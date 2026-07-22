Dow Jones Edges Higher Wednesday Morning Ahead of Key Alphabet and Tesla Earnings as Oil Prices Rise

NEW YORK — The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened modestly higher Wednesday morning, building on the previous session's gains as investors braced for closely watched earnings reports from Alphabet and Tesla after the market close, while rising oil prices and ongoing tariff developments remained in focus.

The blue-chip index stood at 52,320.56 as of 9:37 a.m. Eastern time, up 95.92 points, or 0.18%, on the day. The modest advance came a day after the Dow logged a stronger gain, rising 385.38 points, or 0.74%, to close Tuesday at 52,224.64.

A mixed setup heading into Wednesday

Wednesday's session opened under a somewhat cautious tone compared with Tuesday's broad rally. Futures on the Dow and S&P 500 had slipped modestly ahead of the opening bell, down 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively, while Nasdaq-100 futures fell further, down about 0.6%, as investors positioned themselves ahead of earnings from two of the market's most closely watched companies.

Alphabet and Tesla are both scheduled to report second-quarter results after Wednesday's closing bell, with investors looking for signals on whether continued heavy spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure by major technology companies is beginning to translate into returns. Shares of Alphabet slipped in premarket trading ahead of the report, falling roughly 1.4%.

Tuesday's rally, by the numbers

Tuesday's session marked a strong rebound for U.S. equities, with all three major indexes snapping three-day losing streaks. The S&P 500 rose 0.89% to close at 7,509.20, while the Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.29% to finish at 25,837.21, led by strength in semiconductor stocks. Chip giant Nvidia climbed nearly 2% after revealing a stake in cloud computing provider Nebius, whose shares surged roughly 18.8% on the news.

Corporate earnings also played a role in Tuesday's advance. Industrial conglomerate 3M saw its shares jump more than 7% after posting stronger-than-expected second-quarter results, while General Motors shares rose nearly 5% after beating both revenue and profit estimates. According to data from FactSet, roughly 88% of the 66 S&P 500 companies that had reported earnings by Tuesday had topped Wall Street's bottom-line estimates, extending a strong start to the earnings season.

What analysts are watching

Market strategists have pointed to the current earnings season as a pivotal stretch for determining the market's direction through the rest of the year. Bret Kenwell, U.S. investment analyst at eToro, said the coming weeks would be closely scrutinized across multiple sectors, not just technology. "The next two weeks will be a defining stretch for earnings, and not just for tech," Kenwell said. "The broader message is already clear: companies that fail to clear Wall Street's elevated bar are being punished."

Other strategists have expressed some caution about how much further the current earnings-driven rally can run. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research, noted that while earnings growth expectations have continued to climb, reaching roughly 25% for the quarter according to FactSet data, that pace of improvement may not be sustainable. "Investors are basically saying, 'If we are now starting to be on the leeward side of this earnings mountain, the best is likely behind us,'" Stovall said. "They're taking a wait-and-see attitude because they want to hear what Nvidia, AMD and all" the other major technology names report in the weeks ahead.

Oil prices and geopolitical risk

Beyond corporate earnings, rising oil prices have added a layer of caution to trading this week, driven in part by escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran along with broader instability in the Middle East. Higher energy costs have historically weighed on investor sentiment by raising input costs across multiple sectors of the economy, and Wednesday's session saw that dynamic continue to factor into trading decisions.

Fresh U.S. tariffs, including a recently imposed levy on Canadian goods, have also remained a point of focus for investors monitoring the potential impact on corporate supply chains and international trade relationships heading into the back half of the year.

Global market context

U.S. markets were not alone in showing a cautious tone Wednesday. South Korea's Kospi index and other technology-heavy gauges across Asia trimmed early-session gains as the day progressed, while the technology sector lagged noticeably in Europe's Stoxx 600 index. Nasdaq 100 futures, which had climbed over a two-day rebound heading into Wednesday, saw that stretch pause as traders awaited the outcome of Wednesday's earnings reports.

Looking ahead

With Alphabet and Tesla both reporting after Wednesday's close, investors are likely to see renewed volatility in after-hours and Thursday morning trading depending on how the results compare with Wall Street's expectations. Additional high-profile earnings reports are expected later in the week from companies including IBM, adding to what analysts have described as one of the most consequential stretches of the current earnings season.

For now, the Dow's modest Wednesday morning gain reflects a market in a holding pattern, with investors weighing strong recent corporate results against broader questions about the durability of AI-driven spending, the trajectory of oil prices, and the potential economic impact of ongoing tariff policy, all while waiting for after-hours earnings reports to help clarify the path forward.