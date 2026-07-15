Dow Ekes Out Gain as Cooler Inflation Offsets IBM Slump, Bank Earnings, Rising Middle East Tensions

The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up 27.68 points, or 0.053%, to 52,526.32 by 3:08 p.m. Eastern time Tuesday, clawing back into positive territory after spending much of the session in the red, as a cooler-than-expected inflation report offset a sharp earnings-driven slide in IBM shares and mixed results from major banks kicking off the second-quarter reporting season.

Tuesday's modest gain capped a volatile session that saw the Dow swing across a range of several hundred points. The blue-chip index had opened lower and traded down as much as 0.6%, or roughly 315 points, at one stage during the day, before steadily recovering ground through the afternoon. The S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 0.47% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed roughly 1.08%, both outperforming the Dow, which continued to lag its broader peers throughout the day given its heavier weighting toward IBM specifically.

The day's dominant economic catalyst was June's consumer price index, which came in well below Wall Street's expectations. The CPI fell a seasonally adjusted 0.4% for the month, bringing the annual inflation rate down to 3.5%, compared with economist forecasts of a 0.2% monthly decline and a 3.8% annual rate, according to figures compiled by Dow Jones. Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, held flat from May, translating to a 12-month rate of 2.6%, again undershooting the consensus forecast of 2.9%. The softer-than-expected reading helped ease bond yields and gave newly installed Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh additional room to avoid or delay further interest rate hikes, a dynamic that lifted sentiment across the broader market even as the Dow itself struggled to fully participate in the rally.

IBM shares were the single biggest drag on the Dow throughout the session, tumbling nearly 22% to 25% at various points in the day after the company issued disappointing preliminary second-quarter results ahead of its formal earnings release. IBM Chief Executive Arvind Krishna said weakness in the company's software and infrastructure businesses had weighed on results, attributing part of the shortfall to customers redirecting investment toward hardware, including servers, storage and memory, rather than IBM's traditional software offerings. Analysts noted that while the warning prompted a reset of expectations for IBM specifically, it also offered further evidence that chip and hardware makers tied to the broader artificial intelligence buildout may continue to see strong demand even as software-focused technology names face headwinds.

Major U.S. banks kicked off earnings season Tuesday with a mixed set of results that added further nuance to the day's trading. Goldman Sachs, the largest single holding in the price-weighted Dow index, surged between 7.13% and 7.95% after posting what the company described as its strongest profit level ever, providing significant support to the blue-chip average given its outsized weighting in the index's calculation. JPMorgan Chase gained between 1.12% and 1.9% despite some early-session softness, while Bank of America rose modestly. Not every bank fared as well: Citigroup fell 5.77% and Wells Fargo declined between 2% and 3.31%, even though both companies' underlying earnings reports were generally viewed as beats relative to analyst expectations, illustrating how closely investors scrutinized forward guidance and other details beyond the headline profit figures.

Beyond the domestic earnings and inflation data, global markets continued to grapple with escalating tensions between the United States and Iran. Oil prices climbed sharply throughout the session, with crude trading as high as $80.05 a barrel, up more than $1.86 on the day, after President Trump reiterated plans to reinstate what he described on Truth Social as an "Iranian blockade," clarifying the measure was intended only to stop vessels tied to Iran, not to restrict broader international shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed military and economic tensions weighed on sentiment across artificial intelligence-linked hyperscaler stocks earlier in the session, with Microsoft and Oracle both falling around 3% in premarket trading, while SpaceX shares dropped roughly 1%, erasing nearly all of the gains the company had posted since its blockbuster Nasdaq debut last month.

Tuesday's session followed a difficult Monday for U.S. equities, when the Dow fell 0.26% to close at 52,498.64, the S&P 500 declined 0.79% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 1.55%, with chipmakers including Micron, Nvidia, SanDisk, AMD and Intel all posting sharp losses amid concerns that major AI hyperscale cloud providers could scale back infrastructure spending. That selloff came against the same backdrop of rising Iran-related tensions that continued to influence Tuesday's trading, even as Tuesday's cooler inflation data provided at least a partial offset to those broader anxieties.

Within the Dow's 30 components, Tuesday's trading reflected a genuinely split market, with 13 to 17 components trading in negative territory depending on the specific point in the session, according to figures compiled by Zacks Investment Research and Yahoo Finance. Beyond IBM's steep decline, Home Depot fell as much as 2.14% amid ongoing concerns over housing market stagnation, while Salesforce and Sherwin-Williams also traded lower. On the S&P 500 more broadly, the Energy Select Sector SPDR rose 3.2% on the day, reflecting the impact of surging oil prices, while the Information Technology, Materials and Communication Services sector funds each declined, illustrating the uneven sector rotation playing out across the broader market.

Elsewhere in premarket movement, semiconductor equipment makers Applied Materials, Teradyne and Monolithic Power Systems all posted solid gains, continuing to reflect underlying strength in AI-adjacent hardware demand even as broader chip stocks remained volatile following Monday's steep selloff. On the downside, HCA Healthcare fell more than 9% and Virtu Financial dropped over 6%, adding further texture to a session that saw significant divergence between individual stocks even as the major indexes themselves posted comparatively modest overall moves.

Investors are expected to remain focused in the coming days on additional second-quarter earnings reports from major U.S. companies, further developments in the escalating U.S.-Iran conflict and its effect on global energy markets, and upcoming testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh before Congress, all of which are likely to continue shaping the direction of U.S. equities as the week progresses. Tuesday's narrow gain for the Dow, achieved despite one of the sharpest single-stock earnings-driven declines of the year in IBM, underscored just how closely balanced sentiment remains between encouraging macroeconomic data and the mounting geopolitical and corporate-specific risks weighing on markets heading into the heart of earnings season.