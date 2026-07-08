FTSE 100 Falls Nearly 1% as Rising Oil Prices and Middle East Tensions Weigh on London Stock Market Today

LONDON — Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index fell sharply Wednesday, dropping 95.15 points, or 0.89 percent, to 10,570.73, as escalating tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher and weighed on broader risk sentiment across London's stock market.

The decline marked a notable reversal from the prior day's trading, when the FTSE 100 closed 0.13 percent higher at 10,665.88, itself only a modest gain following a strong run earlier in the week. Wednesday's session opened at 10,651.30 before extending losses through the morning, with the index trading in a range between 10,568.57 and 10,666.09, according to intraday data.

Ahead of Wednesday's open, futures had pointed to a far more modest decline for the index. According to IG, futures had indicated the FTSE 100 would open just 12.5 points, or 0.1 percent, lower at 10,653.38, a projection that proved considerably more optimistic than how the session ultimately unfolded once trading got underway.

The sharper-than-expected decline came as renewed hostilities between the United States and Iran near the Strait of Hormuz pushed oil prices higher overnight, weighing on broader investor sentiment across European equity markets. The United States carried out fresh airstrikes inside Iran in response to attacks on commercial shipping in the strait, prompting Iran to retaliate with missile and drone strikes against U.S. military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait. The renewed exchange of strikes has raised fresh concerns about potential disruption to one of the world's most critical energy shipping corridors, through which roughly a fifth of the world's traded oil and natural gas passes during peacetime.

Wednesday's losses followed what had otherwise been a relatively strong stretch for the FTSE 100 in recent sessions. The index closed at 10,652.87 the previous Thursday, a 1.67 percent advance that marked its highest level since April 17, driven by a powerful rally across defensive, pharmaceutical and aerospace sectors. Defense contractor BAE Systems led that earlier rally with a gain of more than 6 percent, followed by Babcock International, up around 5.5 percent, and pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca, which climbed nearly 5 percent. That defensive positioning has continued to shape trading through the following week, reflecting the FTSE 100's relatively limited direct exposure to the technology sector, a characteristic that has increasingly insulated London-listed equities from the sharper swings affecting artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks in markets like the United States.

Beyond the geopolitical backdrop, fresh economic data released Wednesday offered a mixed picture of conditions in the UK labor market. According to the latest KPMG and Recruitment & Employment Confederation report compiled by S&P Global, the decline in permanent job postings eased markedly in June, while demand for temporary workers strengthened to its fastest pace in more than three years. The permanent placements index rose to 49.1 points in June from 44.1 in May, while the permanent salaries index increased to 53.1 from 52.2, marking the fastest pace of pay growth since January. The temporary wages index also climbed, rising to 52.9 from 51.4.

Currency markets reflected some of the same cautious tone weighing on equities. Sterling was quoted at $1.3355 early Wednesday, down from $1.3376 at Tuesday's London equities close. Against the euro, the pound also weakened, falling to €1.1693 from €1.1704 the previous day.

Broader Asian markets showed a mixed picture overnight ahead of Wednesday's European session. Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 0.8 percent despite data from the Ministry of Finance showing the country's current account surplus widened 20 percent year-on-year in May, to 3.968 trillion yen, or roughly $24.43 billion, from 3.321 trillion yen a year earlier, a figure that came in below the FXStreet-cited consensus forecast of 4.121 trillion yen but exceeded April's surplus of 3.908 trillion yen. Japanese exports rose 15 percent year-on-year, while imports increased 8.1 percent. In China, the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.1 percent, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong bucked the broader regional trend, climbing 2.7 percent. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5 percent.

Gold prices eased slightly Wednesday, quoted at $4,126.60 an ounce, down from $4,144.14 the previous day, even as China's central bank continued an extended streak of gold purchases. According to Bloomberg, the People's Bank of China bought more gold in June, extending its longest buying streak since at least 2015, with bullion holdings rising by 480,000 troy ounces to 75.44 million ounces during the month.

Corporate dealmaking activity had provided support for London market sentiment earlier in the week, with oil and gas explorer Capricorn Energy rallying sharply after agreeing to a £271 million cash takeover by Genel Energy at 357 pence per share. Financial trading platform CMC Markets also advanced following an increase to its earnings guidance and a subsequent analyst upgrade, while retailer Currys posted full-year earnings broadly in line with analyst estimates and announced the launch of a £50 million share buyback program, adding to what had been a largely constructive run of corporate news flow heading into the current week.

Despite Wednesday's pullback, the FTSE 100 remains within a broadly positive longer-term trend. The index's 52-week range spans from 8,803.27 to 10,934.94, with London's benchmark having gained more than 19 percent over the trailing 12-month period as of recent readings, one of the stronger annual performances among major global developed-market indices. That resilience has been attributed in part to the FTSE 100's relatively defensive composition, weighted toward sectors such as energy, financials, pharmaceuticals and consumer staples, which have historically provided some insulation during periods of volatility tied to more growth-oriented, technology-concentrated markets elsewhere.

With Middle East tensions continuing to develop and no clear resolution in sight following Wednesday's exchange of strikes, investors are likely to remain focused on further developments in the region, along with any additional economic data releases, as they assess whether the current pullback represents a temporary pause in the FTSE 100's broader upward trajectory or the beginning of a more sustained period of volatility tied to rising energy prices and geopolitical risk.