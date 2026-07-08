Crinetics Shares Nearly Double to $83 After Vertex Agrees to $10 Billion All-Cash Acquisition Deal Today

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals nearly doubled Tuesday, closing at $83.53, up $41.50, or 98.74 percent, after the San Diego-based endocrinology company agreed to be acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $10 billion, one of the largest pharmaceutical acquisitions announced so far in 2026.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Vertex will acquire all outstanding shares of Crinetics common stock for $85.00 per share in cash, implying a total equity value of roughly $10 billion, or approximately $8.8 billion net of estimated cash acquired by Vertex as part of the transaction. The offer represented a premium of approximately 102 percent over Crinetics' closing price the previous Monday, according to Reuters, helping explain the stock's dramatic single-day surge following the announcement.

The transaction was unanimously approved by the boards of directors of both companies and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to Crinetics shareholder approval, the expiration or termination of applicable antitrust waiting periods, required regulatory clearances, and other customary closing conditions. The deal is not subject to a financing condition. Vertex plans to fund the acquisition using a combination of cash on hand and debt, backed by $4.5 billion in fully committed bridge financing from Bank of America and Morgan Stanley Senior Funding, according to a joint statement from the companies. Once the deal closes, Crinetics will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Vertex, and all unvested Crinetics stock options and restricted stock units will fully vest, with in-the-money awards converted into cash at the $85.00 per-share price.

The acquisition centers on two key assets in Crinetics' pipeline. The company's lead marketed product, Palsonify, is the first and only once-daily oral therapy approved for adults with acromegaly, a rare hormonal disorder caused by excess growth hormone production that affects an estimated 20,000 diagnosed patients in the United States. Palsonify received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in September 2025 and has since also secured approval from the European Medicines Agency. Vertex is also acquiring atumelnant, a drug currently in Phase 3 development for congenital adrenal hyperplasia, a rare genetic condition affecting the adrenal glands. According to Vertex, the combined commercial and late-stage endocrinology assets carry a potential peak annual revenue opportunity exceeding $5 billion.

In a statement responding to questions about the rationale behind the deal, Crinetics said the acquisition reflected alignment between the two companies' strategic focus areas. "Vertex's strategy is to invest in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines targeting serious diseases in specialty markets with high unmet need," the company said in a filing addressing the transaction. "Crinetics is an excellent strategic fit for Vertex, with our focus on serious diseases in specialty markets with significant unmet need, well-understood causal human biology, and potentially best-in-class medicines that could deliver transformative benefit to patients."

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For Vertex, the acquisition marks a significant step in the company's broader effort to diversify beyond its core cystic fibrosis franchise, anchored by its blockbuster drug Trikafta. According to Bloomberg, no prior Vertex acquisition has approached this scale, with the company's previous largest deal being its $4.4 billion acquisition of Alpine Immune Sciences in 2024. Vertex has been steadily expanding its portfolio in recent years, adding approved therapies for sickle cell disease, transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia, and acute pain alongside its cystic fibrosis business. The company said it expects the Crinetics acquisition to become accretive to its adjusted operating income beginning in 2029, and analysts covering the deal have noted that the addition of Crinetics' assets could support Vertex's broader long-term goal of reaching approximately $20 billion in annual revenue by 2030 through a portfolio of five or more blockbuster products.

Vertex shares moved in the opposite direction following the announcement, falling roughly 2 percent as investors weighed the scale and cost of the transaction against its long-term strategic benefits. Morgan Stanley and Lazard served as financial advisors to Vertex on the deal, with Kirkland & Ellis serving as legal counsel, while J.P. Morgan advised Crinetics.

Vertex is scheduled to host an investor call to discuss the transaction in greater detail, providing additional opportunity for analysts to question company leadership on integration plans, expected synergies, and the specific commercial strategy for scaling Palsonify and advancing atumelnant through its remaining late-stage development and eventual regulatory review.

Crinetics, a publicly traded pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for endocrine diseases, had built its business around addressing rare hormonal disorders with significant unmet treatment needs. The company's rise to a $10 billion acquisition target reflects the broader value the pharmaceutical industry has placed on rare disease and endocrinology-focused biotech companies in recent years, particularly those with recently approved, first-in-class therapies capable of addressing conditions with limited existing treatment options.

Wall Street analysts covering the deal have generally characterized it as a strong strategic fit for Vertex, given the company's stated preference for acquiring assets tied to serious diseases with well-understood biological mechanisms and the potential for best-in-class treatment outcomes. According to analysis from Seeking Alpha, the transaction is expected to place minimal near-term financial strain on Vertex given the company's strong existing balance sheet, even as the deal represents the largest acquisition in Vertex's history by a significant margin.

With shareholder and regulatory approvals still pending, the acquisition is not expected to formally close until sometime in the third quarter of 2026. In the interim, Crinetics will continue operating as an independent, publicly traded company, though its stock is now expected to trade closely in line with the agreed-upon $85.00 per-share offer price as the deal moves through its remaining approval process, a pattern common in pending all-cash acquisitions once a definitive agreement has been signed and unanimously approved by both companies' boards of directors.