CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple Inc. kicks off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday with expectations centered on a significant upgrade to Siri and broader advancements in its Apple Intelligence platform, as the company aims to close the gap with competitors in generative artificial intelligence.

The weeklong event, running through June 12, will feature keynote addresses, developer sessions and previews of upcoming software updates for iOS, macOS, iPadOS and other platforms. This year's gathering holds particular significance as the company seeks to demonstrate progress on AI features that have so far failed to fully satisfy investor and user expectations.

A revamped Siri is widely anticipated as the centerpiece. The digital assistant, introduced in 2011, has struggled to keep pace with more advanced chatbots and AI agents from rivals. Apple initially previewed an enhanced version in 2024 but encountered delays in delivery. The new iteration is expected to leverage Google's Gemini AI models rather than relying solely on Apple's own technology.

According to reports, the updated Siri will gain its own dedicated app and support more natural, conversational interactions similar to leading chatbots. Users will be able to issue multi-step commands in a single request, such as drafting emails or handling complex tasks. Additional features include placement at the top of the iPhone screen in the Dynamic Island and a new text-based search interface accessible by swiping down from the center of the screen.

Siri is also expected to integrate more deeply with the Camera app, allowing users to quickly extract nutrition information from food labels for meal tracking. These enhancements aim to make the assistant more proactive, capable and useful in everyday scenarios.

Apple Intelligence, the company's broader AI framework introduced last year, already includes writing tools, image editing capabilities and Visual Intelligence features. While these have been well-received in specific use cases, analysts and users have noted that the platform has yet to deliver the transformative impact many anticipated in the generative AI era.

The company's approach emphasizes on-device processing for privacy and efficiency, distinguishing it from cloud-heavy competitors. However, this strategy has also limited access to the most powerful frontier models, prompting partnerships such as the one with Google for Siri.

Analysts believe a successful AI showing at WWDC could have meaningful financial implications. Bernstein analyst Mark Newman highlighted the potential in a recent note, stating that Apple Intelligence "presents a huge opportunity to reinvent the company, accelerate product replacement cycles, and drive increased services revenue."

Newman estimated "13% upside to [earnings per share] from [an] accelerating replacement cycle and a further 16% upside to EPS from upselling a premium version of Apple Intelligence."

Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani echoed the optimism, noting Apple's advantage lies in its massive installed base. "We don't think Apple needs to win the frontier-model race to monetize AI, but rather its edge is in distribution to a ~1.25B iPhone install base," he wrote.

The conference also marks a transitional period for Apple leadership. CEO Tim Cook, who has guided the company since 2011, is expected to use the event to outline the next phase of innovation. Speculation continues about long-term succession planning, though the company has not made any official announcements.

Beyond Siri, developers and users anticipate updates across Apple's ecosystem. iOS improvements are likely to focus on deeper Apple Intelligence integration, enhanced privacy controls and productivity features. macOS updates may emphasize better cross-device continuity and AI-assisted workflows for creative professionals.

The event will include hands-on sessions for developers to explore new APIs and tools, enabling third-party apps to leverage Apple Intelligence capabilities. This approach allows Apple to extend its AI reach while maintaining control over the core user experience.

Investor attention remains high. Apple shares have experienced mixed performance in 2026, reflecting broader concerns about AI leadership and slowing growth in core hardware segments. A compelling demonstration of AI progress could help reassure markets and re-accelerate device upgrade cycles.

The company has invested heavily in silicon development, data centers and machine learning talent to support its AI ambitions. On-device models reduce reliance on cloud services and enhance privacy — a key differentiator Apple continues to highlight in marketing.

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Challenges remain. Competitors have moved aggressively with multimodal AI, agentic systems and creative tools. Apple's more measured rollout prioritizes reliability and integration over rapid feature expansion, but the strategy has drawn criticism for being too conservative.

WWDC serves as an important platform for Apple to regain narrative control in the AI conversation. By showcasing practical, user-focused applications rather than flashy demonstrations, the company aims to differentiate itself through seamless ecosystem experiences.

Analysts will closely watch for details on monetization strategies, such as potential premium tiers for advanced AI features or new services built around Apple Intelligence. The installed base of over 1.25 billion active iPhones provides a massive distribution advantage if the company can deliver compelling experiences.

For developers, the conference offers technical deep dives and opportunities to build the next generation of AI-powered applications. Apple's focus on responsible AI development, including transparency and user control, aligns with its longstanding privacy-first philosophy.

As the week progresses, announcements around watchOS, tvOS and visionOS are also expected, though the spotlight will remain firmly on iOS and Siri improvements. The event typically concludes with a strong message about Apple's vision for the future of personal computing.

WWDC 2026 arrives at a critical juncture for Apple. The company's ability to translate its vast resources and engineering talent into compelling AI experiences will influence its trajectory for years to come. Investors, developers and consumers alike will be watching to see whether this second major push delivers the AI momentum Apple needs.

The conference is expected to generate significant media coverage and social conversation, with live streaming available on Apple's website and YouTube. Previews and hands-on impressions from attendees will provide early indications of how the new features perform in real-world use.

Apple has a strong track record of using WWDC to introduce transformative technologies that define the next era of its products. This year's focus on making Siri smarter and more capable represents another step in that tradition, even as the competitive landscape grows more intense.

Success at the event could help quiet concerns about Apple's AI positioning and set the stage for stronger hardware sales in the second half of 2026 and beyond. As the company enters a new chapter under continued leadership from Tim Cook, WWDC offers a platform to demonstrate innovation and vision at scale.