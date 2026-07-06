Dow Jones Notches New Record Close Above 53,000 as Tech Stocks Rebound Sharply to Start the New Trading Week

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks pushed further into record territory Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing at 53,032.55, up 132.48 points, or 0.25 percent, extending a rally that has carried the blue-chip index to a series of fresh highs in recent sessions as technology stocks rebounded from a late-June slump.

Monday's gains built on a strong finish to the previous week. The Dow closed at a record 52,900.07 last Thursday, the final trading session before markets closed Friday for the Independence Day holiday, after climbing nearly 600 points, or 1.1 percent, in a single session. For the holiday-shortened week, the Dow rose 2 percent, while the S&P 500 gained 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.1 percent, according to data from Trading Economics.

Technology shares, which had weighed on broader market performance in the final days of June amid concerns over stretched valuations in artificial intelligence-related stocks, showed signs of renewed strength heading into Monday's session. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 climbed as much as 1 percent ahead of the opening bell, while S&P 500 futures rose 0.4 percent, according to data from Yahoo Finance. Dow futures were comparatively little changed following the blue-chip index's record-setting run last week.

The rebound in chip and technology stocks followed a stretch of heavy selling in late June, when semiconductor names including Micron Technology, Advanced Micro Devices and Intel each fell sharply amid investor concern that AI-related valuations had climbed too far, too fast. Micron shares dropped as much as 7 percent during that stretch, while Applied Materials and Marvell each fell around 10 percent, and SanDisk tumbled 13 percent in a single session. Monday's tone appeared more optimistic, with reports that Taiwan-based Hon Hai Precision Industry, known as Foxconn and a key supplier to Nvidia, posted stronger-than-expected quarterly sales over the weekend, a development that helped renew investor confidence in continued demand tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Attention this week is also turning to South Korea's memory chip giants. Samsung Electronics is scheduled to release preliminary second-quarter 2026 earnings Tuesday, with expectations pointing to an 18-fold jump in profit compared with the prior year, a figure that would exceed the company's total earnings for all of 2025, according to reporting from Yahoo Finance. Samsung shares have rallied 165 percent so far this year ahead of the report. Later in the week, rival chipmaker SK Hynix is expected to complete a roughly $28 billion to $29 billion U.S. stock market listing, a move Bloomberg reported could help the company better compete globally in the memory chip market that underpins much of the current AI computing boom.

Elsewhere in the tech sector, Tesla shares rose in premarket trading Monday after the company said its robotaxi service had become available in Miami, marking a further expansion of its autonomous ride-hailing operations following the service's earlier rollout in other markets. That news followed a difficult stretch for the stock, which fell more than 7 percent in the prior week despite the company posting stronger-than-expected vehicle delivery figures for the second quarter.

Also in focus this week is Elon Musk's SpaceX, which is set to officially join the Nasdaq-100 index before trading begins Tuesday, following the company's public listing on June 12. The Nasdaq-100 is heavily weighted toward technology companies but also includes major names across healthcare, retail and biotechnology sectors. The Roundhill Magnificent Seven ETF, which provides equal-weighted exposure to Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla, gained 0.54 percent in premarket trading Monday, reflecting broader optimism around the group of large-cap technology stocks that have driven much of the market's gains in recent years.

Last week's rally was also supported by economic data that tempered expectations for an imminent interest rate move by the Federal Reserve. The Department of Labor reported that nonfarm payrolls rose by just 57,000 in June, well below the consensus estimate of 117,000, while the unemployment rate fell to 4.2 percent from 4.3 percent in May, a decline driven in part by a drop in the labor force participation rate to 61.5 percent, its lowest level since March 2021. The broader, or "real," unemployment rate, which accounts for discouraged workers and those holding part-time jobs for economic reasons, fell to 7.9 percent. Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh urged investors last week to focus on incoming economic data rather than on the central bank itself for guidance on the future path of interest rates, a comment that came as markets weighed the softer jobs figures against continued strength in headline stock indexes.

Beyond the labor market data, several notable individual stock moves shaped last week's trading. Apple shares gained roughly 4.8 percent to 5 percent across multiple sessions, while McDonald's and Walt Disney also posted strong gains, rising 4.07 percent and 3.84 percent, respectively, on the same day the Dow notched its most recent record close. Visa and Walmart each advanced by roughly 2 to 3 percent over the course of the week as well, contributing to broader strength in consumer and financial sector stocks even as technology names experienced heightened volatility.

Reports that OpenAI was in discussions to sell a 5 percent stake to the U.S. government, along with news that Meta Platforms was exploring ways to monetize excess computing capacity built up as part of its aggressive AI infrastructure spending, added additional headlines to a market already closely tracking developments across the AI sector. Meta shares fell nearly 5 percent following that report, reflecting investor uncertainty over whether the company's massive capital expenditures on AI infrastructure had outpaced near-term demand.

Overseas, markets showed a more mixed picture Monday. Europe's Stoxx 600 index fell 0.4 percent after reaching a record high in the prior session, while stocks across Asia fluctuated as investors positioned ahead of this week's earnings from Samsung and the pending SK Hynix listing. JPMorgan strategists have said they expect the broader AI investment cycle to continue supporting U.S. equity markets through the remainder of the year, having recently raised their year-end target for the S&P 500 in light of continued strength in the sector.

With the third quarter of 2026 now underway following what Trading Economics data showed was Wall Street's best quarterly performance since 2020, investors are expected to closely watch this week's chipmaker earnings, along with any further signs of stabilization in the technology sector, as key indicators of whether the current rally can be sustained through the remainder of the summer trading season.