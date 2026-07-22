AMD Stock Jumps 8% Ahead of Advancing AI Event as Microsoft Partnership Expansion Fuels Rally

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices surged 8.04%, or $40.48, to $544.05 Tuesday afternoon, as investors positioned ahead of the company's closely watched Advancing AI 2026 event this week and continued to react to news of an expanded partnership with Microsoft Azure.

Tuesday's rally builds on gains from Monday, when AMD closed 1.58% higher following the Microsoft announcement, before adding another 3.56% in premarket trading Tuesday. The stock's advance also coincides with a broader recovery across U.S. semiconductor stocks, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index rising more than 3% as major chip names including Intel, Texas Instruments and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. all posted gains.

A deepened partnership with Microsoft

Much of Tuesday's momentum traces back to AMD's expanded collaboration with Microsoft, announced in recent days. According to the official announcement, AMD will broaden its GPU, CPU, networking and software services supporting Microsoft's infrastructure, with Microsoft specifically deploying the AMD Helios Rackscale Solution across its Azure cloud platform. The partnership also includes plans for Azure to add two new AMD EPYC CPU-powered virtual machine series and expand its deployment of AMD's Pensando data processing units to support Azure's broader networking services.

AMD CEO Lisa Su characterized the significance of the expanded partnership in a statement accompanying the announcement. "AMD and Microsoft have spent years building high-performance infrastructure together, and today we're extending that partnership across the full stack of AMD AI," Su said.

A critical week ahead with Advancing AI 2026

Tuesday's gains also reflect growing investor anticipation ahead of AMD's Advancing AI 2026 event, scheduled for July 22 and 23, which the company has positioned as one of its most significant catalysts of the year. The event is expected to feature the formal launch of AMD's next-generation Zen 6 Venice EPYC server processors, manufactured on TSMC's advanced 2-nanometer process, along with an updated roadmap for the company's MI455X AI accelerator chip.

Meta Platforms has already adopted AMD's Helios server platform and is expected to begin deploying Helios servers during the second half of 2026, according to earlier reporting from AMD's management. On the company's May earnings call, AMD executives noted strong customer demand for the Helios platform and indicated they would share additional details during the July event. The Helios rack-scale system, powered by AMD's MI455X GPU, features 432 gigabytes of high-bandwidth memory, notably higher than the 288 gigabytes offered by Nvidia's competing Vera Rubin chip system.

Recovering from a sharp pullback

Tuesday's rebound follows a difficult stretch for AMD shares, which had fallen roughly 17% from their June 30 high of $584.73, closing at $486.27 on Friday amid a broader sector-wide selloff rather than any company-specific setback. Analysts tracking the stock noted that AMD had reported no disappointing quarterly results, lost no major customers, and faced no significant product delays during that decline, attributing the pullback instead to broader concerns about elevated valuations across the semiconductor sector following a wave of AI-related volatility.

Despite the pullback, AMD's shares remained up 131% for the first half of 2026 alone, according to earlier reporting, before the stock's momentum weakened over the subsequent month amid the broader chip sector selloff that has affected multiple semiconductor names in recent weeks.

Additional catalysts supporting the rally

Beyond the Microsoft partnership and the upcoming Advancing AI event, AMD's stock has also been supported by recent supply chain reports suggesting the company has secured additional high-bandwidth memory capacity for its next-generation AI accelerators, according to TradingKey. Positive early feedback from major cloud service providers integrating AMD's newest Zen-based server processors into their infrastructure has further bolstered investor sentiment, with early performance benchmarks pointing to meaningful improvements in power efficiency and compute density.

Wall Street remains broadly bullish

Despite recent volatility, Wall Street analysts have largely maintained an optimistic outlook on AMD's prospects. Goldman Sachs analyst James Schneider maintained a Buy rating on the stock earlier this month, raising his price target from $450 to $640, citing surging demand for high-performance CPUs driven by the industry's broader shift toward agentic AI workloads. Schneider's reasoning centers on the distinction between AI model training, which remains heavily GPU-intensive, and AI inference in real-world applications, which typically requires a combination of both CPUs and GPUs, a dynamic that favors AMD's diversified chip portfolio.

Wells Fargo analysts similarly raised their price target on AMD from $505 to $615 while maintaining an Overweight rating, according to earlier reporting. Analysts currently project AMD's second-quarter 2026 earnings per share to climb 400% year-over-year to $1.35, with full-year fiscal 2026 earnings expected to surge 88.1% to $6.15 per share, followed by projected growth of 76.1% to $10.83 per share in fiscal 2027.

With AMD's Advancing AI 2026 event beginning Wednesday and the company's second-quarter earnings report scheduled for August 4, investors are likely to closely watch for additional customer commitments tied to the Helios platform, along with further details on the Zen 6 Venice CPU launch and updated MI455X accelerator roadmap. Given the stock's recent recovery from its pullback and the significant catalysts on the immediate horizon, AMD is positioned to remain one of the more closely watched names within the broader AI infrastructure trade through the remainder of the summer, even as ongoing geopolitical tensions tied to the conflict between the United States and Iran continue to introduce broader uncertainty around global supply chains and semiconductor markets more generally.