NEW YORK — Microsoft Corp. shares climbed more than 1.6% in early trading Monday to $377.01 as investors showed renewed optimism in the software giant's artificial intelligence and cloud leadership despite a challenging start to 2026 that has seen the stock lose more than 20% year-to-date.

The modest gain came as the market digested Microsoft's aggressive investments in AI infrastructure and growing adoption of Copilot tools, even as concerns linger over high capital spending, a slight slowdown in Azure growth and broader geopolitical tensions affecting Big Tech. Trading volume was solid in the opening hours, reflecting selective buying in a tech sector still recovering from earlier weakness.

Microsoft, with a market capitalization exceeding $2.75 trillion, has faced pressure this year amid elevated valuations, heavy AI-related expenditures and a broader rotation away from some high-growth names. The stock hit a low around recent sessions not seen in nearly a year, trading well below its 2025 peak near $540. Yet analysts remain largely bullish, with firms like Goldman Sachs maintaining Buy ratings and price targets as high as $600 — implying potential upside of more than 50% from current levels.

A major upcoming catalyst is the fiscal third-quarter 2026 earnings release, scheduled after the market close on April 29. Wall Street expects adjusted earnings per share of about $4.04, up roughly 17% from a year earlier, with revenue projected near $81.3 billion. Investors will closely watch Azure growth, which slowed to 39% year-over-year in the fiscal second quarter from 40% previously, as well as updates on Copilot monetization and capital expenditure trends.

In the fiscal second quarter ended Dec. 31, 2025, Microsoft Cloud revenue reached a record $51.5 billion, up 26%. Intelligent Cloud revenue grew 29% to $32.9 billion, driven by Azure and other cloud services that rose 39% (38% in constant currency). AI contributed an estimated 13 to 16 percentage points to Azure's growth, with the company reporting an AI revenue run rate approaching $13 billion and targeting $25 billion by the end of fiscal 2026.

Commercial remaining performance obligations surged more than 100% to $625 billion in the second quarter, providing strong visibility into future revenue. Bookings more than doubled, boosted by large deals including those tied to OpenAI.

Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption has accelerated, reaching approximately 15 million paid seats by the end of the second quarter — a more than 160% increase year-over-year. GitHub Copilot grew to 4.7 million paid users. These high-margin subscription products are helping Microsoft monetize AI beyond raw infrastructure spending.

Chief Executive Satya Nadella has emphasized the company's "agentic cloud" vision, with new Azure Copilot agents designed to automate migration, optimization, troubleshooting and other operations. The push into sovereign AI and specialized infrastructure aims to address enterprise needs for secure, compliant AI workloads.

Yet the heavy spending has weighed on sentiment. Microsoft is on track for capital expenditures approaching or exceeding $150 billion on an annualized run rate as it builds out GPU clusters and data centers to meet AI demand. Gross margins in the cloud segment have faced pressure from these investments, though efficiency gains in Azure have provided some offset.

Analysts at Bernstein and others argue the spending "looks worse than it is," positioning Microsoft to capture long-term market share in a winner-take-most AI infrastructure landscape. The company's deep partnership with OpenAI, combined with its own models and tools, creates a full-stack advantage few competitors can match.

Recent news has added nuance. OpenAI reportedly highlighted its expanding alliance with Amazon Web Services in an internal memo, noting that Microsoft has "limited our ability" to reach certain clients — a reminder of ongoing tensions in the ecosystem. Separately, discussions involving Microsoft, Alphabet and major banks on AI cyber risks underscored the growing national security dimensions of the technology.

Despite the year-to-date decline, Microsoft's fundamentals remain robust. The company continues to dominate enterprise software with products like Office 365, Dynamics 365 and LinkedIn, which posted steady growth. More Personal Computing revenue, which includes Windows and gaming, has shown mixed results but benefits from Windows 11 refresh cycles and Xbox ecosystem strength.

Valuation has become more attractive after the pullback. Forward price-to-earnings ratios have compressed compared with 2025 peaks, making the stock appealing to long-term investors who see AI as a multi-decade opportunity. Some market observers, including money managers at Yacktman Asset Management, have highlighted Microsoft alongside Alphabet as offering strong risk-adjusted returns within the Magnificent Seven group.

Monday's price action suggested bargain hunting after recent consolidation. The stock had traded in a relatively tight range in the first half of April following a volatile March. Technical levels show support near recent lows around $370, with resistance higher up toward $390-$400.

Broader market context played a role. Easing geopolitical concerns after developments involving Iran helped risk appetite, while anticipation of softer inflation data provided a tailwind for growth stocks.

For retail and institutional investors, Microsoft represents a core holding with exposure to cloud computing, productivity software, gaming and now the high-growth AI sector. Risks include execution on massive capex plans, intensifying competition in cloud and AI from Amazon, Google and specialized players, and potential regulatory scrutiny over its OpenAI relationship.

Nadella and Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood are expected to provide detailed commentary on the April 29 call regarding Azure capacity constraints, Copilot upsell rates and the path to margin expansion as AI infrastructure scales.

Longer-term projections remain optimistic. Analysts forecast fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS around $16.50, up more than 20% from the prior year, with continued double-digit revenue growth driven by cloud and AI.

Microsoft's transformation under Nadella — from a PC-centric company to a cloud and AI powerhouse — has delivered extraordinary returns over the past decade. The current dip, while painful for some shareholders, is viewed by many as a healthy correction that creates an entry point for those who believe in the durability of its competitive moat.

As trading continued Monday, the focus remained on positioning ahead of earnings. Whether the modest gain holds will depend on broader market sentiment and any fresh AI-related headlines in the coming days.

With a massive backlog, accelerating Copilot adoption and unmatched enterprise reach, Microsoft appears well-equipped to navigate near-term pressures and emerge stronger from its heavy AI investments. For a company that has consistently beaten earnings expectations in recent quarters, the upcoming report could serve as a pivotal moment in restoring investor confidence.