Alphabet Stock Edges Higher on New AI Chip Launches and Cloud Momentum Ahead of Q1 Earnings

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Alphabet Inc. Class C shares (NASDAQ: GOOG) ticked up modestly Thursday, trading around $338.38 after gaining about 0.19% early in the session, as investors digested fresh artificial intelligence product announcements and positioned for the tech giant's highly anticipated first-quarter earnings next week.

The stock has climbed more than 12% in the past month and roughly 120% over the trailing year, reflecting renewed confidence in Google's AI strategy despite elevated capital spending plans for 2026. Volume remained solid but below recent peaks as the market awaited the April 29 report.

Alphabet's Google Cloud division stole the spotlight this week at the annual Cloud Next conference in Las Vegas, where the company unveiled its latest Tensor Processing Unit (TPU) inference chips aimed at challenging Nvidia's dominance in running trained AI models more efficiently and cost-effectively. The new hardware, alongside AI agent advancements and the rebranding of Vertex AI under the Gemini Enterprise banner, underscored Alphabet's aggressive push into enterprise AI monetization.

Shares rose as much as 2.1% in recent sessions following the announcements, with analysts highlighting potential margin benefits from custom silicon and accelerated adoption of AI-powered tools. Google also detailed new governance, security features for autonomous AI agents, and upcoming coding enhancements set for May release.

Wall Street has grown increasingly bullish. BMO Capital Markets lifted its price target to $410 from $400 while maintaining an Outperform rating. Other firms including KeyBanc, UBS, DBS Bank and Stifel have raised targets in recent weeks, pushing the consensus toward $370 with a Strong Buy lean.

Heading into earnings, analysts expect Alphabet to report revenue around $106.9 billion, up roughly 18-19% year-over-year, with adjusted earnings per share near $2.62 to $2.68. The modest expected EPS decline from last year stems from higher depreciation tied to massive AI infrastructure investments.

Google Cloud remains a key growth engine. The segment posted 48% year-over-year revenue growth in the prior quarter to $17.7 billion, outpacing many hyperscale competitors. Remaining performance obligations have swelled, signaling strong contracted demand for AI and cloud services.

Search and advertising, still the profit powerhouse, continue benefiting from AI Overviews and deeper user engagement. YouTube and subscriptions also deliver steady gains. Management, led by CEO Sundar Pichai, has emphasized that AI investments are already driving measurable returns across the portfolio.

The company's 2026 capital expenditure guidance of $175 billion to $185 billion — nearly double prior levels — continues to weigh on near-term margins but is viewed by bulls as necessary table stakes for AI leadership. Analysts expect heavy spending on data centers, networking and custom chips to pay off as cloud margins expand over time.

Alphabet completed its acquisition of cybersecurity firm Wiz in March, bolstering Google Cloud's security offerings at a time when enterprise customers demand robust AI governance. The deal fits into a broader strategy of inorganic growth to complement organic AI innovation.

Financially, Alphabet remains fortress-like. Trailing annual revenue surpassed $400 billion for the first time in 2025, with strong free cash flow supporting dividends, buybacks and R&D. The company's Class C shares trade at a forward P/E that some view as reasonable given growth prospects, though concerns linger around regulatory risks and competition.

Antitrust pressures persist. Ongoing cases related to search dominance and ad tech could influence future strategy, though investors appear to be pricing in continued innovation as the primary driver. Google's Gemini model has gained market share, approaching significant user milestones and narrowing gaps with rivals.

Broader market context shows rotation into AI infrastructure plays. While mega-cap tech remains volatile, Alphabet's diversified revenue — spanning search, cloud, YouTube, Waymo and hardware — provides resilience. Analysts forecast mid-teens to low-20s revenue growth for the full year, with potential upside from AI monetization acceleration.

Challenges include intensifying competition in cloud from Microsoft and Amazon, potential ad market softness, and execution risks on massive capex. However, recent product momentum and analyst upgrades suggest the street is leaning optimistic heading into the print.

Pichai and team will likely highlight AI integration across products during the April 29 call, scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. Focus areas will include cloud growth trajectory, margin commentary amid depreciation, Gemini adoption metrics, and any updated capex or outlook details.

Longer term, Alphabet positions itself at the center of the AI transformation. From consumer tools like the Gemini app on Mac and Chrome enhancements to enterprise agents that can plan and act autonomously, the company is embedding intelligence deeply into daily workflows.

Investors have rewarded the pivot. Shares have more than doubled from 2025 lows, with all-time highs near $350 tested earlier this year. The modest gain Thursday keeps the stock in a constructive uptrend, consolidating ahead of what many expect could be another beat-and-raise quarter.

Analysts caution that valuation leaves little room for disappointment. A forward P/E in the mid-20s to low-30s range demands continued execution. Yet with Google Cloud approaching $70 billion annualized run-rate potential and AI features expanding search usage, the growth narrative appears intact.

Alphabet's dual-class structure and substantial cash reserves give it flexibility to invest aggressively while returning capital. The quarterly dividend and ongoing buybacks provide downside support.

As trading continued midday Thursday, GOOG held near session highs with peers in the Magnificent Seven mixed amid broader market rotation. The upcoming earnings will serve as a key test of whether AI tailwinds can outweigh near-term margin pressure from infrastructure buildout.

For a company once viewed primarily as an ad business, Alphabet's transformation into an AI powerhouse is well underway. Next week's results could determine if investors are willing to pay even more for that future.