meaningful but not outsized post-report move.

For retail investors, Alphabet represents a core holding in many portfolios due to its blue-chip status and exposure to multiple growth themes. Discussions often center on the balance between near-term capex burdens and long-term AI leadership potential. The company's recent partnership expansions and chip developments have reinforced its narrative as an AI contender rather than a pure search play.

As the session progressed, broader market resilience supported selective buying in technology names. The Dow Jones Industrial Average showed modest gains, while other mega-cap tech stocks traded mixed.

Looking beyond the immediate earnings horizon, Alphabet faces key questions around monetization of AI features, competitive dynamics in cloud computing and the trajectory of its "Other Bets" portfolio. Waymo continues to expand autonomous ride-hailing services in select cities, potentially opening new revenue streams over time.

The company has also pursued strategic acquisitions and investments to bolster its AI capabilities. While details on specific deals remain fluid, the overall direction underscores a commitment to staying at the forefront of technological change.

Alphabet's Class C shares, which lack voting rights, often trade at a slight discount to the voting Class A shares (GOOGL). Both provide identical economic exposure to the underlying business.

In summary, Tuesday's modest 0.26% gain in Alphabet stock reflects steady positioning as investors gear up for what could be a pivotal earnings update. With Google Cloud accelerating, AI investments ramping and search fundamentals holding firm, the coming report will test whether the market believes the heavy spending will deliver proportional returns.

As April 29 approaches, all eyes turn to Pichai and the finance team for clarity on execution, margins and the path forward in an increasingly AI-driven world. For a company that has long dominated digital advertising while quietly building cloud and hardware capabilities, the stakes have rarely been higher.