Netflix Stock Rebounds Slightly as Shares Trade Near 2026 Lows Ahead of Important July 16 Earnings Report

Netflix shares rose Tuesday, trading at $77.33, up $1.31, or 1.72 percent, offering a modest bounce for a stock that has fallen sharply this year and remains not far from levels last seen before 2025, even as the company prepares to report second-quarter earnings later this month.

Note: This article is intended to provide factual context and does not constitute financial advice. Readers should consult a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Tuesday's gain comes after a difficult stretch for Netflix stock, which closed at $76.05 on Monday following a 2.06 percent decline, according to Yahoo Finance. The stock is down roughly 21 percent so far in 2026 and has fallen approximately 42 percent from its high last summer, according to a Motley Fool analysis published this week, marking one of the steepest pullbacks among major media and technology companies over the past year.

Much of Netflix's volatility this year traces back to a high-profile, ultimately abandoned effort to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery's studio and streaming operations. Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery had entered into a definitive agreement valuing the media company at $27.75 per share, structured as a combination of cash and Netflix stock and later amended to an all-cash transaction, with a total enterprise value of approximately $82.7 billion. The deal was designed to combine Warner Bros.' extensive film and television library, including HBO and HBO Max, with Netflix's global streaming platform.

That agreement unraveled in February after rival bidder Paramount Skydance sweetened its own offer for Warner Bros. Discovery to $30 per share in cash, a bid Warner Bros. Discovery's board determined constituted a "Superior Proposal" under the terms of its existing agreement with Netflix. Faced with the choice of matching Paramount's higher offer, Netflix opted to walk away. In a joint statement, Netflix co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters said the transaction the company had negotiated "would have created shareholder value with a clear path to regulatory approval," but added that "at the price required to match Paramount Skydance's latest offer, the deal is no longer financially attractive." The two thanked Warner Bros. Discovery's leadership, including chief executive David Zaslav, for what they described as "a fair and rigorous process."

Netflix shares initially rallied on the news, rising nearly 10 percent in after-hours trading immediately following the announcement, as investors welcomed the company's decision to avoid what some analysts had characterized as an increasingly expensive and complex transaction. According to the Motley Fool, Netflix received a $2.8 billion termination fee as part of the collapsed deal, funds the company has said contributed to its cash position alongside organic free cash flow generation of approximately $2.3 billion in the most recent quarter. Netflix management has projected full-year free cash flow of $12.5 billion for 2026, including the termination fee payment.

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Despite that initial positive reaction, Netflix shares have since given back those gains and more, falling to levels not seen since before 2025, according to the Motley Fool's analysis. The stock's decline has coincided with a broader deceleration in the company's projected revenue growth for 2026, a trend that has weighed on investor sentiment even as the company's underlying cash generation has remained strong.

Netflix's current stock price reflects the aftermath of a significant corporate action completed late last year. On October 30, 2025, the company announced a 10-for-1 forward stock split, which took effect on a post-split basis on November 17, 2025, reducing the per-share price from roughly $1,100 to approximately $110 at the time. The move was intended to make Netflix shares more accessible to retail investors and employees, though it did not change the company's underlying market capitalization or intrinsic value. Since the split, Netflix shares have declined further amid the Warner Bros. Discovery saga and broader market volatility, falling well below the roughly $110 level at which the stock began trading on a split-adjusted basis.

Wall Street analysts remain divided on Netflix's near-term trajectory following the stock's decline. According to the Motley Fool, the median analyst price target of $115 per share implies significant potential upside from current trading levels, with some individual forecasts reaching as high as $138 to $150 per share, reflecting continued optimism about Netflix's advertising business and subscriber growth potential. Netflix's advertising tier revenue grew 150 percent to $1.5 billion in 2025, according to company disclosures, with management projecting that business to roughly double again in 2026.

Netflix is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 financial results on July 16, an event analysts say will provide important clarity on the company's growth trajectory following the collapsed Warner Bros. Discovery deal. Wall Street currently projects second-quarter earnings per share of $0.79 and revenue of approximately $12.57 billion, according to Yahoo Finance. The upcoming report comes as Netflix continues to face heightened scrutiny over its growth outlook, with investors weighing the company's strong free cash flow generation and advertising momentum against a broader deceleration in projected revenue growth for the year.

Beyond the financial and corporate developments, Netflix has continued to lean on its content pipeline to drive subscriber engagement. The company has announced plans for a sequel to its animated hit "KPop Demon Hunters," along with a new animated entry set in the "Stranger Things" universe, part of a broader strategy the company has said is central to attracting and retaining subscribers amid intensifying competition from rivals including Disney+ and Amazon.

With Netflix shares trading well below both their pre-split highs and the levels reached immediately after the Warner Bros. Discovery deal collapsed, investors are likely to watch the company's upcoming earnings report closely for signals on whether recent price increases, continued advertising growth, and the absence of the now-abandoned acquisition's associated costs and complexity can help stabilize the stock's performance for the remainder of 2026.